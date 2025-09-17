Manchester United's struggles continue with Amorim's tactics under fire and fans left frustrated

A 3-0 drubbing at the hands of their city rivals, Manchester City, has compounded what is already extreme pressure on Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils’ supporters were already grumpy due to not being part of any European competition this season.

Under the tutelage of Amorim, United ended the season in a lowly 15th place — their poorest placing in Premier League history. They also lost the Europa League final 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

In 2025/26, the Red Devils’ hellish woes persist. From four matches to date this season, Amorim’s men have collected just four points.

On early evidence, it appears that the increasing levels of suffering that United fans have been subjected to since Alex Ferguson’s departure 12 years ago will continue.

Torrid time

In addition to this latest drubbing from a City side that has struggled with its own consistency issues of late, the red side of Manchester suffered a humiliating Carabao Cup elimination in August. The Red Devils succumbed 12-11 to Grimsby Town after their second-round clash with the fourth-tier team ended 2-2 in regulation time.

“Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years,” said Amorim in the aftermath of that embarrassing Cup exit.

“Sometimes I love to be with my players. Sometimes I don’t want to be with my players. I need to improve on that. It is going to be hard,” the United boss stated.

United manager Ruben Amorim. (Photo: Michael Regan / Getty Images)

Following the City loss, Amorim’s tactics were once again questioned. This includes his persistent use of three centre backs and playing a high defensive line. He wants his players to press aggressively upfront and win the ball back quickly.

This strategy leaves the Manchester side vulnerable to counter-attacks, a threat amplified by the team’s lack of particularly pacy defenders. Amorim has also taken to fielding United’s most influential attacking player and captain — Bruno Fernandes — in a deeper central midfield role. This has brought more boos from frustrated fans.

‘Not going to change’

“There are a lot of things that you have no idea what happened during these months, but I accept that,” Amorim said after the City beatdown. “But I’m not going to change. When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you’ll have to change the men. And we will talk about that every game that we lose. So, I play my way and I’m going to play my way until I want to change,” he stated.

Amorim has been backed in the market, particularly on the attacking front. Striker Benjamin Šeško joined from RB Leipzig, while Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha joined from Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

Nevertheless, the stars have yet to align for the Portuguese tactician. And he is running out of time. If his side fails to turn things around and find some consistency, he will be another United coaching casualty.

Wrong turn?

Prior to plunging into the deep and dark hole he currently finds himself in, Amorim was one of the most exciting young managers around. During his four years coaching Sporting in his home country of Portugal, Amorim did exceptionally well and boosted his reputation.

Hence a team as massive as United even looked in his direction. Prior to that, Amorim had also been rumoured to be on the radar of United’s neighbours City. This as there was uncertainty on whether Pep Guardiola would leave City at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United during their Premier League match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on 14 September 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo: Alex Livesey-Danehouse / Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United in a dejected mood during their match against City. (Photo: Carl Recine / Getty Images)

The Red Devils came swooping in at the beginning of that campaign, shortly after sacking Dutchman Erik ten Hag in October 2024. When the guillotine fell on Ten Hag, the Manchester side was languishing in 14th spot on the Premier League table — with just 11 points from nine matches.

It was not an ideal place to be for one of the biggest brands in the world. The club’s hierarchy — steered by Ineos founder and United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe — acted hastily. They removed Ten Hag after just over two years on the job.

Revolving door

The search was on for the club’s sixth permanent manager since the retirement of the legendary Ferguson in 2013.

Enter Amorim. During his opening full season with Sporting (2020/21), the former midfielder delivered the team’s first league title in 19 years. He added another in 2023/24, over and above winning two Portuguese Cups.

United are said to have paid £9.2-million (about R188-million) in order to free Amorim from his Sporting contract in November 2024. He signed a deal running until 2027. Firing him now would be another costly move by United, because they would also need to pay him off.

However, if the tide does not turn soon while he remains at the helm, the depths to which the club might plunge would be much more costly. DM