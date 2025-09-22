Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick Life

TECH OP-ED

The AI surge and the magpie effect hypnotising the C-Suite

AI is phenomenal technology with breathtaking potential, but it does not guarantee business results unless you have an expert shaping the inputs and discerning the outputs. Without that, the shine often exceeds the substance.
magpie-effect The magpie effect. (Illustrative image: Unsplash)
Dean McCoubrey
By Dean McCoubrey
22 Sep 2025
Facebook
7

Take a look at your feed right now – LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook, even WhatsApp. It is probably spattered (or awash) with AI content. Some of it is humorous, some of it so creative that it defies imagination, and much of it makes us sit back in awe. We double-take at its faux realism, we marvel at its speed, and we share it with colleagues or friends. Yet many of us are deeply concerned too; what it is doing to the internet, news, social media and our curated algorithm. It’s a love-hate thing for many, a love-love thing for AI advocates, and hate-hate for the anti-artificial movement. 

I say this not as a casual observer but as the chief AI strategy officer and co-founder of an AI marketing agency: we have employed more than 40 AI marketing tools across campaigns, strategy and training. Some have been transformative, a few have fallen short of their promise. 

That experience has taught us two things: AI is phenomenal technology with breathtaking potential, and it does not guarantee business results unless you have an expert shaping the inputs and discerning the outputs. Without that, the shine often exceeds the substance.

Which is why the C-suite must be more sceptical. Leaders need to interrogate what is being integrated inside their organisations and ask whether it truly serves strategy, or whether it is theatre. At the AI Summit in Amsterdam this was the echo I heard from European C-Suite types who had their fingers burned already.  

The magpie effect

Shiny objects grab attention, and right now, AI-generated content is bouncing its sparkle into every corner of our lives. Too often, decision makers, as well as their marketing teams, mistake spectacle for strategy. 

Nano Banana – the name itself reveals the war of attention between artificial intelligence competitors right now – is causing quite the stir in AI image editing and generation. And Google will flip from old-school search to AI mode shortly, switched on in 180 countries.

However, we need to hold on to one fact that will not be transient: the purpose of powerful communication and marketing remains. It is to move people to act, to foster loyalty, to learn something new, or to deepen their relationship with a community, an idea or a brand. If AI dazzles but does not drive those outcomes, it is not delivering.

What will not change, however, is the underlying purpose. In journalism, as in other fields of communication, that purpose is to move people – to engage their curiosity, to inform them, to challenge assumptions or to strengthen their trust in a publication or community. If AI dazzles with novelty but fails to foster those deeper connections or actions, then it is not truly delivering.

This is where critical thinking minds matter. 

The most valuable people in the room are not those who can make AI spit out the flashiest meme, but the cynical strategists who refuse to be fooled by novelty. They ask the hard questions about whether actions taken are driving revenue and they hold outputs against outcomes. Without them, companies risk chasing gimmicks instead of growth.

Business leaders must share this discipline. CEOs should ask whether AI initiatives truly advance strategic objectives, or whether they are little more than stagecraft. CFOs should interrogate whether the tools being paraded are made of white gold or fool’s gold. CMOs must question whether, in their urgency to “do something with AI”, they have been sold a dummy that wows the boardroom but fails in the market.

AI is everywhere, and often nowhere

AI is already embedded in much of what brands do. From chatbots to campaign copy to ad targeting, it has become part of the plumbing. Which means it is not that special anymore, and in many cases not gasp-worthy in its differentiation.

The mastery now lies in how it is used, and, I would argue, who is driving it, all the way through from plan to implementation. Results depend on shaping inputs so sharp, so insightful and so aligned to brand and audience that the outputs exceed expectations. 

The best campaigns will look human, seamless and world class. Perhaps AI played a role, perhaps not. 

Over the next year or two we will see some big brands that lead the market stumble. Some will fall short because they transformed to AI-centricity. Customers notice when campaigns, social posts or emails feel automated, generic or hollow, and they will push back. 

The initial wonder of AI will become more cynical than now, and a more sensitive, allergic backlash will emerge.

New platforms are flooding the market, good at selling themselves but less effective at delivering results. Rest assured, we will see many AI tools drown. Brands that built their strategies around hype tools will be left exposed.

This cycle is not new. Every technology wave has seen tools rise and fall. But the stakes are higher this time because the speed and scale of AI adoption mean mistakes will be bigger, faster and more visible.

Where leaders stand out

CEOs who are enamoured with the magic wand of LLMs like GPT, Co-Pilot or Claude must discern between the efficiencies it gives them or their staff in these early days and the wider AI business tools that require more careful “plumbing”. We hear mandates pushed into the business because the CEO or CFO “loves ChatGPT”.

AI is the fastest-moving tech in history. 

It’s delivering life-changing results to the smartest decision makers who have experts who interrogate every tool, every output and every campaign against the hard yardsticks of commercial objectives: revenue, awareness, lead generation and loyalty.

My primary focus these days is to master the inputs, and discern if the outputs are world class, and to use AI in ways that are invisible to the customer yet measurable on the balance sheet.

The winners of this next chapter will be those who do their due diligence on their artificial partners and select partners who inspect and challenge the magnificent silver placed in front of them. Those who ignore this warning may well end up with a nest full of junk. DM

Dean McCoubrey is co-founder of Humaine and chief AI strategy officer.

Comments

Karl Sittlinger Sep 22, 2025, 09:43 AM

And of course as the use of AI expands, many many will lose their jobs at the altar of productivity per head, and the C suite leaders will worry about share holder value, not destroyed lives as usual. This time its different, its not like the automobile replacing the horse or similar, its much more impactful. With the absence of any real strategy we are stumbling through progress we hardly understand, nevermind knowing how to effectively integrate it responsibly into our social fabric.

Hari Seldon Sep 22, 2025, 10:26 AM

The elephant in the room is the impending AI bubble collapse. 250B 2025, 550B 2026, 1.2 T USD in 2027 infrastructure spend! Is there a global trillion USD + market out there? NO - there is'nt. Not for a product that hallucinates 5 to 10% (and ~50% if it cannot access the web), nor cannot think, plan or reason. Useful - YES. But not trillion dollar+ useful. Harvard study this yr found 95% AI deployments fail. The bubble is going to collapse. Make sure you invest wisely.

Johan Buys Sep 23, 2025, 08:24 AM

1000% agree Hari. I believe almost anything is now called AI as PR spin.

Righard Kapp Sep 26, 2025, 10:59 PM

Hi Hari, in fact Ed Zitron has written about this quite a while ago, if you look for "The Hater's Guide to the AI bubble" you will find an exhaustive summary of just this.

Johan Buys Sep 23, 2025, 08:22 AM

Most of what is called “AI” investment is just spin on plain IT spend. We did smarter things with neural programming 30y ago than much of the AI tagged products today. At over $ 1 annual trillion spend according to AI spend tracking, AI is supposed to be delivering over $1 trillion payback (what you spent in 2025 is obsolete in 2026). Payback in actual delivered cash backed operating profit. That is 12 times the profit of tech giant Alphabet…. Rubbish in other words

Hari Seldon Sep 23, 2025, 09:45 AM

Whats really strange Johan is how little in-depth analysis there is in the mainstream media on this. No economic experts I have found have actually in-depth outlined the realistic market for AI / LLMs. Broken down in depth. It seems everyone is just buying into hype. But lets see the detailed numbers as to why this makes sense. It doesnt. How do the experts explain with data and modelling the trillion dollar + market?

Blingtofling HD Sep 25, 2025, 12:20 PM

As an educationist I shudder to think of rating assignments under the present utilization of new tech. What about creativity. Anyone can produce a vermeer style paiting, what about stage performanses. We will exist in the realm of super real and the real will be boring. Where does this new tech fit in with training to practise critical thinking, stimulating creativity? Are there enough legislation to prevent the loss of our humaness and mental and scholitic development?