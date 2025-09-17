Le Roux faces uncertain future after being dropped from Bok squad to face Pumas

Trying to predict Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ decisions in advance or question his methods from the outside is always an extremely fallible exercise.

What you see is seldom as straightforward as it might at first appear. But with the naming of the latest 33-man Bok squad for the final two matches of the 2025 Rugby Championship against Argentina, it appears Erasmus has culled a stalwart.

Fullback Willie le Roux was not named in the group and was not listed as injured. It seems the 101 Test cap veteran is being put out to pasture.

Or it could just be another of Erasmus’ opaque decisions, at least to anyone not in the Bok inner circle.

But what else can be read into the fact that the 36-year-old Le Roux, who started at Eden Park against the All Blacks 11 days ago, is now deemed to be surplus baggage at home?

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi has been added to the Bok squad. (Photo: Johann Meintjes / Gallo Images)

It’s even more curious when you consider that Aphelele Fassi, one of the other fullbacks in the squad, has been ruled out of the Argentina matches with an ankle injury.

That leaves Damian Willemse as the only fullback in the group. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu can also operate in the No 15 jersey, although it’s not his preferred position.

Willemse, of course, was magnificent last weekend, starring in the Boks’ brilliant 43-10 win over the All Blacks in Wellington. Although he started at inside centre he played almost an hour at fullback due to Fassi’s injury.

Given the squad personnel Erasmus named on Wednesday, Willemse looks set to be the starting fullback option against the Pumas in Durban on 27 September.

Read more: Centurion Willie le Roux — the unsung hero who drove Rassie’s Bok revolution

If it is the end of his Test career, Le Roux deserves some respect for a storied contribution to the growing Springbok legacy. He was twice a World Cup winner and was a key piece of the Erasmus/Jacques Nienaber era.

Le Roux was the back three general, the man who ran the defence and who offered the attacking scalpel the Boks so often needed. He broke the mould of South African fullback play this century.

After André Joubert retired, the Bok fullback position was largely staffed by players who could be described as “solid”. Conrad Jantjes, Thinus Delport, Werner Greeff, Percy Montgomery and Zane Kirchner, among others, were consistent performers, but Le Roux is an artist.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

His ability to split a defence with a pass, or ghost into space, was valuable. He might have lost a little pace in the past two years, but his brain remains as sharp as ever.

Whether we have seen the last of him in a Bok jersey in a Test is unclear at this stage, but indications are that Erasmus is looking ahead and Le Roux is not seen as the future.

Addition and subtraction

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi was also quietly added to the squad, having missed the New Zealand tour for “personal reasons”.

Fassi, Jean-Luc du Preez and Lood de Jager have all been omitted due to injury as well.

Gerhard Steenekamp, Frans Malherbe (both props), Salmaan Moerat (lock), and Kurt-Lee Arendse (utility back), who have all been on the injury list for different durations in the past few months, were not included.

Erasmus has suggested that three more players might be added to the group, which reassembles in Durban on 18 September, in the coming days. Once the group has undergone fitness assessments, more players could be added.

Wing Edwill van der Merwe, who was injured against Australia in Johannesburg, was not included, even though he is fit and playing for the Lions in this weekend’s Currie Cup final against Griquas is one such candidate.

“This group of players have been together for over 13 weeks now, and they’ve shown that they are the right players for this big task against the Pumas,” said Erasmus. “We’ve chopped and changed our squad a fair bit this season, playing a total of 46 players in our last eight matches, including in the Barbarians match.

“By training together almost daily, we are confident that these are the players who can give us the best shot to try to retain the (Rugby Championship) title.

“The fact that the younger and older guys have been training with one another and against one another on the field almost daily really paid off last weekend, and we have no doubt that if we continue showing our faith in these players, we will get the best out of them.

“The bonus for us is that we still have so many players who have been in the system and attended our alignment camps in the last few seasons, and who have been knocking hard on the door. Unfortunately, we could only select a limited number of players for these matches, so we will continue to keep an eye on the others.

“We are blessed with talent in South Africa, so as sad as we are for players such as Lood, Jean-Luc, Aphelele, Kurt-Lee and many others, we have capable guys to fill their boots,” said Erasmus.

“We are also fortunate to have so many versatile players who can play a few different positions, and they are equally adept in each of them, regardless of what position they play.” DM

Bok squad

Forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Vincent Koch (Sharks), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Heat), Ox Nché (Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Boan Venter (Edinburgh), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (D-Rocks).

Backs: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Eagles), André Esterhuizen (Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Ethan Hooker (Sharks), Cheslin Kolbe (Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Eagles), Manie Libbok (Liners), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Handré Pollard (Bulls), Cobus Reinach (Stormers), Morné van den Berg (Lions), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Grant Williams (Sharks).