Watch – From coastal drops to city streets: Inside SA’s deadliest drug networks

“We cartel. We don’t forgive you.” A voice note like that may be linked to the fate of Peter Jaggers and William Petersen, reported as kidnapped in Gauteng and later found murdered. Daily Maverick journalist Caryn Dolley traces the deadly reach of South Africa’s gangs and international drug networks, from coastal cocaine drops to city streets, and reveals a criminal underworld that spares no one.
Cocaine Coast Illustrative image: Daily Maverick/ Maverick Studios
Caryn Dolley
11 Sep 2025
Reporting by: Caryn Dolley
Edited by: Rufaro Chiswo
Filmed by: Bernard Kotze & Joel Seboa
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Sub-edited by: Kevin Flynn

Caryn Dolley has covered organised crime in South Africa for nearly two decades, exposing how the country fits into the global criminal landscape, how gangsters appear to have infiltrated aspects of private security, and how politics, rogue intelligence, and state corruption are infused in these noxious arenas. Despite threats to her safety, she remains committed to uncovering the truth and bringing it to the public.

