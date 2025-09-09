Rumi, the Persian poet and theologian said: “When you do things from your soul, you feel a river moving in you, a joy.”

Spirituality is a feeling of connectedness and an interpretation and personal understanding of the world and our place in it; it helps us find a sense of meaning.

Without a recognition of spirituality, we may feel a sense of aloneness and disconnection, and that there must be more to life than what we experience.

We choose our own beliefs about the world around us and our place in it. We can embrace a belief about living and being on Earth that supports us when we need it, and helps us to make sense of our lives. We are free to tap into this belief system daily, as an ongoing source of energy, meaning and purpose.

Spirituality is a highly personal affair, and the word means different things to different people.

It can be about religion, and faith in the god that you choose to believe in. It can be a sense of connectedness to the world and the people in it – a shared commonality that all of us can have, purely because we find ourselves on Earth together. It can be about a deep connection to the Earth and to the wonders of nature. It can be a belief that there is something far greater than ourselves, and that we are fortunate enough to form a part of it.

A sense of spirituality can be a powerful source of strength. It offers the reassurance that we are supported, while also grounding us with calm and a deeper sense of belonging.

Take a moment to reflect on the following questions. They might spark new insights and bring clarity to what spirituality means to you.

What do you choose to believe about the world around you? While much in life is beyond our control, we do have some influence over how we interpret and respond to our experiences. The meaning we draw from circumstances, both the ones we shape and the ones we cannot, plays a central role in how we move through life.

In what ways can you move through the world that may positively impact others? Human existence on Earth is shared, and we can choose how we interact with others.

What is one of the most beautiful places you have ever been to, and why? It is likely that the natural world played a part in this, and tapping into the beauty that surrounds us is a way of re-establishing a spiritual connection.

How many sunrises or sunsets do you sit and watch in a year? We get 365 opportunities each year to witness and appreciate this simple and beautiful reminder that a day is beginning or ending.

When do you feel most at peace with the universe around you? Seek ways to increase those experiences, ideally incorporating them into your daily life.

What book can you choose to read that may bring you some spiritual solace or perspective? Knowledge brings growth, satisfaction and understanding.

It is possible to believe in something greater and not be able to define it clearly, but to still draw comfort from it. Our beliefs are sacred, and most importantly, they are our own. We have the freedom to choose to believe as we wish.

Spirituality is not only about who or what we believe in – it is also about what we choose to give, and to whom. At its core, spirituality reflects our values and the way we choose to live in the world. It shapes our daily actions and our ways of being.

Across the major religions, there is a shared emphasis on how people should treat one another: with charity, justice, compassion, respect and equality.

Whatever you choose to believe, and however you choose to be in the world, spend some time thinking about it. Be mindful not to behave on autopilot and not take the time to appreciate the greater whole that we are all fortunate to form a part of.

There are many simple ways to bring a greater sense of spirituality into everyday life.

Reading can provide comfort and guidance, with countless texts offering practical wisdom for how to live with meaning. Spending time with others who share your beliefs can foster connection and support, while respecting the beliefs of those who see the world differently helps build understanding.

Being in nature, walking, breathing, noticing, offers a reminder of the world’s richness. Practising gratitude can shift perspective, helping us see the value in things we often take for granted, including the freedom to choose our own spiritual path.

Making space for stillness, whether through meditation, journaling or simply sitting quietly, allows us to pause, reflect and be present.

The word “spirit” comes from the Latin root “spirare” meaning “to breathe”.

Perhaps then, being spiritual simply means to slow down, to pause, to think, connect and to do (and be) good in the world. The author Mitch Albom wisely said: “You have peace when you make it with yourself.” That sounds like a great place to start. DM