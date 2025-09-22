Homan has Trump's full support, White House says, after bribery allegations

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt rejected the reports that Homan had accepted such a payment.

"The White House and the president stand by Tom Homan 100% because he did absolutely nothing wrong," Leavitt said. She said that FBI agents and prosecutors found no evidence of illegal activity or criminal wrongdoing by Homan.

On Sunday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Homan accepted a $50,000 bag of cash from an undercover FBI agent last year in a since-closed U.S. Justice Department bribery investigation.

In the alleged scheme, Homan promised immigration-related government contracts when he joined the Trump administration in exchange for the money, the sources said, speaking anonymously to discuss nonpublic investigations.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Maiya Keidan; editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)