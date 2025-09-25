This Is How Sea Point Living Should Look: Welcome to Dear Jean

Dear Jean has it all, a standout location and plenty of apartment styles to choose from.

Dear Jean Highlights:

Range of unit types: Studios, 1- & 2-Bedroom Apartments & Penthouses

Competitively priced from R2,550,000 – R44,000,000

Desirable address at 33 Regent Road, Sea Point

Stunning, views of the Atlantic Ocean, Lion’s Head & Signal Hill

Pet-friendly development

Secure parking included with select units, with additional bays available for purchase — a rare advantage in this part of the city

Effortless access via the Online Sales Launch on Wednesday, 8 October 2025

Register and find out more online

Take your pick from 82 apartments, whether you're into sleek studios, snug one-beds, spacious duplexes, or lavish penthouses.

The Address of Enduring Demand

Few suburbs in South Africa rival the Atlantic Seaboard, where oceanfront living, cosmopolitan culture, and proximity to Cape Town’s CBD combine to drive lasting demand. Sea Point remains one of Cape Town’s most resilient residential markets ensuring strong capital growth and consistent rental returns.

Set at 33 Regent Road, Dear Jean blends stunning panoramic views with promising investment prospects.

At Dear Jean, short-term rentals are permitted, supported by a strategic partnership with Propr, providing investors hands-off hosting while ensuring full autonomy over their investment.

Discover more online

Apartments that Embody Timeless Coastal Luxury

From efficient studios to expansive penthouses with private pools, no two layouts are alike. Interiors are inspired by mid-century glamour and an ‘80s edge, creating a timeless aesthetic that layers natural textures, bold finishes, and statement details to bring warmth and individuality to every residence. Generous windows flood each apartment with natural light, enhancing the connection to Sea Point’s coastal setting, while open-plan layouts optimize flow and functionality.

Each apartment blends refined interiors with radiant natural light and effortless access to outdoor living.

Buyers can further personalise their homes with curated furniture pack options from Bone Studio and The Beautiful Room by Newman, ensuring each apartment is move-in ready and optimised for immediate occupation or rental income from day one.

Explore the apartments online

Sea Point's Best at Your Doorstep

Step outside and Sea Point’s finest unfolds around you. The ground and first floors will host curated retail and dining, while the development sits just minutes from the iconic Promenade and Sea Point Pools – ideal for a morning swim or an evening stroll along the coast.

At Dear Jean, boutique retail and dining spots on the lower levels create a vibrant atmosphere that enriches daily living and adds long-term value.

Food lovers will appreciate the proximity to acclaimed restaurants like Jarryds, Una Más, Ariel Modern Italian, and the Greek Fisherman. For daily essentials, the Checkers Sea Point Centre is just a short walk away.

View the price list

The Developers

Dear Jean is the latest project by Quorum Holdings, the team behind some of Cape Town’s most celebrated launches, including Lady Backs, Charlie & the Chairman, and The Valour. With a reputation for exceptional quality and thoughtful design, Quorum continues to shape the standard for contemporary luxury living in Sea Point and beyond.

Dear Jean embodies the essence of Sea Point living through striking design and generous, open-plan spaces.

Make Dear Jean Yours

The online sales launch takes place at 1pm on Wednesday, 8 October 2025. To secure your apartment, a reservation fee of R10,000 is required. Early buyers will also benefit from a R200,000 launch discount, available exclusively to purchasers who reserve on the launch platform.

Watch Dear Jean redefine Sea Point living as its latest landmark destination.

With its prime location, striking design, and strong investment fundamentals, Dear Jean is positioned to become one of the Atlantic Seaboard’s most desirable addresses. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of this exceptional development.

Register today to access the interactive price list and secure your favourites ahead of launch. DM