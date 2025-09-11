The Springboks were outplayed and out-coached in the 24-17 defeat by the All Blacks at Eden Park last week.

While the Boks fought back from a 14-point deficit in the first quarter, the group has come in for stinging criticism in the wake of a humbling loss.

The performance was characterised by elementary errors, and the opposition had an emphatic answer for nearly every tactical question that was posed by the world champions.

In a sense, the big story to emerge from one of the most important fixtures on the rugby calendar is that of Scott Robertson and his coaching staff, who out-coached their Bok counterparts to secure an inaugural win — following two consecutive losses in the 2024 Freedom Cup.

Experts and analysts have gone out of their way to laud the All Blacks coaching staff for the preparation and detail around their team’s performance in Auckland.

Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa and All Black Damian McKenzie compete for a high ball at Eden Park on 6 September 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo: Hannah Peters / Getty Images)

The All Blacks took the chance to neutralise the Boks’ attempt at a midfield lineout — the trick play that set up two tries against Italy earlier this year — and employed a smart kicking game to catch the visitors out of position at key moments.

Robertson and right-hand man Jason Ryan have been duly applauded, as has New Zealand rugby’s “professor” — Wayne Smith — who rejoined the All Blacks coaching team on the eve of the Freedom Cup series.

Clearly Smith’s eye for detail has made all the difference, and it’s the All Blacks rather than the Boks who will take the momentum into the decider in Wellington.

Season on a knife edge

Erasmus announced his matchday 23 for the do-or-die match on Monday.

Seven personnel changes have been made, and at a glance the backline appears short on experience and established combinations. It’s a surprising move before a match that will shape the Rugby Championship title race as well as South Africa’s season.

Robertson expressed his surprise when the news was relayed to him at a media conference on Monday.

“He’s naming the team today? Is he? Do we know that?” Robertson said with a chuckle, before having a dig at his opposite number. “He’s had a couple of late nights, hasn’t he?”

Changes were expected for Wellington, and yet it’s surprising to see that veterans of the calibre of Eben Etzebeth, Willie le Roux, Damian de Allende, Handré Pollard and Jesse Kriel have all been left out of the 23. The upshot is that the matchday squad is 326 caps lighter than it was in Auckland.

Erasmus was quick to defend his players and to take some responsibility for the disappointing showing at Eden Park.

“We know that a lot of guys didn’t play well, but there are a lot of coaches who didn’t coach well, including myself.”

The All Blacks have the upper hand at present, but Robertson and Erasmus will know how quickly the narrative can change. Members of the New Zealand media who questioned Robertson’s future with the team only last week are suddenly talking about a new dawn for the All Blacks.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson. (Photo: Hannah Peters / Getty Images)

If they beat the Boks in Wellington to reclaim the Freedom Cup — and move one step closer to reclaiming the Rugby Championship title — the media hype machine will shift into overdrive.

The Boks are in a different position, in that they have plenty of credit in the bank. Erasmus’ side has won two World Cups, two Rugby Championships and a series against the British & Irish Lions and are already one of the best teams of all time.

But in the context of the 2025 season, they find themselves in a do-or-die situation. They have to win this week to retain the Freedom Cup, and to keep their hopes of retaining the Rugby Championship title alive.

History shows how hard it’s been for the Boks to win in New Zealand — four victories in 27 Tests during the professional era — and if they emerge with the spoils in Wellington, the tour should be hailed as a success.

In that event, they would look forward to the remaining Rugby Championship matches against Argentina, as well as the marquee clashes against France and Ireland later this year, with renewed optimism.

A worrying trend



Knowing what’s at stake, it’s hard to understand why Erasmus has gambled on such an experimental combination for the coming match.

While this tour of New Zealand was always going to be a watershed of sorts, with a few of the older players bowing out as the team looks towards the 2027 World Cup, several veterans may continue to feature and add value for two or three seasons yet.

Erasmus and his coaches have spoken about building toward the next World Cup, but they have also highlighted the need for results, especially in the Rugby Championship.

While they struck the right balance in 2024, they’ve struggled to tick all of the boxes in 2025, and the coaches have come in for due criticism for their selections and tactical decisions.

Pieter-Steph du Toit gets the better of Simon Parker in a line-out at Eden Park. (Photo: Phil Walter / Getty Images)

Erasmus expressed his disappointment following the Boks’ 42-24 win against Italy in Pretoria, after the hosts conceded three late tries in an uncharacteristically limp second-half display.

They were expected to hammer the Wallabies at Ellis Park in the first round of the Rugby Championship, yet failed to claim a single log point in a monumental 38-22 loss. Erasmus went as far as to call the performance “dogsh*t”.

Three weeks later, they produced a very different performance at Eden Park, losing the first half 14-3 before winning the second 14-10.

A convincing 80-minute display remains elusive — even now, seven games into the season.

On the other hand, there are aspects of the recent performance that will encourage the coaches.

Much has been made about the fact that the Boks converted only two of their scoring opportunities in the All Blacks’ 22-metre area — which is a fair measurement of attacking success — but those stats also point to the team’s territorial dominance and show how their overall plan is working.

In short, execution in the red zone and the attacking lineout remain their biggest work-ons before the Wellington decider.

Rassie’s gamble on youth

Taking all of the above into account, it’s hard to understand why the group might employ a different approach in the second game of the series.

The Boks will face the same opponents in similarly wet and windy conditions, yet Erasmus’ selections suggest the visitors will attempt to play a more expansive game.

There’s still reason for optimism before the showdown in Wellington, given that this group has won and drawn on their two previous visits to the Cake Tin.

But going by what they’ve produced in recent weeks and the selection of a new-look team, there’s also reason for uncertainty.

Erasmus’ bold yet risky selections will do little to mitigate what’s becoming an increasingly anxious build-up to the Freedom Cup decider. DM

Teams:

New Zealand: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Billy Proctor, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Leroy Carter, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Noah Hotham, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Simon Parker, 5-Tupou Vaa’i, 4-Scott Barrett (captain), 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1-Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16-Brodie McAlister, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Fabian Holland, 20-Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Quinn Tupaea, 23-Ruben Love.

South Africa: 15-Aphelele Fassi, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Canan Moodie, 12-Damian Willemse, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortjé, 4-Lood de Jager, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Ox Nché.

Replacements: 16-Marnus van der Merwe, 17-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Grant Williams, 22-Manie Libbok, 23-André Esterhuizen.