Only 35 of Joburg’s 60 municipal pools opened on 1 September

With temperatures in Joburg nudging 30 degrees Celsius, jumping into a sparkling pool seems like a great idea right now. For some Joburg residents who use municipal pools, that became a reality on 1 September when the swimming season started.
However, out of the 60 municipal pools in Johannesburg, only 35 opened on 1 September (according to City figures), with a further 18 expected to open later in the swimming season (September 2025 to March 2026).
And then there are the seven pools that won’t open at all, either because of vandalism, neglect or endless delays in their construction.
Swimming pools/public recreation facilities are a major component in the government’s White Paper on Sport and Recreation (2011) which states: “The value of sport and recreation as a social connector is one of its most powerful development attributes. Community sport and recreation networks are an important source of social networking, helping to combat exclusion and fostering communities’ capacity to work collectively to realise opportunities and address challenges.”
A community pool is a space where the community can engage in physical activity that promotes overall wellbeing and health, says community activist Zarina Motala.
“Swimming pools play a vital role in promoting social connections, teaching people to swim, fostering community development and providing a safe and accessible space for recreation,” she says.
The City’s headcount of pools shows 60 municipal facilities; however, the pools at Cosmo City and Drieziek in Orange Farm have been works-in-progress for the past five years, with no prospect of completion due to financial constraints.
Ellis Park and Newclare are Olympic-sized pools. The Linden, Ellis Park, Pimville, Pioneer Park and Coronationville pools are supposed to be heated. Only two (Linden and Coronationville) are currently heated, the other three are cold pools because of mechanical issues. And Coronationville is closed at the moment.
During the 2023/24 swimming season, a total of 423,729 residents used the municipal pools. This dropped to 411,345 residents in the 2024/25 season.
The Blairgowrie swimming pool was refurbished in partnership with the community, and the City retains responsibility for the core infrastructure at this pool.
The City’s budget for the maintenance and running of the pools is R9.1-million this financial year.
City officials say their major concerns/problems with the swimming pools include water pressure and lack of water in areas. The Coronationville swimming pool is currently closed because of an ongoing lack of water in the area. The water level is low, and water can’t be circulated.
Vandalism and theft of infrastructure, ageing facilities requiring ongoing maintenance and upgrades are also areas of concern.
The impact of flooding and other environmental factors on filtration and pump rooms, as well as swimming pools, are also problematic. As an example, a retaining wall is being built at the Orlando facility to prevent rainwater from washing soil into the pool.
Lyrics Mazibuko, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) shadow member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for Community Development, says the fact that three heated pools are not working is a clear example of the city’s lack of preparedness and investment in maintaining its facilities.
“The decline in people using the pools is also a clear indication of the City’s failure to provide adequate and safe facilities. We urge the City to invest and upgrade pool infrastructure for all communities,” he says.
When citizens pool their talents and passion
Two years ago, the Blairgowrie swimming pool was a slimy green mess. Recently, a sparkling blue pool was opened officially, complete with manicured lawns, new benches, newly planted trees and new toilets and washbasins.
The reopening is the story of a community coming together in the face of municipal inaction and, through hard work, donations and cooperation with city officials, reclaiming a public space.
The Blairgowrie Community Association (BCA), together with Ward 102 councillor Lucinda Harman (DA), received permission from the City to take care of the maintenance of the pool, the surrounding park and the community centre.
“When we first started the community were quite hesitant to become involved, but once they saw us doing stuff around the park, money and help started flowing in. It has been very positive,” BCA executive Mark Sher says.
One resident paid for a new gate to be installed between the pool and the play area. Another paid for the jungle gym set-up. When the BCA drained the pool and discovered the floor was cracked, they raised R16,000 within hours to fix it.
Read more: Communities repair roads, water and power in DIY revolution as City of Joburg falters
Cooperation from City Parks means that benches are placed all over the grounds, 20 new trees have been planted and the complex repainted. Beagle Watch looks after the security of the park, locking it at night and reopening in the mornings. This means there are no vagrants or fires in the park. Restaurants in the area provided food and refreshment for community members working on the project over weekends.
Harman describes the Blairgowrie pool’s success as a blueprint for other communities around the city.
“This is really the blueprint for turning the corner in Johannesburg. The active citizens of Blairgowrie love their suburb and were fired up to succeed with this project.”
MMC for the City’s Sports and Recreation department, Tebogo Nkokau, echoed these sentiments. “We are really encouraged by what has been done here. We need to share the message of what can happen if communities come together.”
Concerned residents around the Zoo Lake pool in Parkview have formed the Friends of Zoo Lake Swimming Pool and are negotiating with the City to replicate the Blairgowrie success story. Tessa Abramovitz, one of the convenors, says they are keen to collaborate with the City to restore this iconic Joburg landmark to its former glory. The Zoo Lake pool is currently drained because of a large leak. A contractor has yet to be appointed to fix the leak.
How to access Joburg’s swimming pools
Pools are open from Tuesday to Friday between 10am and 6pm, and on weekends from 9am to 5pm.
They will also be open on public holidays and Mondays during school holidays, from 9am to 5pm, but will remain closed on normal Mondays.
Entry fees start at R7 for children and R21 for adults. You can also buy season tickets; enquire at your local pool for more details. DM
This article is produced by Our City News, a non-profit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg.
Open and shut: Lowdown on all Joburg’s pools
Region A: Diepsloot, Midrand and Ivory Park – two pools serving 879 462 residents
Rabie Ridge pool, Stilt Avenue – Open
Ivory Park, Freedom Drive – To open later in the season
Region B: Northcliff, parts of Randburg and Rosebank – 13 pools serving 372,485 residents
Riverlea, Ashburton Street – To open later in the season
Coronationville, Dordrecht Street – Closed because of lack of water (the City considers it open)
Roosevelt Park, corner of Muldersdrift and Preller Roads – Open
Windsor East, Viscount Avenue – Open
Linden, 4th Avenue – Heated and open
Verity Park, 14th Street Parkhurst – Open
Blairgowrie, Conrad Drive – Open
Ochse Square, Albertsville – Open
Newclare, Steytler Street – To open later in the season
Robin Hills, Cherry Drive – To open later in the season
Vrededorp, 13th Street – To open later in the season
Windsor West, Princess Avenue – Closed, and not reopening
Kensington B, Abington Street – To open later in the season
Region C: Roodepoort and Randburg – six pools serving 880,873 residents
Florida Lake, Florida – Open
Florida North, Ontdekkers Road – Open
Roodepoort, Exner Street – Open
Little Falls Resort, Falls Road – Open
Davidson, Edward Mitchell Street – To open later in the season
Cosmo City – New project, not open
Region D: Soweto, Lenasia, Ennerdale and Orange Farm – 12 pools serving 1.2 million residents
Diepsloot, Imminik Street – To open later in the season
Dobsonville, Nonhlanhla Street – Open
Jabavu, Mangeni Drive – To open later in the season
Jabulani, Isikwama Street – To open later in the season
Moletsane, Mokhatla Street – Open
Meadowlands, Motswedi Street – Open
Noordgesig, North Street – Open
Orlando, Ngiba Street – Open
Pimville, Motjatji Street – Heated pool but cold at the moment, open
Power Park, cnr Chris Hani – Open
Senaoane, Mabalane Street – Open
Klipspruit Splash Pool, Mofokeng Street – Open
Region E: Sandton and Alexandra – four pools serving 559,958 residents
East Bank, Alexandra – To open later in the season
Paterson Park, Orange Grove – Open
Sydenham, Dunvegan Street – Open
Zoo Lake, Parkview – To open later in the season if a contractor is appointed to fix the infrastructure
Region F: Inner city, Southgate, Fordsburg and Mayfair – 13 pools serving 716,282 residents
Moffat Park, Southern Klipriviersberg Road – Open
Southern Suburbs, Oakdene – To open later in the season
Crown Gardens, Ulster Crescent – Open
Forest Hill, Golf Street – Open
Rhodes Park, Ocean Street – Open
Ellis Park, Doornfontein – Heated pool but cold at the moment, open
Turffontein, Eastwood Street – To open later in the season
Brixton, High Street – To open later in the season
Pioneer Park, Rosettenville Road – Heated but cold at the moment, open
Hofland Park, Bez Valley – Open
Malvern, Marathon Street – To open later in the season
Yeoville, Rocky Street – To open later in the season
Robertsham, Urma Road – Closed, not reopening
Region G: Drieziek, Eldorado Park, Ennerdale, Finetown, Kanana Park, Lakeside, Lawley, Lenasia, Nancefield, Orange Farm, Stretford Extensions, Vlakfontein and Zakariyya Park – 10 pools serving 800,015 residents*
Eldorado Park ext 9, Vincent Road – Open
Eldorado Park ext 4, Heerengracht Street – Open
Lenasia ext 2, Olifant Street – Open
Lenasia ext 10, Shari Street – Open
Lenasia South, Wimbledon – Open
Lenasia ext 5, Gazelle Avenue – Closed, not reopening
Ennerdale, ext 9, Katz Rd – Totally vandalised, closed, not reopening
Orange Farm ext 6, Link Road – Totally vandalised, closed, not reopening
Drieziek – New project, not open
Eldorado Park Proper, Goud Street – Closed, not reopening.
*These are City of Johannesburg 2019 population figures. Information on the swimming pools and their status comes from the City’s official list circulated to councillors. DM