Only 35 of Joburg’s 60 municipal pools opened on 1 September

With temperatures in Joburg nudging 30 degrees Celsius, jumping into a sparkling pool seems like a great idea right now. For some Joburg residents who use municipal pools, that became a reality on 1 September when the swimming season started.

However, out of the 60 municipal pools in Johannesburg, only 35 opened on 1 September (according to City figures), with a further 18 expected to open later in the swimming season (September 2025 to March 2026).

And then there are the seven pools that won’t open at all, either because of vandalism, neglect or endless delays in their construction.

Swimming pools/public recreation facilities are a major component in the government’s White Paper on Sport and Recreation (2011) which states: “The value of sport and recreation as a social connector is one of its most powerful development attributes. Community sport and recreation networks are an important source of social networking, helping to combat exclusion and fostering communities’ capacity to work collectively to realise opportunities and address challenges.”

A community pool is a space where the community can engage in physical activity that promotes overall wellbeing and health, says community activist Zarina Motala.

File photo from March 2025: City of Joburg employees are cleaning the Noordgesig swimming pool. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

“Swimming pools play a vital role in promoting social connections, teaching people to swim, fostering community development and providing a safe and accessible space for recreation,” she says.

The City’s headcount of pools shows 60 municipal facilities; however, the pools at Cosmo City and Drieziek in Orange Farm have been works-in-progress for the past five years, with no prospect of completion due to financial constraints.

Ellis Park and Newclare are Olympic-sized pools. The Linden, Ellis Park, Pimville, Pioneer Park and Coronationville pools are supposed to be heated. Only two (Linden and Coronationville) are currently heated, the other three are cold pools because of mechanical issues. And Coronationville is closed at the moment.

During the 2023/24 swimming season, a total of 423,729 residents used the municipal pools. This dropped to 411,345 residents in the 2024/25 season.

The Blairgowrie swimming pool was refurbished in partnership with the community, and the City retains responsibility for the core infrastructure at this pool.

Maintenance underway at the Orlando East swimming pool in a file photo from 25 March 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The City’s budget for the maintenance and running of the pools is R9.1-million this financial year.

City officials say their major concerns/problems with the swimming pools include water pressure and lack of water in areas. The Coronationville swimming pool is currently closed because of an ongoing lack of water in the area. The water level is low, and water can’t be circulated.

Vandalism and theft of infrastructure, ageing facilities requiring ongoing maintenance and upgrades are also areas of concern.

The impact of flooding and other environmental factors on filtration and pump rooms, as well as swimming pools, are also problematic. As an example, a retaining wall is being built at the Orlando facility to prevent rainwater from washing soil into the pool.

Lyrics Mazibuko, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) shadow member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for Community Development, says the fact that three heated pools are not working is a clear example of the city’s lack of preparedness and investment in maintaining its facilities.

“The decline in people using the pools is also a clear indication of the City’s failure to provide adequate and safe facilities. We urge the City to invest and upgrade pool infrastructure for all communities,” he says.

When citizens pool their talents and passion

Percy Dhlomo, who was involved in the clean-up and rejuvenation of the Blairgowrie public swimming pool, takes a selfie on the day of its relaunch on 1 September 2025. (Photo: Alaister Russell / OUR CITY NEWS)

A drone view of Blairgowrie swimming pool, which was reopened on 1 September 2025 after being refurbished by the local residents’ association. (Photo: James Oatway / OUR CITY NEWS)

Two years ago, the Blairgowrie swimming pool was a slimy green mess. Recently, a sparkling blue pool was opened officially, complete with manicured lawns, new benches, newly planted trees and new toilets and washbasins.

The reopening is the story of a community coming together in the face of municipal inaction and, through hard work, donations and cooperation with city officials, reclaiming a public space.

The Blairgowrie Community Association (BCA), together with Ward 102 councillor Lucinda Harman (DA), received permission from the City to take care of the maintenance of the pool, the surrounding park and the community centre.

“When we first started the community were quite hesitant to become involved, but once they saw us doing stuff around the park, money and help started flowing in. It has been very positive,” BCA executive Mark Sher says.

One resident paid for a new gate to be installed between the pool and the play area. Another paid for the jungle gym set-up. When the BCA drained the pool and discovered the floor was cracked, they raised R16,000 within hours to fix it.

Read more: Communities repair roads, water and power in DIY revolution as City of Joburg falters

Cooperation from City Parks means that benches are placed all over the grounds, 20 new trees have been planted and the complex repainted. Beagle Watch looks after the security of the park, locking it at night and reopening in the mornings. This means there are no vagrants or fires in the park. Restaurants in the area provided food and refreshment for community members working on the project over weekends.

Harman describes the Blairgowrie pool’s success as a blueprint for other communities around the city.

“This is really the blueprint for turning the corner in Johannesburg. The active citizens of Blairgowrie love their suburb and were fired up to succeed with this project.”

Kids feeling the water temperature at the Power Park swimming pool in Soweto on 26 March 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

MMC for the City’s Sports and Recreation department, Tebogo Nkokau, echoed these sentiments. “We are really encouraged by what has been done here. We need to share the message of what can happen if communities come together.”

Concerned residents around the Zoo Lake pool in Parkview have formed the Friends of Zoo Lake Swimming Pool and are negotiating with the City to replicate the Blairgowrie success story. Tessa Abramovitz, one of the convenors, says they are keen to collaborate with the City to restore this iconic Joburg landmark to its former glory. The Zoo Lake pool is currently drained because of a large leak. A contractor has yet to be appointed to fix the leak.

How to access Joburg’s swimming pools

Pools are open from Tuesday to Friday between 10am and 6pm, and on weekends from 9am to 5pm.

They will also be open on public holidays and Mondays during school holidays, from 9am to 5pm, but will remain closed on normal Mondays.

Entry fees start at R7 for children and R21 for adults. You can also buy season tickets; enquire at your local pool for more details. DM

This article is produced by Our City News, a non-profit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg.

Open and shut: Lowdown on all Joburg’s pools

Region A: Diepsloot, Midrand and Ivory Park – two pools serving 879 462 residents

Rabie Ridge pool, Stilt Avenue – Open

Ivory Park, Freedom Drive – To open later in the season

Region B: Northcliff, parts of Randburg and Rosebank – 13 pools serving 372,485 residents

Riverlea, Ashburton Street – To open later in the season

Coronationville, Dordrecht Street – Closed because of lack of water (the City considers it open)

Roosevelt Park, corner of Muldersdrift and Preller Roads – Open

Windsor East, Viscount Avenue – Open

Linden, 4th Avenue – Heated and open

Verity Park, 14th Street Parkhurst – Open

Blairgowrie, Conrad Drive – Open

Ochse Square, Albertsville – Open

Newclare, Steytler Street – To open later in the season

Robin Hills, Cherry Drive – To open later in the season

Vrededorp, 13th Street – To open later in the season

Windsor West, Princess Avenue – Closed, and not reopening

Kensington B, Abington Street – To open later in the season

Region C: Roodepoort and Randburg – six pools serving 880,873 residents

Florida Lake, Florida – Open

Florida North, Ontdekkers Road – Open

Roodepoort, Exner Street – Open

Little Falls Resort, Falls Road – Open

Davidson, Edward Mitchell Street – To open later in the season

Cosmo City – New project, not open

A drone view of the Ennerdale Extension 9 swimming pool complex on 18 August 2025. (Photo: James Oatway / OUR CITY NEWS)

Region D: Soweto, Lenasia, Ennerdale and Orange Farm – 12 pools serving 1.2 million residents

Diepsloot, Imminik Street – To open later in the season

Dobsonville, Nonhlanhla Street – Open

Jabavu, Mangeni Drive – To open later in the season

Jabulani, Isikwama Street – To open later in the season

Moletsane, Mokhatla Street – Open

Meadowlands, Motswedi Street – Open

Noordgesig, North Street – Open

Orlando, Ngiba Street – Open

Pimville, Motjatji Street – Heated pool but cold at the moment, open

Power Park, cnr Chris Hani – Open

Senaoane, Mabalane Street – Open

Klipspruit Splash Pool, Mofokeng Street – Open

Region E: Sandton and Alexandra – four pools serving 559,958 residents

East Bank, Alexandra – To open later in the season

Paterson Park, Orange Grove – Open

Sydenham, Dunvegan Street – Open

Zoo Lake, Parkview – To open later in the season if a contractor is appointed to fix the infrastructure

Region F: Inner city, Southgate, Fordsburg and Mayfair – 13 pools serving 716,282 residents

Moffat Park, Southern Klipriviersberg Road – Open

Southern Suburbs, Oakdene – To open later in the season

Crown Gardens, Ulster Crescent – Open

Forest Hill, Golf Street – Open

Rhodes Park, Ocean Street – Open

Ellis Park, Doornfontein – Heated pool but cold at the moment, open

Turffontein, Eastwood Street – To open later in the season

Brixton, High Street – To open later in the season

Pioneer Park, Rosettenville Road – Heated but cold at the moment, open

Hofland Park, Bez Valley – Open

Malvern, Marathon Street – To open later in the season

Yeoville, Rocky Street – To open later in the season

Robertsham, Urma Road – Closed, not reopening

Region G: Drieziek, Eldorado Park, Ennerdale, Finetown, Kanana Park, Lakeside, Lawley, Lenasia, Nancefield, Orange Farm, Stretford Extensions, Vlakfontein and Zakariyya Park – 10 pools serving 800,015 residents*

Eldorado Park ext 9, Vincent Road – Open

Eldorado Park ext 4, Heerengracht Street – Open

Lenasia ext 2, Olifant Street – Open

Lenasia ext 10, Shari Street – Open

Lenasia South, Wimbledon – Open

Lenasia ext 5, Gazelle Avenue – Closed, not reopening

Ennerdale, ext 9, Katz Rd – Totally vandalised, closed, not reopening

Orange Farm ext 6, Link Road – Totally vandalised, closed, not reopening

Drieziek – New project, not open

Eldorado Park Proper, Goud Street – Closed, not reopening.

*These are City of Johannesburg 2019 population figures. Information on the swimming pools and their status comes from the City’s official list circulated to councillors. DM