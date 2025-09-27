Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Sport

THE ‘SACHA SHOW’

Sublime Sacha sets South African Test record against Argentina to bolster Boks’ title bid

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored a record-breaking 37 points – including a breathtaking hat-trick of tries – to propel the Springboks to a much-needed 67-30 bonus-point victory against Argentina in Durban on Saturday.
Castle Lager Rugby Championship: South Africa v Argentina Bok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (left) gets deserved praise from teammate Damian Willemse after a superb performance at Kings Park. (Photo: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)
Jon Cardinelli
By Jon Cardinelli
27 Sep 2025
Facebook
8

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sparked an incredible fightback from the Boks in a crucial Rugby Championship clash against the Pumas at Kings Park on Saturday.

The game was in the balance for much of the first half, but thanks to the audacity and vision of the young No 10 and several others, the Boks found their attacking mojo in the latter stages, to finish with nine tries as well as a valuable bonus point.

Argentina took the fight to the Boks from the outset, disrupting the attacking rhythm that earned South Africa (SA) a magnificent 43-10 win against the All Blacks only two weeks ago.

Thanks to the street smarts of the Pumas pack, as well as the cool goalkicking of flyhalf Santiago Carreras, the visitors were in charge for most of the first stanza.

Bok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit scored two tries against Argentina in Durban. (Photo: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)
Bok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit scored two tries against Argentina in Durban. (Photo: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)

The hosts leaked penalties during this period, while Cheslin Kolbe’s bizarre decision to kick a goal-line drop-out directly to Pumas centre Santiago Chocobares resulted in a try for the opposition.

The situation was compounded on the stroke of halftime, when Malcolm Marx impeded at a maul and conceded a penalty try, as well as a yellow card.

In spite of those collective misfires and individual brain explosions, the Boks managed to hit back in the dying moments to take an unlikely 25-23 lead into the break.

Read more: The Boks’ attacking volcano eventually blew its top in Wellington and the All Blacks suffered

Feinberg-Mngomezulu proved the catalyst for the hosts, after he chased a well-directed kick into the Pumas 22, scooped up the rolling ball and scored.

From there, big ball-carriers like Pieter-Steph du Toit started to find space on the edges, and it wasn’t long before the hosts set up another 22m entry.

And yet, it took another piece of brilliance by Feinberg-Mngomezulu to unlock the Pumas defence. The flyhalf darted between defenders, before slamming the ball over the tryline.

Bok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored a record 37 points during the Boks 67-30 win over Argentina in Durban. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)
Bok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored a record 37 points during the Boks 67-30 win over Argentina in Durban. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)

Sacha… and Kolbe

The “Sacha Show” continued after the break, when he nailed a pinpoint crosskick to the right wing. Kolbe atoned for his earlier mistake when he collected the ball and raced clear.

Yet another successful Feinberg-Mngomezulu goalkick steered the hosts into a nine-point lead. Suddenly all the momentum was with the hosts.

The Bok scrum started to dominate, and the ball-carriers began to rack up the significant metres beyond the gainline.

Another venture into the Pumas 22 in the 51st minute proved fruitful, as Feinberg-Mngomezulu spun away from several defenders to find the tryline for the third time.

Incidentally, it was Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s second hat-trick of the calendar year, following his three-try effort for the Stormers against Connacht in a United Rugby Championship fixture staged in April.

Read more: Six-try Springboks destroy All Blacks by record margin in Wellington

Argentina hit back through replacement Tomás Albornoz, but the Boks kept their foot on the pedal.

Further tries by Morné van den Berg and Pieter-Steph du Toit boosted the hosts’ chances of finishing the game with three tries more than the opposition – and ultimately the bonus point.

Their goal was realised after Manie Libbok chased down his own kick and scored in the dying moments.

Bok lock Eben Etzebeth crossed the tryline against the Pumas but the score was ruled out for an earlier infringement. (Photo: Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Images)
Bok lock Eben Etzebeth crossed the tryline against the Pumas but the score was ruled out for an earlier infringement. (Photo: Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Images)

Equalling Percy’s record

Feinberg-Mngomezulu converted the try to boost his personal tally to 35 points – equalling the Bok record held by Percy Montgomery for the most points in a single Test.

But there was more to come.

On the stroke of full-time, Du Toit crossed the line for his second try and gave Feinberg-Mngomezulu the opportunity to own the record outright.

The unflappable youngster made no mistake, capping one of the great all-round performances by a Bok No 10.

Thanks to the result at Kings Park, the Boks have finished the round at the top of the Rugby Championship standings and will go into the final weekend of the tournament as favourites for the title.

SA owes their current position in part to the result of the earlier fixture staged in Auckland on Saturday.

The All Blacks beat the Wallabies 33-24, but neither side managed to come through that contest with a bonus point.

While both Australasian teams are still in the hunt for the Rugby Championship title, the Boks have the advantage ahead of their final clash against Argentina in London on 4 October.

The Wallabies will host the All Blacks in Perth next Saturday. By the time the subsequent clash at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham kicks off, the Boks will know exactly what is required to clinch the title – and to become the first South African team in history to win the Rugby Championship back to back.

Despite a couple of setbacks earlier in the campaign, Rassie Erasmus’ charges are on the brink of yet another monumental achievement.

And to state the obvious yet again, they have found something special in Feinberg-Mngomezulu. DM

Scorers:

South Africa – Tries: Malcolm Marx, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (3), Cheslin Kolbe, Morné van den Berg, Pieter-Steph du Toit (2), Manie Libbok. Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (8). Penalties: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2).

Argentina – Tries: Santiago Chocobares, Penalty try, Tomás Albornoz. Conversions: Santiago Carreras (2). Penalties: Carreras (3).

Comments

Bonzo Gibbon Sep 28, 2025, 08:45 AM

What an incredible talent. Boks may well have the three best fly halves in world rugby to choose from.

D'Esprit Dan Sep 29, 2025, 09:57 AM

Think you may be getting slightly ahead of yourself! Love our options, but two of them need to prove they can play an all-court game for a couple of seasons, and one can't spark an attack with a zippo and a can of petrol.

Bonzo Gibbon Oct 1, 2025, 10:25 AM

I am thinking of Handre Pollard, who has two world cup medals, and Manie Libbok, who is a pretty amazing attacking 10. The only rival to him I can think of is Finn Russell.

Johan Buys Sep 29, 2025, 10:19 AM

“Cheslin Kolbe’s bizarre decision to kick a goal-line drop-out directly to Pumas centre” What a nonsense statement! that Kolbe kick was just to get the ball to the intended kicker, it was not a real goal line drop-out. The ref missed that call completely - the Argentinians were not even back yet. It seems common sense is not that common.

superjase Sep 29, 2025, 02:54 PM

when cheslin dropped-kicked the ball it beame live. it crossed the try line, so it was a legal drop-in. the try scorer was outside the 5m line when the ball was kicked. the try is perfectly legal. cheslin may just have been wanting to pass the ball to sascha (or someone else) for the drop-in, but should have thrown the ball (or at the least punted it) instead. whether the kick was meant or not: pretty much all mistakes on the field are not intended.

Johan Buys Sep 30, 2025, 02:30 PM

In theory yes. In theory we’re all dying too. Actually there are Argentinian players within meters of Kolbe and on his side of the goal line. There is not a person in the stadium or the whatever million TV spectators that considered that a goal line drop-out. If a ref cannot have discretion to interpret intent and apply common sense the game will end up being robotic.

timothy quinlan Sep 30, 2025, 08:21 PM

The rules clearly haven't changed much. 40plus years ago, we all knew that one never, ever, kicked the ball to a mate who was to take a 20m/25yard drop out kick. The rule was always to throw the ball - precisely to prevent the consequence that Kolbe created.

timothy quinlan Sep 30, 2025, 08:21 PM

The rules clearly haven't changed much. 40plus years ago, we all knew that one never, ever, kicked the ball to a mate who was to take a 20m/25yard drop out kick. The rule was always to throw the ball - precisely to prevent the consequence that Kolbe created.