Armed only with clubs, the US and Europe are set for an epic battle

What started out as a friendly but competitive golfing event between American and British players almost a century ago has become a sporting phenomenon.

The Ryder Cup changed in 1979 with an expanded European team taking on the US, which was a result of the rise of the great Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros. Although the addition of European players made the event much more even, the consequence of a higher level of competitiveness is that the Ryder Cup became more aggressive both inside and outside the ropes — and still is.

This year’s event takes place at the famed Bethpage Black Golf Course on Long Island in New York from Friday, 26 to Sunday, 28 September.

Hostile

In Trump’s America, the recent rowdiness of crowds could spill over into something uglier. Golf in the US, in general, and the Ryder Cup, in particular, has become synonymous with military phrases and jingoistic scenes. The word “hostile” is used liberally when describing the atmosphere.

Many PGA events honour the US military, which is not necessarily a bad thing. There will be 35 military veterans working at the 2025 Ryder Cup as part of the PGA Hope charity, which supports veterans, and the event has set aside tickets and other benefits for ex-soldiers.

At a Ryder Cup played in the US at a time of heightened political tension in the country, the line between support for the military and viewing the US team as an extension of the army might be blurred by beer-fuelled fans. President Donald Trump, an avid golf fan, will attend at some stage, adding to security issues and the possibility of increased heckling.

Of course, it’s “only” a sporting event. But try telling that to thousands of fans — in close proximity to players — who have been geed up on nationalist rhetoric.

European captain Luke Donald gave his players virtual-reality headsets playing re­corded insults to simulate what to expect at Bethpage this week, underlining how ridiculous it has become.

“When we came up with that idea, it was just one of a multitude of ideas to get these guys ready,” said Donald.

“At the beginning of a qualification cycle, you expect there to be a bunch of rookies who have not played a Ryder Cup before.

“This was really aimed at some players who have never played an away Ryder Cup. But, in the end, we have a team that has quite a lot of experience.”

Team Europe Captain Luke Donald lifts the trophy after his team won the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on 1 October 2023 in Rome. (Photo: Naomi Baker / Getty Images)

It’s not only Team USA and American fans who have created the atmosphere of a bloodless (at least we hope so) war. European players have been using battle metaphors in the build-up as well, adding possible fuel to the fire.

“We’re brothers in arms,” said Team Europe’s Viktor Hovland in the build-up. “Brothers going into battle.”

It’s not a new approach either. The dramatic “War on the Shore”, as the 1991 edition on Kiawah Island in South Carolina became known, was an acrimonious event that really started the tournament’s path to outright aggression versus respectful competition. The tournament was played against the backdrop of the First Gulf War.

US military symbolism and na­tionalism were ramped up to the maximum. For their official team photo, US players dressed in camouflage-styled outfits resembling the US military fatigues that filled TV screens for most of 1991.

The tournament itself was dotted with flash points between the US team and Team Europe, adding to the hostility. And it has continued over the years, culminating in a near punch-up between Europe’s Rory Mc­­Ilroy and US player Patrick Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, in the parking lot over the caddie’s antics on the 18th green in Rome.

Rory McIlroy lines up a birdie putt at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 on 28 March. (Photo: Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images)

Great spectacle

For all the tensions, real or imagined, the Ryder Cup is a great sporting drama as the holders seek 14 points to retain the title, while the other team needs 14.5 points to win it back. It’s matchplay, meaning there are dozens of battles within the war, and each has a massive impact on the overall outcome.

There are 16 points on offer over the first two days, when the players are paired in foursome and fourball matches. On the final day, there are 12 singles matches worth a point each.

The Ryder Cup is always decided in the singles. What makes it special is that superstars such as McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler are not always the heroes.

Most often, crucial points earned by lesser players are vital to the outcome. Some players thrive under the pressure of playing not only for themselves, but also for a team, and highly fancied players may not feature.

“I remember … at a young age being nervous was not cool,” said US player Justin Thomas, “but I’ve learnt that being nervous is great. I think if any of us were out here on the first tee or in position to have a putt to win a Ryder Cup or win a match and weren’t nervous, that would be extremely concerning for our profession.

“We would need to take a long, hard look at ourselves in the mirror because this is what we do, this is what we practise for … being in those moments. If it didn’t mean something to you, you obviously wouldn’t be nervous.”

Justin Thomas in action at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome on 30 September 2023. (Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Commercial

The Ryder Cup will generate a reported $200-million in revenue for the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe, which manage the event, and it’s been a boost for tourism in New York. The majority of the earnings go to the host tour, in this case the PGA.

Traditionally, players have not received prize money, although US players will receive a $500,000 payment this year, of which $300,000 must go to a charity of their choice.

“My wife and I, we like to do a lot of stuff in our local community, and I’ve never been one to announce what we do,” said world No 1 Scheffler. “I don’t like to give charitable dollars for some kind of recognition.

“I have a deep passion for the city of Dallas, I have a deep passion for the organisations that we support at home, and I’m excited to be able to take this money and be able to do some good in our local community.”

But first there is the business of golf. DM