Harrogate Autumn Flower show, and more from around the world

Andy Dawson from Billingham poses with his winning Marrow at a weight of 66.70 kilos following judging of the giant vegetables at the Harrogate Autumn flower show at Newby Hall and Gardens on September 19, 2025 in Ripon, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) John Simpson from Durham poses with his winning cabbage at a weight of 55 lbs following judging of the giant vegetables at the Harrogate Autumn flower show at Newby Hall and Gardens on September 19, 2025 in Ripon, England. The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is one of the most highly anticipated events in the gardening calendar, welcoming up to 30,000 visitors over three days. This year's show, taking place from 19-21 September 2025, is in the grounds of one of England's finest stately homes, Newby Hall. Harrogate Flower Shows are organised and run twice a year, in April and September, by the North of England Horticultural Society, a charity which supports and encourages all aspects of horticulture across the north of England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart Marine One at John F. Kennedy International Airport after attending the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. World leaders convened for the 80th Session of UNGA, with this year’s theme for the annual global meeting being “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (R) walks to a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. World leaders convened for the 80th Session of UNGA, with this year’s theme for the annual global meeting being “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) A view of signs left by demonstrators protesting the suspension of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre where the show is performed in Hollywood on September 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Kimmel's ABC late-night show has been "indefinitely" taken off the air following controversy over his comments about the killing of Charlie Kirk. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Gregg Donovan displays a "Welcome Back Jimmy" sign outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood where the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show will be recorded on the first night of the show's return to the ABC lineup on September 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Kimmel's ABC late-night show is returning tonight after being suspended following controversy over his comments about the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) An attendee wearing a red 'Kirk' hat sits in the stands ahead of the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images) Demonstrators take down barricades during a protest against a diesel subsidy cut, near the Carondelet Palace in Quito, Ecuador, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. Ecuador officials are meeting with investors this week in New York, just as a wave of protests breaks out in the South American nation over the government's decision to end a diesel subsidy. (Photo: David Diaz Arcos/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Ghazal (C), a 3-year-old Iraqi girl, waits with other migrant families as they wade into the water to get to a 'taxi boat' to take them across the channel to the UK at dawn on September 19, 2025 in Gravelines, France. Removals of small boat migrants under the UK's landmark migration treaty with France have begun after the historic agreement came into force in recent weeks. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Migrants wade into the water to get to a 'taxi boat' to take them across the channel to the UK at dawn on September 19, 2025 in Gravelines, France. Removals of small boat migrants under the UK's landmark migration treaty with France have begun after the historic agreement came into force in recent weeks. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) "Queen Elizabeth as David Bowie" during a preview of the "Banksy Limitless Exhibition" on September 24, 2025 in London, England. Banksy Limitless transforms street art into an immersive gallery experience. For a limited time only, step inside hundreds of works by the world's most elusive artist. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) "Bucket On Head (Paint-Pot Angel)" during a preview of the "Banksy Limitless Exhibition" on September 24, 2025 in London, England. Banksy Limitless transforms street art into an immersive gallery experience. For a limited time only, step inside hundreds of works by the world's most elusive artist. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) Waves surge over a promenade in Heng Fa Chuen area during Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. Hong Kong has issued its third-highest storm warning as Super Typhoon Ragasa tracks toward the financial hub with fierce winds, which could potentially be the most damaging storm since Mangkhut in 2018. (Photo: Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images) An artist works on a full body tattoo during the Big London Tattoo Show on September 20, 2025 in London, England. The Big London Tattoo Show returns for the 4th year to showcase the incredible skills of 450 of the best international tattoo artists resident within the UK, Ireland and abroad. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) A dancer performs on the runway at the finale of the Susan Fang show during London Fashion Week September 2025 on September 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) A model poses backstage ahead of the Vin + Omi: Dysphoriana show during London Fashion Week September 2025 at Art'otel London on September 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Arnost Petracek of Team Czech Republic competes in the Men’s 50m Backstroke S4 Final during day four of the Toyota World Para Swimming Championships at OCBC Aquatic Centre on September 24, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images) Abigail Pawlett of Team Great Britain (R) falls over the final hurdle as Taliyah Brooks of Team United States (L) approaches the finish line during the 100 Metres Hurdles leg of the Heptathlon on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Alexander Zverev of Team Europe throws his racquet in his match against Alex De Minaur of Team World during day two of Laver Cup 2025 at Chase Center on September 20, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup) Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on September 24, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 19, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) Snoop Dogg poses with the Premiership Cup during the 2025 Grand Final Entertainment Media Opportunity at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 25, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images) Scottie Scheffler of Team United States hits a greenside bunker shot on the 11th hole prior to the Ryder Cup 2025 at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 23, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (L-R) Kassandra Potsi of SGS Essen challenges Anna Gerhardt of 1. FC Köln during the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga match between SGS Essen and 1. FC Köln at Stadion an der Hafenstrasse on September 24, 2025 in Essen, Germany. 