On Friday, 5 September, Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku issued a notice of intent to close taxi routes in Somerset West, Mfuleni, Nomzamo and Lwandle, areas that have been plagued by renewed taxi violence.

Sileku told the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) to “resolve your conflicts or face the consequences”.

While the recent violence has claimed several lives and put commuters at risk, closing the routes will negatively affect workers and learners who rely on taxis to get to work and school.

The following routes in Somerset West are at risk of closure if rival taxi associations fail to resolve the violence and ensure safety at the Somerset West Taxi Rank and Somerset West Mall:

Route 611 (Khayelitsha–Somerset West); Route 43 (Lwandle–Khayelitsha); Route M18 (Mfuleni–Somerset West); and Route X19 (Nomzamo–Mfuleni).

A key point of contention is that Codeta wants to transport commuters from Khayelitsha to Somerset West and back. However, Cata, which has operated in the area for 25 years, is refusing to be pushed aside.

Safety first

Announcing the proposed route closures, Sileku said, “The safety of commuters and residents is our first priority, and we will use every legal and regulatory mechanism at our disposal to restore stability. We have made it clear to all parties that disputes must be resolved through lawful processes, not violence.

“We are acting decisively to ensure safety and to protect our residents’ right to safe, reliable transport. Whilst peace talks are under way, the Section 91 process will continue.”

Isaac Sileku. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

The route closures would not take effect immediately, said Muneera Allie, head of communication at the Western Cape Mobility Department.

“We have issued a notice of intention, after which operators or other affected parties are given a certain period to make submissions. Only once that process is complete will the matter be reviewed and a decision taken.

“If the taxi associations don’t abide by the court interdict or reach a resolution, and instability then closures could follow, ” she said.

Local ward councillor Peter Helfrich said the route closures could leave thousands of residents without transport to get to work and school.

Renewed taxi violence shatters peace deal

On Monday, 25 August, two people were killed and four were wounded in Phillipi East, and one taxi driver was killed and two were injured at the Vuyani taxi rank in Khayelitsha.

The following day, two taxi drivers were fatally shot and three people were wounded at a taxi rank in Macassar Heights, and a scholar transport driver was shot and wounded while taking learners to school in Strand.

On 4 September, an off-duty police officer, Desmond Mandlevu, was shot and killed in Lwandle. He was apparently also a Cata taxi operator.

The latest wave of taxi violence means that Cata and Codeta have broken the agreement reached at the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Peace Summit, held in Cape Town on 4 August.

At the summit, Santaco’s Western Cape chairperson, Mandla Hermanus, stated: “We need to write a new chapter and it cannot be written in blood.”

Taxi owners, religious groups and other role-players at the Western Cape Taxi Peace Summit on 4 August. (Photo: Vincent Cruywagen)

Negotiations falter

The route closures moved a step closer after Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi confirmed on Monday, 8 September that negotiations with Codeta on Saturday had failed to yield a solution.

“There is nothing new regarding the Strand and Somerset West issue. It is still a deadlock because the meeting we had on Saturday produced no fruitful results or resolution,” he said.

He said the main point of contention was that Codeta wanted to transport commuters from Khayelitsha to Somerset and back.

“We are telling Codeta to drop commuters in Somerset while Cata returns them to Khayelitsha. Cata has been an association that has been operating this route for about 25 years. Codeta wants to return, but our members who have been operating there must now be excluded,” he said.

Cata was concerned that these measures could cause members to lose their income and have their vehicles repossessed.

Codeta’s chairperson, Nceba Enge, said: “We are currently stuck because we have demanded a return to Somerset West. This is what is being done by all the routes from Codeta and Cata as well. We don’t understand why Somerset is being treated differently.

“We remain open to discussions, but so far, no agreement has been reached. The unfortunate part is that the Department for Mobility wants to close the route, which we want to avoid.”

Impact on community

On Monday, Macassar ward councillor Helfrich said he supported the Mobility Department’s decision to close the disputed routes.

“I must, however, say we really hope it does not have to come to this. Closing these routes will have a serious impact on our residents. Many people rely on these routes to get to work, and learners need them to travel to and from school. This will not be easy. But we cannot allow more lives to be put at risk. Stopping the violence must come first

“The safety of our people must always be the top priority, and we really hope that a resolution will be found soon,” he said.

Felicity Solomons, a member of the school governing body (SGB) at Zandvliet High School in Macassar, said SGBs in the area were discussing the implications of the possible route closures and potential remedies to ensure learners were not disadvantaged.

“The main challenge we face is with learners attending high schools outside of Macassar, including Strand High, Gordon High and Hottentots-Holland High School.

“Learners could be forced to walk about 4km to school. My plea to Cata and Codeta is to find a solution so that people don’t get hurt. If they do, our community will say thank you,” she said.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said it was extremely disappointing that, once again, the violent behaviour of taxi organisations could deny learners their right to basic education.

He said that keeping schools open so learners were not on the streets was a priority.

“We have standard protocols in place to deal with safety and security incidents … and we urge parents to always rely on official, verified information from their child’s school. The department will continue to monitor the situation closely with the support and guidance of the SAPS,” said Maynier.

Western Cape MEC for Education David Maynier. (Photo: Luba Lesolle / Gallo Images)

Interdict issued to quell violence

On 28 August, the Western Cape Division of the High Court granted the Western Cape Mobility Department an urgent interdict to implement measures in response to the ongoing taxi-related violence in Mfuleni, Somerset West, Nomzamo and Lwandle.

The interdict bars Cata and Codeta members from interfering with transport services at the Somerset West taxi rank, Somerset West Mall and on four key routes. It will remain in force until 9 October, when the court will decide whether to make it permanent.

Sileku said the order gave the department the legal authority to act decisively to protect communities and restore stability in the affected areas.

Every commuter, he said, had the right to travel without fear, and the department would work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure full compliance. While it was an act of last resort, the interdict was an important step towards stabilising the current situation, he added.

Visible law enforcement

The City of Cape Town MMC for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said the recent escalation of violence between Cata and Codeta was profoundly disappointing, especially in light of the commitments made by all parties at the Peace Summit last month.

Rob Quintas. (Photo: Supplied)

“The city views any return to violent tactics as a serious breach of the trust and goodwill built during those engagements, and as an affront to the thousands of commuters who depend daily on safe, reliable public transport.

“The city is working closely with the Western Cape government and the South African Police Service to stabilise the situation, with a visible law enforcement presence already deployed at key facilities to deter further violence and reassure commuters,” he said.

The city, said Quintas, had called on the leadership of all the affected associations to honour their peace commitments, to refrain from intimidation and violence, and to resolve their disputes through lawful and regulated processes. DM