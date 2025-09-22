Daily Maverick
Homan has Trump's full support, White House says, after bribery allegations

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump fully stands by border czar Tom Homan, after Reuters and other media reported Homan accepted a $50,000 payment from an undercover FBI agent last year in a bribery sting operation.
US border czar speaks to reporters at White House about ICE crackdowns epa12364897 US Border Czar Tom Homan speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 September 2025. Homan also spoke about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdowns in major American cities. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
Reuters
By Reuters
22 Sep 2025
Speaking to reporters at a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt rejected the reports that Homan had accepted such a payment.

"The White House and the president stand by Tom Homan 100% because he did absolutely nothing wrong," Leavitt said. She said that FBI agents and prosecutors found no evidence of illegal activity or criminal wrongdoing by Homan.

On Sunday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Homan accepted a $50,000 bag of cash from an undercover FBI agent last year in a since-closed U.S. Justice Department bribery investigation.

In the alleged scheme, Homan promised immigration-related government contracts when he joined the Trump administration in exchange for the money, the sources said, speaking anonymously to discuss nonpublic investigations.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Maiya Keidan; editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)

Comments

Lawrence Sisitka Sep 23, 2025, 09:04 AM

Ok, so they are all big pouters and finger-pointers. Hmmm, who was known for this here in SA? No prizes I'm afraid :). Certainly not the only connection between them.

gfogell Sep 23, 2025, 11:20 AM

I seem to recall a previous SA president saying something along the lines of corruption being a western concept.