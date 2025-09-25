Political Killings Task Team probe leads to hitman’s conviction while Madlanga Commission continues

Eight years after the murder of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole, on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, hitman Sabelo Phewa was sentenced to life imprisonment in the KwaZulu-Natal division of the High Court in Durban for his murder.

Sithole was gunned down in March 2017 at the Richmond licensing office in KwaZulu-Natal while on his way to attend a meeting with council members to discuss issues he was investigating.

He was probing fraud and corruption involving tenders and kickbacks in the municipality. He was also investigating Richmond Municipality’s CFO for maladministration and corruption. The assailants opened fire while Sithole was in his car at the licensing centre, shooting him in his head, chest and limbs.

A probe by the Political Killings Task Team led to Phewa’s arrest in 2018, after uncovering that a firearm in his possession was linked to multiple murders, including the murder of Amos Ngcobo, who was killed in Hillcrest in February 2017.

Ngcobo’s wife ordered that hit. She later turned state witness and received a five-year sentence. Phewa received another life term for Ngcobo’s murder.

Read more: ‘False narrative and encroachment’ — Masemola on Mchunu’s sudden Political Killings Task Team disbandment

When the police raided Phewa’s home in 2018, he shot at them, for which he received another five years in prison. He also received 15 years for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and five years for the unlawful possession of ammunition.

In a statement, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola hailed the double life sentence handed to Phewa, applauding the SAPS Political Killings Task Team for cracking the case and delivering a conviction.

“The number of life sentences secured by the task team is now more than 30 for several hitmen and hit orderers. Well done, and may you continue to provide answers and closure to other families,” said Masemola.

Political Killings Task Team in the spotlight

While Phewa’s sentence was being handed down, Masemola was testifying at the Madlanga Commission about attempts to disband the Political Killings Task Team, which has led to allegations of collusion between politicians, law enforcement officials and criminal cartels.

Over two days, Masemola gave evidence on the extent to which the top police ranks have been factionalised. He spent much of his testimony laying out criticism levelled at his deputy, Shadrack Sibiya, and police minister Senzo Mchunu, who is currently on special leave.

Masemola accused Sibiya and Mchunu of having inappropriate relationships with criminal figures.

Read more: Madlanga Commission | Day 5: Political killings team disbanded to prevent cartel probe — Masemola

KZN commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi first made the explosive allegations against Mchunu and others in July 2025, leading to the establishment of the Madlanga Commission and a parliamentary ad-hoc inquiry.

On Tuesday, 23 September 2025, former municipal manager Zweliphansi Stanley Skhosana, facing charges in connection with the murder of Sindiso Magaqa, was denied bail by the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court in KZN. (Photo: NPA)

Testifying at the commission, Mkhwanazi said the Political Killings Task Team’s arrest and conviction rate was “unmatched”. Masemola testified on Monday that the team had been successful and had “an unmatched success rate”.

Masemola also said Mchunu issued a directive to disband the unit on 31 December 2024, the day after Masemola went on leave, without having previously communicated his “dissatisfaction or unhappiness” over the unit’s work.

Police involvement in political killings

The Political Killings Task Team also led the investigation into the 2017 murder of former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa. The hitman, Sibusiso Ncengwa, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder.

Testifying this week at the Madlanga Commission, Masemola revealed that the vehicle and firearm used in Magaqa’s murder came from the SAPS Crime Intelligence unit.

Masemola also confirmed that 34 police officers had been charged over their alleged role in politically motivated killings — a damning indictment of corruption and collusion within law enforcement.

Read more: No healing, no help — murdered Sindiso Magaqa’s mother still lives in despair

Ncengwa implicated two senior municipal officials in Magaqa’s murder. He claims he was originally paid R120,000 and promised a R1-million tender.

On Tuesday, 23 September, former municipal manager Zweliphansi Stanley Skhosana, who has since been charged in connection with Magaqa’s murder, was denied bail by the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court.

According to National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the magistrate said: “Skhosana did not prove exceptional circumstances that warrant his release on bail. Further, the court said that Skhosana did not show that his release on bail was in the interest of justice.”

Skhosana faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, malicious injury to property and defeating the administration of justice.

His matter was adjourned to 6 October 2025 for his first appearance in the KwaZulu-Natal division of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg. He will join the two other accused in this matter, namely Sbonelo Myeza and Mbulelo Mpofana. DM