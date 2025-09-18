IN PICTURES Oblique Seville strikes gold in Tokyo 100m final, and more from around the world
Moving, tragic, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the past seven days.
Gold medalist Oblique Seville of Team Jamaica celebrates after competing in the Men's 100 Metres Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Dive Deeper Speed Read Summary Listen King Charles III and US President Donald Trump inspect the Guard of Honour during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) US Vice President JD Vance salutes as he exits Air Force Two, upon his return from Howell, Michigan on September 17, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Vance visited a metal stamping factory during his visit to Michigan. (Photo by Jessica Koscielniak-Pool/Getty Images) A man who identifies himself as Bubba knees with a flag next to a memorial space during a Charlie Kirk vigil at Burlington Commons on September 17, 2025 in Burlington, Kentucky. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel prepares to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Patel was questioned about last week’s assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and his social media posts related to the FBI’s investigation of the shooting, as well as a lawsuit filed by former senior FBI officials who were terminated by Patel for what they claim are political reasons. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Ukrainian women take part in a performance protest outside the Royal Opera House as they demonstrate against the performance of Russian soprano Anna Netrebko at the premiere of Tosca on September 11, 2025 in London, England. Opposition to the show has come from supporters of Ukraine and is directed at the opera's star, Anna Netrebko, over the Russian soprano's perceived association with Vladimir Putin. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Crime scene tape flies in front of a 9/11 memorial following the fatal shooting of political activist Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University on September 11, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Authorities have released a "person of interest" as they search for the suspect who shot and killed Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, while he was speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour". (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) A member of the 1st Special Purpose "Safari" Assault Police Regiment of the Ukrainian National Police handles an American-made 'Vector' reconnaissance drone during a mission to look for Russian forces and logistical facilities on September 11, 2025 in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. (Photo by Ximena Borrazás/Getty Images) The mother of one of a Gen-Z protester who were shot dead during Last Monday's deadly protest, mourns during a cremation ritual at Pashupatinath Temple on September 16, 2025 in Kathmandu, Nepal. Nepal has been rocked by massive youth-led protests in September 2025, triggered by anger over government corruption, nepotism, and the banning of popular social media platforms, dubbed the "Gen-Z protests". (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images) People visit a memorial for Charlie Kirk at the headquarters of Turning Point USA on September 14, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images) Workers paint an eagle statue on the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, the main offices of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the policy-making arm of the Federal Reserve, started its two-day meeting today and will release its interest rate decision and policy statement tomorrow. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) US President Donald Trump (2R) and US First Lady Melania Trump (CL) meet young members of the choir at St George's Chapel) at Windsor Castle during the US president's second State Visit on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Relatives of Shubh lal Balami ,28 years old gen-Z Protester boy who was shot dead during Monday's anti-corruption protests, mourns during rituals of cremation at Pashupatinath temple on September 14, 2025 in Kathmandu, Nepal. Nepal has been rocked by massive youth-led protests in September 2025, triggered by anger over government corruption, nepotism, and the banning of popular social media platforms (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images) Protesters wave Union Jack and St George's England flags during the "Unite The Kingdom" rally on Westminster Bridge by the Houses of Parliament on September 13, 2025 in London, England. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson (also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) has invited supporters to hold a rally in central London entitled "Unite The Kingdom". The former English Defence League leader and his supporters are actively islamophobic and racist and have been behind much of the unrest seen outside hotels housing migrants this summer. Stand Up To Racism are mounting a counter-protest to today's rally. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco play the 19th hole during the 4th Princess of Monaco Cup golf tournament on September 16, 2025 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) David Graham prays as he visits the makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk outside of the headquarters of Turning Point USA on September 17, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Luigi Mangione arrives for a pretrial hearing at New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. A New York state judge dismissed the most serious charge against Luigi Mangione, ruling that the evidence was insufficient to charge him with murder as an act of terrorism. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Chris Richards of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Crystal Palace and Millwall at Selhurst Park on September 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images) Charles Edward Godfred of Team Nigeria competes during the Men's Long Jump Qualification on day three of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 15, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) A mural in tribute to former Liverpool player Diogo Jota is seen outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Shunsuke Izumiya of Team Japan (2nd R) falls over a hurdle as (L-R) Junxi Liu of Team People's Republic of China, Dylan Beard of Team United States and Thiago Resende Ornelas Dos Santos of Team Brazil compete during the Men's 110 Metres Hurdles Semi-Finals on day four of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 16, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Doris Lemngole of Team Kenya falls over Norah Jeruto of Team Kazakhstan as Sembo Almayew of Team Ethiopia competes during the Women's 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final on day five of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 17, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Canelo Alvarez (L) takes a punch from Terence Crawford in their undisputed super middleweight title fight during Netflix's Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) (L-R) Carlos Alcaraz of Team Europe and Alexander Zverev of Team Europe embrace during a practice session prior to the start of the Laver Cup 2025 at Chase Center on September 17, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for Laver Cup)
Geordie Beamish of Team New Zealand avoids the foot of Jean-Simon Desgagnes of Team Canada as he falls to the ground during the the Men's 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats on day one of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) (L-R) Jermaine Franklin Jr. lands a left at Ivan Dychko during their heavyweight bout at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix) DM