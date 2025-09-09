Daily Maverick
PARLIAMENT

Ramaphosa says he ‘would like’ fewer deputy ministers, but political realities dictate otherwise

Responding to proposed legislative changes from ActionSA to abolish deputy minister positions, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed he put his promise to reduce the size of his executive aside for political expediency.
Nonku-CRinNA President Cyril Ramaphosa says his 'declared wish' has always been for a smaller executive. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / Parliament RSA)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
9 Sep 2025
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signalled willingness to consider ActionSA’s proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill, which aims to scrap all 43 deputy minister positions, a move that, if passed by Parliament, could save the country hundreds of millions of rands in taxpayers’ money.

South Africa’s executive is among the largest in the world. Eliminating deputy ministers could drastically reduce the state’s annual spending, with each deputy earning R2.2-million and overseeing a team nearly as large as that of ministers, who typically manage about 10 staff members.

Salaries, benefits and operational costs continue to pile up, even as the country faces mounting fiscal pressures.

The debate over a bloated Cabinet, which includes ministers, and the executive, which also includes deputies, has lingered since 2018, when Ramaphosa first took office and promised a more efficient, streamlined government.

That promise has largely fallen flat. Seven years later, the executive is even larger. Ramaphosa now cites political realities as the reason.

A wish ignored

During a parliamentary Q&A session on Tuesday, 9 September, Ramaphosa responded to a question from ActionSA MP Athol Trollip by acknowledging the long-standing concerns about the size of his executive.

“You may recall that right at the beginning, right at the beginning, when we constituted this government, we did address this issue and said that my own wish was that we should have a much smaller executive. That has always been my declared wish,” said Ramaphosa.

Despite his intention, the President expanded his executive after the 2024 elections instead of reducing it, choosing to accommodate political allies within the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“However, the need to have a GNU which is properly representative meant that we needed to have the type of architecture that we have now. It is an architecture which I believe works.”

Of the 43 deputy ministers, 33 belong to the ANC, with six from the DA, two from the IFP, and one each from the UDM and Al Jamah-ah.

Ramaphosa’s comments expose the trade-off at the heart of his administration, having abandoned the promise of a leaner, more cost-effective government to keep the 10-party GNU coalition intact.

ActionSA's Athol Trollip. (Photo: Lulama Zenzile Gallo Images / Netwerk24)
A 'meaningful contribution'

Trollip asked him directly whether he would support ActionSA’s Bill to eliminate the deputy minister positions.

Ramaphosa dodged the question: “I would really like to look at that Bill. I think, please, have the Bill forwarded so that we can look at it. I’m not able to respond in any way whatsoever until I see the contents of the Bill.”

He acknowledged the political undertones of the proposal.

“Much as I said, it sounds like a threat, it isn’t a threat. No, I want to actually compliment you and say I don’t see it as a threat. I see it as a very meaningful contribution, because you are concerned, as I am, with the size of our executive, and the size of the executive we now have is a result of the outcome of our elections.

“We had to put together a Government of National Unity with 10 political parties that sat down and negotiated the structure of the government we have now. Whether we like it or not, it is what we have,” said Ramaphosa.

Despite his stated preference for a smaller executive, Ramaphosa ended by defending the role of deputy ministers, which he initially said he was concerned about.

The Presidency is one of the largest ministerial offices, with Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni backed by two deputies, Nonceba Mhlauli and Kenneth Morolong, both from the ANC.

Tamsin-NSAAC-approval
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. (Photo: Elmond Jiyane / GCIS)

“I would want a much smaller executive. I would also like fewer deputy ministers. But right now, we do have deputy ministers who are really putting their shoulder to the wheel, who are going even beyond what I would call the call of duty,” said Ramaphosa.

As ActionSA moves to table the Bill, all eyes will be on the ANC and its GNU partners. Their response will not only decide the fate of the Amendment Bill but also test whether there is any genuine will to pursue the structural reforms Ramaphosa once called for but has since set aside for political expediency.

ActionSA’s Constitution Twenty-Second Amendment Bill aims to:

  • Abolish the role of deputy ministers, removing all 43 positions, which the party deems redundant;
  • Mandate parliamentary vetting of all Cabinet appointments, first through a dedicated committee and then by a vote in the National Assembly;
  • Empower the National Assembly to remove individual ministers through motions of no confidence; and

Expand the number of ministers who may be appointed from outside Parliament from two to four, opening the door for qualified professionals and experts to bring fresh expertise into government. DM

Comments

Sep 10, 2025, 06:34 AM

It’s all part of the political feeding trough. But the savings are nothing compared to the vast amounts “lost” “stolen” and mismanaged. What we need from government - at all levels - is LESS TALK AND MORE ACTION!

Lawrence Sisitka Sep 10, 2025, 06:45 AM

Absolutely - no more deputy ministers. A good first step to banning: executive politically-based cabinets - they should be professional groups tasked with implementing legislation; and executive presidents - decisions to be taken by a general parliamentary assembly of representatives. Then we can do without the nonsense of political parties. Just because they seem to have always been around does not mean that they are the only model for a real democracy.

Sep 10, 2025, 08:59 AM

Considering how long it takes for ANY parliamentary decision to be effected, it would appear that the deputy ministers are completely superfluous and are simply a huge drain on the fiscal purse. Ramaphosa is moving at his usual speed in addressing this problem, ie. excruciatingly slowly.

Johan Buys Sep 10, 2025, 09:37 AM

Can anybody describe a month in the life of a deputy minister? As in, what do they actually DO with themselves and their staff over the course of a typical month?

keith.ciorovich Sep 10, 2025, 06:20 PM

I think this could apply to most ministers as well.

Allen Russell Sep 12, 2025, 01:19 PM

Ramaphosa won't reduce the deputies as those jobs were created for his comrades that means less money for the ANC! He must prove to us what his ministers and Deputy ministers have done for our country the only thing at the moment is looting of our money! Does he really think we stupid just look at the roads, railways, Harbours, SAA, Saps etc it's a disaster! Siss on him to say he needs the deputies they are doing a good job, please show me there bank accounts looting is proof of it

Thomas Cleghorn Sep 10, 2025, 09:38 AM

"we do have deputy ministers who are really putting their shoulder to the wheel, who are going even beyond what I would call the call of duty,” Yeah? Like who?

Paddy Ross Sep 10, 2025, 10:39 AM

The number of Deputy Ministers who are ANC is outrageous and is not the result of (electoral) "political realities" but 'jobs for the boys'.

superjase Sep 10, 2025, 11:13 AM

43 deputy ministers, 33 are ANC. do the maths.

Gerhard Vermaak Sep 10, 2025, 02:31 PM

What a load of clap trap, they can still abolish a lot of posts and trim some of the useless ministers like that minister of the presidency to make way for new productive ministers

Michele Rivarola Sep 10, 2025, 03:32 PM

Get rid of the compromised and corrupt ministers and deputies and promote the clean deputies to ministerial positions, that will suffice.

Heinrich Holt Sep 10, 2025, 08:44 PM

The sad reality is that despite the number of people in the cabinet, the cumulative IQ is still lower than the country average.

colin89 Sep 11, 2025, 08:09 AM

If there was a policy that the minister and deputy minister may never be from the same party, this could result in more effective management of each ministerial portfolio, given that the two would be forced to work together towards a common goal. That way there will always be a watching brief over each portfolio.

Gazeley Walker Sep 11, 2025, 11:48 AM

Ramaphosa, appears to be a dazzling master ballroom dancer as he is allowed to do his "soft shoe shuffle" when responding to questions asked. What should be posed (1) Why has he avoided making public statements and commitments on the continuing murder of lawyers, prosecutors &amp; whistleblowers ? Especially given the majority link back to some highly influential government officials. (2) Is he aware that the majority of voters see him as indecisive? (3) Why are the police ineffective?