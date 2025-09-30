Comments
This case is long overdue and essential. Proof of this can be ascertained by the massive public and media interest currently on display. This case will be illuminating, in essence, Cyril Ramaphosa's never ending insistence on keeping corrupt ministers in his cabinet. This one, thanks to General Mkhwanzi, has spun out of his control and into the public arena, something Ramaphosa is powerless to prevent. About time..
Also agreed 100%. Maybe we will be lucky and things will turn out that CR himself will be grilled on the corrupt ministers aspect. Surely that is really the cause of the problems? Why did he appoint Mchunu in the first place? Who compelled him to do so?
Nobody compelled him. He liked the idea of a muppet* as his police minister. [* Note to DM moderators: this is not derogatory - it is simply a compaction of the term "ministerial puppet"].
Also, the actual Muppets (of Sesame Street fame...) have a whole lot more integrity than many of this lot, so it's not fair to denigrate them by making unfair comparisons to corrupt politicians and other crooks... ;)
The mills of God turn slow but they turn exceeding fine. Thank you for this reporting, Ferial Haffajee.
What evidence is he providing with all these allegations?
Wait for the Commission to end, if I understand Mkwanazi, there are still more police management to give evidence, and they are operational and will have the detail and evidence you are asking for, although their evidence will more than likely be held in camera, given the names that are anticipated to come out.
This is of course long overdue and there will be accusations and counter accusations and difficult things to prove. The proof is there and because there is an 'Insider' with leadership abilities and calm aggression calling the shots, it will be successful ..... maybe not with everything but if I read Mkhwanzi correctly, he has a case and the evidence and has been researching and planning this for a long time. The literal smoking guns are real state weapons used in unsolved cases. This is real.
Well what is clear is that even a well experienced police such as Masemola felt that one cannot disagree with a Minister. Many people would think he should have indeed told the Minister the instruction is unlawful however it is not as simple. This office of the national commissioner should ideally be coming from parliament. Right now it is not insulated against political interference. Masemola knew exactly what would happen if he were to disobey Mchunu. Ask McBride.
Mary de Haas - she could put a spanner in the works that's for sure
We have lost trillions to corruption and there’s the president, arm extended holding a begging bowl pleading for financial assistance. South Africa does need development aid, what we need is an end to embedded corruption.