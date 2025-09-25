Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

UK seeks to block challenge to Palestine Action ban under anti-terrorism laws

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The British government on Thursday sought to block the co-founder of pro-Palestinian campaign group Palestine Action from bringing a legal challenge over the banning of the group under anti-terrorism laws.
Activists Install Banner In Support Of Palestine Action Across From Labour Party Offices Police officers look at a large protest banner, installed on scaffolding opposite the headquarters of the Labour Party, on July 22, 2025 in London, England. Activists from the group 'Led By Donkeys' have installed the huge banner showing a photograph of destruction in Gaza's Jabaliya camp directly across from the Labour Party's headquarters, in protest of what they say is the government's complicity in genocide. The slogan reads "Protesting this isn't terrorism," referring to the government's recent proscription of the pro-Palestinian group, Palestine Action, after four of the group's members broke into RAF Brize Norton and spray-painted two Voyager aircraft on June 20. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Reuters
By Reuters
25 Sep 2025
Facebook
0

Palestine Action has increasingly targeted Israel-linked companies in Britain, often spraying red paint, blocking entrances or damaging equipment. It accuses Britain's government of complicity in what it says are Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

The group was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in July, making it a crime to be a member, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. More than 1,000 people have since been arrested for holding signs in support of the group.

Huda Ammori, who helped found Palestine Action in 2020, was in July given permission to challenge the group's proscription, on the grounds it was arguably a disproportionate interference with the right to freedom of expression.

Britain's Home Office (interior ministry) is asking the Court of Appeal to overturn that decision and rule that any challenge to proscription should be heard by a specialist tribunal, rather than the High Court.

Palestine Action was proscribed shortly after some of its members broke into the RAF Brize Norton air base and damaged two planes in June, for which four members have been charged.

The group has particularly focused on Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems ESLT.TA and Britain's government cited a raid at an Elbit site last year when it decided to proscribe the group.

Israel has repeatedly denied committing abuses in its war in Gaza, which began after Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza on October 7, 2023.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...