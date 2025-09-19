Seasonal shift: Affordable Mediterranean seafood for spring evenings

South Africa is starting to heat up, at least in my neck of the woods in Johannesburg. As spring sets in, I usually experience a palate change. I long for light meals, often with a Mediterranean influence. Seafood usually fits this shift, as it tends to be light and satisfying without feeling heavy.

I’m pretty sure many of us switch up our tastes when the seasons change.

Seafood tends to be expensive, making it a once-in-a-while treat. I’m a price-sensitive consumer and tend to shop when grocery stores run promotions. Discounts influence my food consumption patterns.

Thankfully, one of the big four retailers has been heavily discounting seafood, marking down frozen prawns, mussels and seafood mixes. I took advantage of this promotion, so seafood will be on the menu in the coming days and weeks.

I’m a massive fan of cooking and serving seafood because it’s simple to prepare and cooks in minutes. From my seafood stash, I raided frozen mussels to make a recipe of mussels cooked in a garlic white wine broth. It’s a light but filling meal that works well for a weeknight dinner after a long workday.

The mussels in garlic white wine broth took less than 20 minutes to pull together, yet it felt luxurious and comforting after a hectic day. The broth’s bright acidity from the wine and fresh garlic balances the briny mussels beautifully, making every bite feel light but satisfying.

It is served with toasty bread for the perfect appetiser. You will love the delicious garlicky flavours in the mussels.

For those on a budget, frozen seafood is a handy option. It retains most of the flavour and texture when cooked properly, and promotions can make it much more affordable. Planning meals around these deals allows you to enjoy diverse seafood dishes while watching costs.

Spring is a great time to experiment with Mediterranean-inspired seafood dishes. Think grilled calamari with parsley and lemon, seafood pasta with a light tomato sauce, or even a refreshing seafood ceviche to embrace the warmer weather. These recipes keep things light and flavourful, fitting both the season and your changing palate.

Ray’s Mediterranean mussels with herbs and garlic

Nearly there. (Photo: Ray Mahlaka)

Ingredients

1kg bag frozen mussels (defrosted)

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

4-5 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp chilli flakes (adjust to your heat preference)

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp Italian herbs seasoning

1 vegetable stock cube (or 1 stock pot)

1 cup white wine (Sauvignon Blanc is perfect)

A large handful of fresh parsley, finely chopped

2 Tbsp butter

Juice of half a lemon (plus extra wedges for serving)

Method

In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and sauté for 4-5 minutes. Add the crushed garlic, chilli flakes, thyme, and Italian seasoning. Cook for another minute.

Pour in the white wine and bring to a simmer. Let it bubble for about 2 minutes to allow the alcohol to cook off. Crumble in the vegetable stock cube and stir until it’s completely dissolved.

Turn the heat up to medium-high and add the defrosted mussels to the pot. Give everything a good stir to coat the mussels in the broth. Let them steam for 5-7 minutes.

After 5 minutes, lift the lid. The mussels should almost all be open. Be sure to discard any that don’t open.

Reduce the heat to low. Stir in the butter, fresh parsley, and a generous squeeze of lemon juice. The butter will melt into the broth, making it rich and glossy.

Serve immediately. Garnish with an extra sprinkle of parsley and a lemon wedge on the side. Do not forget the toasted bread for dipping. DM