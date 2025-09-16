Daily Maverick
Spain to quit 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates

Spanish state broadcaster RTVE's board voted on Tuesday to withdraw from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest to be held in May in Vienna if Israel takes part in the event.
69th Eurovision Song Contest - Grand Final Supporters of Spain watch a broadcast in the Eurovision Village during the grand final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel, Switzerland, 17 May 2025. EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER
Reuters
By Reuters
16 Sep 2025
Spain is the fifth country to make such a pledge after the Netherlands, Slovenia, Iceland and Ireland, and the first of the so-called "Big Five" - a group that also includes Britain, Germany, Italy and France. These countries automatically qualify for the contest's final round.

The measure, proposed by RTVE President Jose Pablo Lopez, garnered 10 votes in favour, four against and one abstention in the 15-member board, the broadcaster said in a statement.

Eurovision, which stresses its political neutrality, has faced controversy this year linked to the war in Gaza.

Several countries had urged the European Broadcasting Union, an alliance of public broadcasters that organises and co-produces the annual event, to exclude Israel from the 2025 edition. Israeli contestant Yuval Raphael ended up finishing second.

Austrian singer JJ, who won this year, has also called for Israel's exclusion in 2026.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Inti Landauro)

