Informal settlement protestors demanding basic services shut down Cape Town’s Voortrekker Road

In the early hours of Monday, 15 September 2025, residents of the 18th Avenue, Gate 7 and Olympic informal settlements shut down a section of Voortrekker Road in Kensington and Factreton, Cape Town, demanding access to basic services.

About 50 protesters blocked the road between Jakes Gerwel Drive and 18th Avenue with burning tyres and debris. They held signs with messages such as “basic needs” and “we want water”. The three informal settlements border Voortrekker Road, opposite the Maitland Cemetery.

Among the demands of the protesters were access to water, sanitation and waste removal services; an end to shack demolitions by law enforcement; and meaningful engagement with government officials to address their concerns.

Phillip Nyalungu, an activist and organiser representing the communities at the protest, said: “[The three settlements] are doing this protest jointly… Their needs are all the same — it’s basic services and dignity… These government officials are obliged to ensure everyone gets water and toilets.

“Water is life. There are water pipes all over here [and] the water can be implemented.”

South African Police Service officers monitor the service delivery protest in Voortrekker Road, Kensington, on Monday, 15 September 2025. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

Residents from the informal settlements claimed that a joint letter of demands had been sent to the local ward 56 councillor, Cheslyn Steenberg, and the Cape Town mayor’s office in the lead-up to the protest, but no response was received.

“This is the only language [government officials] listen to. At least there’s a response because a lot of people are getting affected,” said Nyalungu on the protest action.

The land on which the informal settlements are built is owned by the Ndabeni Communal Property Trust, which represents families forcibly removed from their land during apartheid. GroundUp previously reported that the trust had asked the City of Cape Town and national government to move the people living in shacks, but their efforts had been unsuccessful.

Luthando Tyhalibongo, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town, said the City was aware of the protest that took place on Monday morning and would look into the matters raised.

“The settlements are located on privately owned land which, as per previous engagements, limit the City’s legally allowed interventions,” said Tyhalibongo.

“The City has an open-door policy to discuss matters of concern and to see if there are any feasible, lawful solutions or options to ease the plight of vulnerable residents in particular.”

Protesters from the 18th Avenue, Gate 7 and Olympic informal settlements say they are living without access to basic necessities, including water, electricity and toilets. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

Residents say there is only one accessible water point in the area, located in the Wingfield Camp for refugees. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

Protesters blocked Voortrekker Road with burning debris. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

Members of the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service put out the fires blocking Voortrekker Road. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers were present at the protest, alongside members of the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service. By 8.30am, the fires had been extinguished and the debris cleared, allowing traffic flow to resume through the area. An SAPS member told protesters that they would be arrested if they attempted to block the road again.

Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the spokesperson for the Western Cape SAPS, confirmed that public order police and other law enforcement agencies were monitoring the service delivery protest.

“The road was blocked with burning tyres. However, the protestors were dispersed. Law enforcement agencies will remain in the affected area until calm has been restored,” he said.

Twigg did not confirm whether any arrests had been made in relation to the protest.

Access to services

The informal settlements surround the Wingfield camp, where a large, white tent houses refugees. Protesters told Daily Maverick that the only accessible water point in the area lay in the camp, requiring residents to walk long distances with buckets or bottles to get clean water.

Olympic settlement resident Abraham Mandunga said: “The people pay the small children to take water up and down… This morning, a child, seven years old, went to find water in the drain.”

Another protester from Gate 7 informal settlement claimed that children in the community had got sick due to drinking dirty water.

“We want clean water… We want proper houses for the people. We can’t stay like this forever,” she said. “We want to feel like everyone [else], feel what they feel, expecting warm beds… Let us also be decent like other people.”

In the letter of demands issued by residents of the three informal settlements, dated 5 September and seen by Daily Maverick, it was noted that Wingfield camp was on the same plot of land but had access to water and toilets.

“We support those services for refugees, but denying us the same is blatant discrimination,” stated the letter.

During the protest, community residents said they would not disperse until Steenberg came to hear their demands. He made a brief appearance before the road was reopened but declined Daily Maverick’s request for comment.

Gwendoline Basson, a resident of Olympic settlement, claimed that Steenberg had failed to represent the communities and their needs.

“We are his people, he’s our councillor, yet he does nothing for us. He’s denying us,” she said.

Nyalungu said the area of land had been used by occupiers both during and after apartheid, as it was close to sources of employment.

“These are landless people, homeless people. The reason they come here is because there are no jobs. Where must people exist, actually?” he said.

Service delivery in the metro

Tyhalibongo told Daily Maverick the City had a “planned and systematic approach to service delivery and housing”, shaped by acute demand, finite resources and relevant legislation.

“The City acknowledges the right to protest, but in a peaceful manner… where actions do not negatively impact other members of the public,” he said. “Numerous communities are demanding services, but currently the City is unable to cater for these unplanned settlements as existing, recognised informal settlements are prioritised based on available resources, which are not limitless.

The City of Cape Town planned to spend about R8.4-billion to deliver human settlement opportunities and enhance service delivery in informal settlement areas over the next three years, added Tyhalibongo.

The City did not respond to a question about the protesters’ criticism of Steenberg. DM