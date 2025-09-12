Mayoral adviser rebukes church leaders for criticism of NMB officials

A flock of community members attended St Stephen’s Anglican Church when spiritual leaders from across Nelson Mandela Bay addressed the public about their unsatisfactory engagements with Mayor Babalwa Lobishe and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Led by Bishop William Leleki, spiritual leaders from across Nelson Mandela Bay addressed the public on their recent interactions with NMB Mayor Babalwa Lobishe and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on topics they felt the government leaders did not take seriously. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Some thanked the clergymen for taking their concerns over unemployment, crime and political instability to government officials, as they said they lacked the platform to do so.

However, an adviser to the mayor, with others seated on the church benches, lambasted church leaders for their harsh criticism of government officials, even telling them to stay in their lane and not to play politics.

The meeting at St Stephen's Anglican Church was opened with a short, spirited sermon and singing, before the floor was opened to the public for questions and comments. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

The goal of the public meeting on Thursday afternoon was for several church leaders, led by Bishop William Leleki, to give a full account of their engagements with Mabuyane and Lobishe, as well as their subsequent letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, after they felt their engagement with the premier and mayor had led to nothing.

“This is the first in a series of meetings we are planning across the city. We want to engage with all the communities of the city to assure them that the church is trying to voice their concerns with the leadership of our city,” Leleki said.

In the letter to Ramaphosa, the spiritual leaders raised issues of unemployment, crime, poor education and government accountability, and noted with concern a perceived lack of urgency from Mabuyane and Lobishe.

“Frankly, the impression of the church leadership is that the premier and mayor do not understand the seriousness of the situation in the metro or choose to ignore the will of the people,” the letter read.

Gratitude and criticism

New Brighton resident Samantha Tyali said she was grateful to the church for taking the people’s concerns to the local, provincial and national government.

“These are all things that we are very worried about, but we do not have access to the platforms the church has. These pastors and ministers know their communities and what is in our hearts,” Tyali said.

While others shared her sentiments, some were judgmental of Leleki and the approach of the church leadership in its engagements with government officials.

While some from the audience at St Stephen’s Anglican Church in New Brighton supported the church’s endeavour, others criticised the religious leaders for ’playing politics’ and misrepresenting the community. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Gcinibandla Mtukela, a strategic advisor to Lobishe, said the letter to Ramaphosa was uncalled for and that the church leaders had been overcritical of the political leadership.

“It is unfair of you to castigate the mayor, premier and police commissioner for not understanding the seriousness of the situation in the city,” Mtukela said.

Others nodded in agreement with Mtukela when he said the church leaders’ interactions with government officials, as well as their letter to Ramaphosa, had a “hostile tone” that could not be supported.

Another New Brighton resident, Sizwe Witbooi, wanted to know who elected these church leaders to speak on behalf of the public.

“Who are they to assume they represent the views of the people? I did not choose them to speak for me, yet they are talking to the mayor and the President, saying they are speaking on my behalf.”

He said the church leaders could not claim they were not playing politics, then turn around and say they wanted to provide guidance and advice heading into elections next year.

“The church should stick to religious sermons and leave politics to the politicians,” Witbooi said.

In response, Leleki said everyone was entitled to their opinions, and he reassured the congregation that they had no interest in taking up political positions.

“We simply want to engage with the metro’s leadership for the good of the people and then provide them with feedback on what is happening in their city,” Leleki said. DM