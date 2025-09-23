Daily Maverick
World

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

'Trade now being used as a weapon,' Ramaphosa tells UN in jab at Trump tariffs

SA President calls 'geopolitical shocks and unprecedented trade policy volatility' a threat to development.
UN General Assembly kicks off high-level week 2025 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, United Nations headquarters, New York, United States, 22 September 2025. The UN General Assembly's High-Level week runs from 22 September until 30 September. (Photo: EPA / Lev Radin)
Victoria O'Regan
By Victoria O'Regan
23 Sep 2025
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Tuesday, 23 September, that “trade is now being used as a weapon against a number of countries,” in an ostensible rebuke of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a statement at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America. (Photo: Elmond Jiyane / GCIS)

“It is concerning that geopolitical shocks and unprecedented trade policy volatility are destabilising the global economy and jeopardising a critical source of development financing,” Ramaphosa said.

“We must redouble our efforts to strengthen the link between trade and development. Unilateral trade practices and economic coercion have a detrimental impact on many nations.”

He said the African Continental Free Trade Area, the world’s largest free trade area, would become “the central pillar of economic cooperation and integration” for the African continent.

Trump imposed a 30% tariff on South African exports last month, after Pretoria failed to reach a trade deal with Washington before a 1 August deadline set by the US president. 

South Africa first offered a proposal for a trade agreement to the US in May and subsequently submitted a revised offer for a deal in August. 

In the days before Trump’s tariffs were effected, South African officials said Washington had not responded to their trade offers or come to the negotiating table, according to a Reuters report

Ramaphosa sent officials from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) to the US earlier this month to prepare for further trade negotiations with the US. 

Last week, DTIC Minister Parks Tau held a series of meetings with trade representatives from the Trump administration to discuss “hatching a trade deal” with America. In an interview with Daily Maverick, Tau said he was “quite optimistic” that a deal would be reached between SA and the US. 

‘Solidarity between nations’

Ramaphosa also joined several other countries which addressed the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, in recognising the values of the United Nations.

“Eighty years ago, the United Nations was established to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war and build a peaceful, prosperous and just world arising from the devastation brought about by global conflict,” Ramaphosa said. 

“Now more than ever, we are called upon to uphold the values and advance the purpose of the United Nations. We are called upon to advance cooperation and solidarity between nations. We are called upon to promote multilateralism and safeguard the institutions that enable it,” he said. 

US President Donald Trump gestures as he departs the White House on 22 September 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump was travelling to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump gestures as he departs the White House on 22 September 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump was travelling to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

This stands in sharp contrast to the position of the US outlined by Trump in a lengthy speech to the UN earlier on Tuesday. In his address, Trump questioned whether the UN should exist, and rebuked the multilateral organisation and other countries ad nauseam about how they are failing. 

“What is the purpose of the United Nations?” Trump asked, claiming he had solved several regional conflicts without the assistance of the UN. He said the organisation was “not even coming close” to living up to its potential, but did not outline a vision for its reform during his 56-minute address. 

He further claimed the UN was not solving the world’s issues, but “creating new problems”. 

Going off script, Trump opposed two of the UN’s core issues: global migration and climate change. He dug in against the climate crisis, calling it a “hoax” and celebrated his administration’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement – the global pact to bring down carbon emissions. Trump also attacked European countries’ immigration policies, and claimed the UN was “funding an assault on Western countries and their borders” – a criticism aimed at its assistance for asylum seekers.

In his speech, Ramaphosa said climate change was “an existential threat”, and called on UN member states to “honour their undertakings and commitments in line with the guiding principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities”.

“We are failing future generations by our inability to reduce global warming. Climate change is reversing economic growth and development gains in many countries, especially in the Global South. Although Africa carries the least responsibility for climate change, many countries on the continent experience much of its harshest effects,” he said. DM

Victoria O’Regan is a 2025 Dag Hammarskjöld Journalism Fellow whose reporting on the 80th UN General Assembly and its activities in New York has been sponsored by the Dag Hammarskjöld Fund for Journalists.

Martin Neethling Sep 24, 2025, 06:58 AM

So once again Ramaphosa/SA have a choice and make the wrong one. Earlier this week there was talk of Ramaphosa being on a ‘charm offensive’ at the UN. Other reports talked excitedly about a SA-US trade deal being ‘close’. But on the day our Main Man chooses to take a swipe at Trump, talking about trade ‘being used as a weapon’ and so on. No-one is confused who these jabs are aimed at. Why antagonise further?

Daniel Cohen Sep 24, 2025, 08:20 AM

In this instance I am fully behind the president. He was speaking truth to power in an increasingly multipolar world where the EU, and a majority of ogher countries will agree with him. In global terms, USA has turned against its allies, sided with the worst autocrats in the world and currently follows destructive policies contrary to science eg on climate change "it's a hoax", and you want our government to agree?

Martin Neethling Sep 24, 2025, 08:39 AM

Well it comes down to whether we want to do business with the US or not. The belated, panicked efforts by DIRCO and others to try to shore up the relationship after seeing and (maybe) understanding what damage 30% tariffs is doing, suggests they do want a deal. Which means that this isn’t the time for grandstanding and ‘truth to power’ hubris. This idea that SA can grow and succeed without the world’s biggest economy is fiction.

kanu sukha Sep 25, 2025, 01:21 PM

When 13/14% of the world currently (sometimes called the 'west') the only ones listing even Hamas (not the Al Qasam brigade) as a 'terrorist' organisation, &amp; also which countries to designate 'sanctionable' or worthy of 'regime change' .. &amp; some buy into that supremacist BS, we are in serious trouble ! Suggest lookup or read Antony Loewenstein (self-hating Aussie Jew?), one of the few 'independent' journalists not to fall into the 'terrorist' trap , which even good old Bernie does!

mpadams Sep 24, 2025, 12:56 PM

If you are asking for charity (as your people desperately need that because your ANC policies have not produced jobs and growth for 30 years), is it wise to bite the hand that you are asking help from? If you are poor, you can't afford arrogance. If you have the needs of your people in mind, you will do what is necessary. But our ANC leaders don't.

Greg Marcia Sep 24, 2025, 05:16 PM

Using trade as a weapon is not new. Countries have been embargoing each other or selectively cutting off imports or exports for centuries. The last 25 years, however, have taken things to new heights “trade weaponization” – a scenario where trade practices are used as tools of strategic influence or coercion. This practice has gained prominence in recent years as global trade becomes increasingly entangled with political tensions and power struggles.

kanu sukha Sep 25, 2025, 01:40 PM

Correct ... and as the US with its military strength (Imagine over 400 military bases across the globe - 3Qs outside the US !) continues to try and exert world hegemony, the current regime (not that majority DEMS do not also support it) is ruthlessly exploiting it. And with the EU slavishly giving up 5% of its GDP for more US arms &amp; slashing foreign 'aid', the US military industrial complex takes two steps (leaps?) forward for more naked world militarism. No Nobel Peace prize there!

francoistheron8 Sep 24, 2025, 07:02 PM

President Ramaphosa spoke as though representing a successful nation. After 30 years of ANC misrule and corruption, modesty would have been appropriate. His close alignment with Putin and declared support for China’s efforts to achieve “reunification” with Taiwan made his preaching of “multilateralism” and UN “values” ring hollow. At least he admitted: “We are failing future generations”, especially in South Africa.

kanu sukha Sep 25, 2025, 01:49 PM

"Modesty" .. like the one Trump and his acolytes display .. simply because of their military and economic muscle ? Have you heard of ethical leadership .. also in limited supply in the current ANC leadership admittedly.

Micha Hönnemann Sep 25, 2025, 08:59 PM

' Trade is now being used as a weapon ', interesting coming from a person who s so adept at trade ,trade of lives ,trade of community,trade of his own brothers and sisters ,trade of the precious resources of this country for auction hey did you know slavery still exists and the broker with a begging bowl has the temerity to overlook his own predecessors hand in personal slavery of his own ancestors before the colonials arrived and then tell Israel how to behave!what on earth do you call that?