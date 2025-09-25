Gunners' transformation continues but it won't mean much unless they end their trophy drought

It’s been six years of Arsenal trusting the process, watering the seeds and tending to their garden with great patience. The time has now come to harvest by winning a major trophy or two.

Over the past three seasons, the Gunners have been second on the log table. The first two times — in 2022 and 2023 — were against an irrepressible Manchester City. So they deserve the benefit of the doubt.

In addition, at that time the Gunners and Arteta were still in the adolescent stage of their relationship.

Arteta had inherited a squad that blended star power, youth and experience, with the likes of Mesut Özil, French forward Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith Rowe, English winger Bukayo Saka and Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli.

Also-rans to contenders

At that time, the Gunners were also-rans. That was the culture fostered under their legendary manager, Arsène Wenger, in his final years at the helm.

The Frenchman had coached the Gunners for 22 years, before stepping away in 2018. He famously led the team to the 2003/04 title, when they went unbeaten the whole season on the way to being crowned English champions. That’s the last time they tasted league success.

Wenger’s successor Unai Emery did not last long in the job — just 18 months. The Spanish coach was more of a rebound fling after Arsenal’s separation from Wenger.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (Photo: EPA / Adam Vaughan)

With Arteta, the Gunners have once again found genuine love. But for a team with a history as rich as Arsenal’s, love is not enough. Trophies fortify relationships for teams at their level, or at least at the level where the Gunners dream of competing.

Since Arteta seized the coaching reins in December 2019, the London club has bagged just a single piece of silverware. This came in the form of the 2019/20 FA Cup.

Climb the ladder

In the league, Arteta initially also struggled — as evidenced by two consecutive eighth-place finishes in his first two seasons in charge.

In 2021/22 — Arteta’s third season in London — they graduated to fifth spot. Since then, they’ve had to thrice settle for bridesmaid status. Twice to City, then last season when Liverpool unexpectedly accelerated from behind to overtake the Gunners and be crowned English champions. This in Arne Slot’s first season of coaching in England.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the Londoners. But those aches were soothed by a powerful foray into the European Champions League semifinals, where they succumbed to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Nevertheless, the belief that the time to harvest is nearing intensified. This season, the feeling is so palpable that it can be slashed with a sword. Arsenal’s aggressive recruitment drive in the recently closed transfer window has further fanned the flames of expectation.

Newly built squad

Saka and Martinelli are the only surviving members of the team Arteta inherited from Emery. Otherwise, the Spanish manager has carefully crafted a team that has personality and a distinct style of play.

A team that is defensively sound, led by centre-back pairing Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba. A team that can punish a number of teams with its mesmerising and fast-paced attack. One that is even a threat from set-pieces.

Viktor Gyökeres scores the 2-0 lead for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium in London on 13 September 2025. (Photo: EPA / Andy Rain)

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. (Photo: EPA / Adam Vaughan)

This also means Arteta has no excuses to deliver at least one major trophy this season. The Spaniard is cognisant of this fact.

“It’s been excellent for what we needed and what we wanted to achieve,” Arteta was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.

“We are very lucky players want to come to Arsenal now, that they prefer to go to Arsenal than somewhere else. This is an unbelievable power as well that we have built, and it gives us our very best chance [of winning a big trophy],” the Spanish tactician said.

Big ambitions

“We talked last year about the Premier League, and we’ve been three years there with the number of points that normally you are the Premier League winner. But the level is somewhere that has never been before, which is great.

“In terms of recruitment, we’re in a much better place in terms of the squad [we had] last year. We’re trying to do everything that we can [to win].”

Reaching their first semifinal since the 2008/09 season last time out has also made Arsenal hungry to finally end their Champions League drought.

In well over 100 years of existence, the Gunners have yet to win Europe’s premier club competition. The closest the London side has come to conquering Europe was when they went down 2-1 to Barcelona in the 2005/06 final.

Beyond that, their appearances in the Champions League have been underwhelming, which is another thing Arteta hopes to change this season.

“We all know that it’s going to be a really long journey. The margins in this competition are super small and you have to be at your very best if you want to give yourself the best possible chance,” Arteta said of the Champions League.

“We are good enough that we can compete against any opposition on the day. But on top of that, you have to have things that go your way.”

One of Arsenal’s vices under Arteta has been a fragile mentality. Or least a mentality not as elite as those of their rivals.

Years of being the best losers in the Premier League have hopefully fortified this aspect of the team. Because without it, the major trophy drought will persist. DM