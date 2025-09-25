AI in Your Pocket: Meet the Galaxy Z Fold7

Samsung’s latest foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold7, is being pitched as more than a phone — it’s a device designed to save users time and simplify daily life. It comes with a focus on artificial intelligence, not just as a novelty, but as a feature woven into everyday habits.

We spoke to Samsung Africa’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kgomotso Mannya, about the device. Mannya, who joined the tech sector after a career spanning several industries, says she only came to grasp the real role of a smartphone when she helped launch the foldable phone. “I really didn’t realise the power of a mobile phone in anyone’s life until I launched the Galaxy Z Fold,” she says. At first, AI on a phone felt like a vague idea, but she soon saw its potential beyond calls and social media. “I’m telling you now that you can get even more out of your day” she says, arguing that the phone’s AI functions can free up valuable time to spend with friends, on self-development or simply resting.

Everyday AI

Mannya points to practical examples. Using the phone’s camera, she can scan her fridge and get instant meal recommendations from Google Gemini. On her commute, her phone reads her the news and gives her a run-through of the day’s meetings with the Now Brief feature. She says these features cut down on decision fatigue, the small but constant drain of having to choose what to do or eat.

Enhanced multitasking has been the core benefit of the bigger screen offered by Samsung foldables since they were first launched in 2019. For example, one half of the screen can be used as a keypad while the other displays content. The Galaxy Z Fold7 improves the multitasking capabilities by offering an even bigger 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, two handed gestures, split screen and multi-window features that allow for users to view and work on multiple apps at once. This latest Galaxy Z Fold. For those used to toggling between apps, the Galaxy Z Fold7’s new One UI 8 layout makes switching smoother and more intuitive.

This phone simplifies communication with advanced AI features that break down language barriers. Interpreter is a feature that automatically translates live conversations through a user-friendly split-screen view, allowing people who are standing opposite each other and speaking two different languages to read a text translation and hear what the other person is saying. Mannya says this feature helps in both leisure and business travel. “Language shouldn’t be a barrier,” she says. “If I’m speaking English, I want someone in Korea to immediately see what I mean.”

AI Beyond Productivity

The phone’s AI features extend beyond work. Mannya describes holding up two outfits and asking Gemini , the multimodal AI assistant, to suggest which one to wear, or using Circle to Search on Instagram photos of a relative to get gift ideas. “How do stylists work with AI?” she asks, suggesting it can support professionals rather than replace them. She stresses that AI works best when it complements human creativity, not when it tries to copy it.

Galaxy AI and Gemini on the Galaxy Z Fold7 can also generate personalised birthday greetings, which she says feel more thoughtful than generic emojis. For her, these small touches help the phone feel like a genuine “companion” rather than just a gadget.

Specs and Features

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is thinner than a pen. It is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded and comes with a 200MP camera, a feature once limited to the Galaxy S series. The Armor FlexHinge is thinner and lighter and it promises stronger durability with “armored glass”. The 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x inside display enables split-screen functions that turn the phone into a tablet-style workspace in a pocket-sized device. Mannya says the new foldable is “not clunky” and represents a shift where there’s no longer a trade-off between a strong camera and foldable design.

For Mannya, the changes also reflect how far foldable technology has come. What once felt like an experiment has matured into a polished product. “It’s a foldable that doesn’t feel like a compromise anymore,” she says.

Battery life, she adds, depends on usage. Gamers may drain the 4,400mAh dual battery quickly, but for “normal productivity,” she says, it lasts. Some reviewers have raised concerns about battery life, but she believes most business users will find it sufficient on their busiest days.

A Philosophy of Usefulness

Mannya links the Galaxy Z Fold7’s design to what she calls a “can-do” philosophy. She points to Samsung C&T’s role in building Seoul’s Incheon Bridge to ease commutes as an example of the company’s drive to solve problems. In South Africa, she sees a similar spirit: “we do what people say we can’t,” she says, citing rugby victories as proof of resilience. For her, the phone embodies this ethos by helping people live more efficiently, reclaiming time for the things that matter. DM

Pricing

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is priced at:

1TB – R49,999

512GB – R45,999

256GB – R42,999

Samsung Care+ offers coverage for accidental damage, repairs, and replacements. Buyers also get six months of Google AI Pro and 2TB of cloud storage at no extra cost.

Specifications:

Display

Main: 8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, QXGA+ (2184 x 1968)

Cover: 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, FHD+ (2520 x 1080)

Refresh rate: 120Hz adaptive on both screens

Peak brightness: Up to 2,600 nits

Cameras

Rear: 200MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 10MP Telephoto

Front: 10MP

Cover: 10MP Selfie

Performance

Processor: Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy

Memory & Storage: 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB; 16GB with 1TB

Battery & Charging

4,400mAh dual battery

Up to 50% charge in 30 min. with 25W adapter

Durability & Design

Folded: 72.8 x 158.4 x 8.9mm

Unfolded: 143.2 x 158.4 x 4.2mm

Weight: 215g

Water resistance: IP48

Glass: Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2

Hinge: Armor FlexHinge with reinforcement

Other Features

OS: Android 16 with One UI 8

Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Security: Samsung Knox with Knox Vault

Colours: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black