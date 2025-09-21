‘Reckless’ — frustration, more questions over proposed sale of iconic Camps Bay library land

Rather than just a piecemeal sale of the Camps Bay Library land, there needs to be a considered view of the whole area, say local ratepayers, after public comment was sought on the proposed sale of the library.

There’s been uproar in the “village”, as Camps Bay is known, after the City of Cape Town sent out an information statement on the proposed sale of the library and the adjacent parking lot. The land is owned by the City.

This has not gone down well with residents: the Camps Bay and Clifton Ratepayers Association (CBCRA) has described it as “reckless” and the local Friends of the Library say they oppose the proposed sale.

According to the information statement, the site just around the corner from the iconic Camps Bay Beach, comprising the library and the adjacent parking lot, is worth R63.45-million excluding VAT.

It is clear that it's not only the sale of the library and adjacent parking lot that has caused frustration, but also several unanswered questions and lack of information about the future redevelopment of the area.

According to the statement, posted outside the library and on the City’s website: “The decision to transfer this high-value asset is strategically motivated to optimise its utilisation and unlock private sector-led development opportunities. The City’s internal service departments have confirmed that the property is not required for the provisions of municipal basic services. As such, the City intends to catalyse economic growth by repurposing this underutilised property for retail and commercial business. The proposed development aligns with the City of Cape Town’s broader agenda for economic growth, increasing jobs, and attracting investment, as outlined in the City’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP 2022-2027).”

When Daily Maverick visited the site the area outside was a hive of activity: people walking their dogs, car guards helping drivers in the parking lot. Several cars moved in and out of the lot, with many elderly people parking and returning with small shopping bags.

Across the road, Daily Maverick spoke to CBCRA chairperson and long-standing resident Chris Willemse, who grew up in the area. “We still call it the new library even though it’s 60 years old,” he said.

During Daily Maverick’s visit it became clear that it’s not only the sale of the library that has caused frustration, but also several unanswered questions and a lack of information about the future redevelopment of the area.

“You need to look at the whole area,” Willemse said.

“I went to this little prep school when I was a kid, and, I mean, the thought of having a five-storey building here with who knows who looking down into the prep school – it’s not a nice idea,” he said, referring to the school across the road.

On the day Daily Maverick spoke to him, a group of schoolchildren came out of the school nearby. Wearing Springbok shirts, they crossed the road to the nearby field.

Willemse said: “So, as the thing stands at the moment, we actually have a pretty well-set-up village, where the kids can go to school here and over there they’ve got their library, there’s a parking area for parents,” which was well controlled.

Of particular concern was the limited information about where the new library would be located. “They would be relocating to somewhere where, first of all, we don’t know where it is. There are no plans, there are no proposals other than the vague ‘it’ll be down there somewhere’.”

He added: “Why would you ask the public to comment and then have to make a decision as a city on a very important issue? As far as we’re concerned, there are no facts other than they want to sell off this land, build another library and unlock the commercial value of this land… there’s no rational decision that can be made.”

The CBCRA was saying that a look at the whole area was needed – “there might be areas that are underutilised or not utilised properly that could be better utilised”.

The association has issued a statement to say it is “strongly opposed to the City’s proposed sale of the Camps Bay Library and adjacent parking area. This proposal is totally piecemeal and ignores any proper urban planning for the future of the Camps Bay village as a whole.”

It opposed the sale on the basis that “the City has not presented any holistic study of all assets in the village area”, adding that “sports fields, clubs, parking areas, schools, walkways and open spaces must be part of a rational development model for the future. Ad hoc selling off of land will simply lead to the destruction of the built fabric of the very sensitive village area.”

The ratepayers propose a “village vision”, which would be created in partnership with stakeholders. This would encompass the village and beachfront from Bakoven to Maiden’s Cove. It would protect community assets and ensure sustainable development, and “provide certainty for residents and investors in this much sought-after but fragile area”.

The CBCRA said the current process was “premature and flawed”. There were no proper plans, and insufficient information, which meant the “community cannot comment properly. No proper location for the proposed new library has been given.”

No traffic or heritage assessments had been done. In addition, “no impact studies on the loss of parking and community use have been conducted. Without these, the current public participation process is premature and flawed. Any decision taken by the City will be irrational and could be subject to legal challenge.”

Friends not happy

Daily Maverick found the library quiet: workers were packing books before the afternoon’s rush of children. At the entrance, several books were on sale. There is a stand near the information desk which contains the information statement about the proposed sale. Next to it is a stack of leaflets from the ratepayer association, and next to that leaflets from the Friends of the Library.

In their leaflet, which is also online, the Friends of the Library say: “The City is pushing ahead with the sale of the Camps Bay Library and adjacent public parking lot site without proper studies, planning or real community engagement. This is reckless. Once public land is gone, it’s gone forever.”

They claim the City is “rushing into a sale that puts short-term gain ahead of long-term community wellbeing”.

‘Mixed feelings’

In a Facebook post, Nicola Jowell, the councillor for Ward 54, which includes Camps Bay, called for public comment on the proposed sale. It reads:

“The Property management department are exploring the disposal of land in Camps Bay which is the open parking lot at the back of the Promenade Shopping Centre and the current library.

“This would be done via a competitive process with the following firm conditions:

A brand-new, purpose-built library to be built at the Camps Bay Drive Park;

There would be no loss of library services as the new library would need to be open before the existing one is closed; and

The income generated from the sale would fully cover the costs of a new local library AND a new district library in Nyanga.

“This proposal will come with many mixed feelings as the library is a lovely space in the heart of the village. Plus, the parking lot is a very well-used space. There are potential exciting possibilities of a new purpose-built library with an interface to the park and surrounded by the other community services in that part of the village. And the department should not look at the library in isolation but how it interfaces with these existing community facilities.”

Camps Bay is a popular tourism spot, known for its beaches and restaurants. (Photo: Velani Ludidi/Daily Maverick)

Beachgoers in Camps Bay on 5 October 2022. (Photo: Velani Ludidi/ Daily Maverick)

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said: “The proposed disposal is strategically motivated to unlock private sector-led development opportunities, which aligns with the City’s broader agenda for economic growth, increasing jobs and attracting investment.

“The City’s internal service departments have confirmed that the properties are not required for the provisions of municipal basic services. As such, the City views the opportunity as a means to catalyse economic growth by optimising these properties for retail and commercial business. At the same time, achieve greater integration with the existing business node to create a better urban environment.”

About the library itself, Tyhalibongo said part of the consideration was also the relocation and development of a new library in proximity to the existing one to continue to provide uninterrupted services in the local community, “the details of which will become available to the general public should a land use application process commence. Preliminary concepts are being explored by the City’s Library Services.”

The City was eliciting public comments on the proposed disposal of the pieces of land, after which it would “assess the comments and/or objections received to inform any decision or specific considerations for the intended disposal”.

Regarding the potential traffic and heritage concerns, Tyhalibongo said: “At this stage, it is premature to engage in heritage and traffic impact studies. The properties are zoned for business use, and it is intended to optimally utilise such rights. Any planning application will be assessed in terms of the relevant policies and legislative requirements. As indicated, the City is seeking private-led investment to improve the urban environment and extract value.”

Public comment on the sale closes on Tuesday, 23 September 2025. DM

The public can comment here. Send written submissions to: Property Transactions, 13th Floor, Civic Centre, 12 Hertzog Boulevard, Cape Town, 8001.