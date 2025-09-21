Daily Maverick
Reaction to recognition of Palestinian state by UK, Canada and Australia

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain, Canada and Australia recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday in frustration over the Gaza war and hoping to promote a two-state solution.
United Nations headquarters in New York ahead of UN General Assembly epa12396339 A United Nations flag flies outside the UN headquarters in New York, USA, 21 September 2025. Australia, Canada and Britain formally recognized the state of Palestine, the countries respective prime ministers announced on 21 September 2025. EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Reuters

21 Sep 2025
Following are key quotes:

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER:

"Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine.

"The man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths. The Israeli government's relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable."

 

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER MARK CARNEY:

"Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel."

 

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU:

"I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge reward to terrorism. And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River."

 

PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT MAHMOUD ABBAS:

Said it would allow the "State of Palestine to live side by side with the State of Israel in security, peace, and good neighbourliness".

 

HAMAS:

"We call on the international community, the United Nations, and its institutions to isolate this rogue entity (Israel) cease all forms of cooperation and coordination with it, escalate punitive measures against it, and work to bring its leaders, war criminals, to international courts and hold them accountable for their crimes against humanity."

 

ISRAEL'S U.N. AMBASSADOR DANNY DANON:

"Empty declarations that ignore the reality and the sinister forces of our region do not advance anything. No declaration of any country will change the simple fact that before everything the hostages must be returned and that Hamas must be defeated. The defeat of Hamas and the end of the war will not be achieved by performative speeches at the UN, but by the sustained pressure and activities on the ground by the State of Israel."

 

PALESTINIAN RESIDENT OF HEBRON IN THE WEST BANK, FAWZI NASAR:

"It is time for these countries to stop supporting the occupation and to show their position after watching the demolition, the genocide and the killing in Gaza City and all over the Strip. It is time for Britain to atone for the sins since Balfour declaration until now. We as Palestinians want to live like all the other people in the world."

 

PALESTINIAN RESIDENT OF RAMALLAH IN THE WEST BANK, SALLAH ELDDIN:

"All the respect to the British people and the British government for this brave step. Britain today is adjusting the balance of power and righting the wrongs of the past, Palestinians have already paid a big price."

 

ISRAELI FINANCE MINISTER BAZALEL SMOTRICH:

"The days when Britain and other countries would determine our future are over, the mandate is over, and the only answer to the anti-Israeli move is sovereignty over the homeland of the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria and removing the foolish idea of ​​a Palestinian state from the agenda forever."

 

ISRAELI OPPOSITION LEADER YAIR LAPID:

Lapid said in a post on X that the "unilateral" recognition of a Palestinian state was a reward for terrorism, but also put some of the blame on the Netanyahu government.

"A functioning Israeli government could have prevented this through professional diplomatic dialogue and proper diplomacy. The government that brought upon us the worst security disaster in our history is now also bringing upon us the most severe diplomatic crisis," he said.

 

BRITISH OPPOSITION LEADER KEMI BADENOCH:

"We will all rue the day this decision was made ... Rewarding terrorism with no conditions whatsoever put in place for Hamas. It leaves hostages languishing in Gaza and does nothing to stop the suffering of innocent people caught in this war."

 

POLICY AND CAMPAIGNS MANAGER AT GLOBAL JUSTICE NOW, TIM BIERLEY:

"The recognition of Palestinian statehood is long overdue, but without meaningful action to hold Israel accountable, the UK's actions are still horribly insufficient. The UK has real leverage, which could change things quickly: it should impose comprehensive, Russia-style economic sanctions and ban arms sales."

(Complied by Christina FincherEditing by Gareth Jones and Ros Russell)



Rod MacLeod Sep 22, 2025, 08:55 AM

From 2015 to 2025, the UN General Assembly tabled ZERO resolutions on China [no human rights, no freedom of religion, 1m Uhygyars in detention camps, crushing Buddhist temples in Tibet]. Cuba imprisons teenagers without trial, Qatar where slave labour is not criminalised, Turkey, Pakistan, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Libya - all zero. Myanmar, Iran, North Korea - 9 each, Syria 10. But Israel - 173. The UNHRC devotes most sessions to Israel alone. Think about that and impartiality.

Rod MacLeod Sep 22, 2025, 10:06 AM

And another thing - what exactly are the borders of this "recognised" Palestinian State, which the Palestinians themselves have never agreed on? Is it river to sea? is it Gaza and the West Bank? Does it include the whole of Jerusalem or just the east of the city? Remember that Israel is the only democracy in the area, the only country that respects human rights, promotes gender equality and allows freedom of religion. Think carefully about what you're promoting.

Hans Rehder Sep 22, 2025, 10:24 AM

A momentous decision to end a neo-apartheid state's oppression of the people of Palestine. The inhumanity of the open-air prison and kill-zone has to end. It is still sad to see others in the Netanyahu regime reinterate that a 2-state solution is off the table. It is time to understand that the history of conflict and oppression of Palestinians did not start on October 7. The agenda of one man and his minions needs to end. Ordinary Israelis and Paletinians are tired of the killing.

Rod MacLeod Sep 23, 2025, 11:18 AM

Neo-apartheid? All Israeli citizens (Arabs and Jews) enjoy equal rights in Israel. And why don't you take a very cursory journey through history to find out exactly who has always opposed a two state solution and who has always supported it. You might find just how uninformed your comment is. Israel's only demand in a two state scenario is the recognition of Israel's right to exist. Hamas still demands the obliteration of Israel. Read widely, and stop regurgitating disinformation.

Sep 23, 2025, 07:38 PM

Come on, Rod. Stop being the Adult in the Room. The Children just don't understand ?