I have a picture for you! 20 September-26 September 2025

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Good morning, Llandudno. Photographer: @chrisfallowsphotography
26 Sep 2025
Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you're subscribed and ready, there'll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally ('landscape' format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture's not published, please keep sending them in!

First Thing's John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don't have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we'll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers' photos, contact us and we'll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Good morning, Llandudno. Photographer: @chrisfallowsphotography
@chrisfallowsphotography
Roman sunset. Photographer: Chris Eedes
Roman sunset. Photographer: Chris Eedes
SALT (Southern African Large Telescope) in Sutherland. Photographer: Craig Adams
Sunrise on Heritage Day. Photographer: Jenni Bessesen
Sunrise on Heritage Day. Photographer: Jenni Bessesen 
Berg River, Bokkom Avenue. Photographer: Peter Strydom 
Berg River, Bokkom Avenue. Photographer: Peter Strydom
Kommetjie Sunset. Photographer: Smaró Sguassero
Kommetjie Sunset. Photographer: Smaró Sguassero
Beachgoers enjoying themselves. Photographer: Someleze Mgcuwa
Beachgoers enjoying themselves. Photographer: Someleze Mgcuwa
West Coast wonder. Photographer: Willie Burger
West Coast wonder. Photographer: Willie Burger
West Coast wonder. Photographer: Willie Burger

