The recent attack on Eshowe farmer Nicolas Hohls on 31 August 2025 follows a similar attack on Gauteng businessman Tim Govender at the same campsite on 11 August.

Govender lost part of his nose and is still undergoing treatment following reconstructive surgery in which skin was grafted from his forehead to reform his nose.

“I don’t want to get into a long legal dispute over this,” Govender said. “But I would like people to be aware of the risk of wild animals at Cape Vidal and to close up their tents completely before going to sleep.”

Responding to queries from Daily Maverick this week, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife said one of the hyenas had been captured so far.

“We are actively busy capturing and moving hyenas from the campsite with some success. The operation continues.”

In a previous joint statement on September 3, Ezemvelo and the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority said staff were trying to capture and relocate the “two or three hyenas that often roam within the campsite” and that were suspected to have been responsible for the attacks on Hohls and Govender.

iSimangaliso Wetland Park, KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: Facebook)

Describing his ordeal, Govender said he went to sleep at about midnight, sharing a tent with his uncle and cousin during a fishing trip. The door flap was left half open.

Shocked and in severe pain, he woke at about 3.30am to discover “something pulling on my face”.

He shoved the animal away, but it grabbed his right hand. Govender punched it with his left fist but it came back a third time and only retreated after he kicked it on the snout.

By that time blood was pouring down his face, and fellow campers and relatives rushed him to hospital in Richards Bay.

“The hyena had bitten off the front of my nose.”

Reconstructive surgery

After a week at Richards Bay he was moved to the Cintocare Hospital in Menlyn, Pretoria, for reconstructive surgery to his face. Though he was discharged last week he has not returned to work and is scheduled for further medical treatment over the coming weeks.

Ezemelo said this week that new warning signs had been erected at the campsite, but it was not aware of any active hyena dens in the vicinity.

“It is known that there are some hyenas utilising road drains as dens close to the campsite, and these will be blocked off. All waste is being removed daily and regular proactive patrols are in place to monitor both people and animal movements in the campsite.”

In a previous statement Ezemvelo and iSimangaliso said they were re-evaluating the need for full fencing at Cape Vidal, but this was “not considered a viable long-term solution”.

“Fences are not impenetrable and can detract from the wild character that makes Cape Vidal so special. In some wild camps, even with electrified fencing hyenas and other wild animals have been able to access the camping areas.

“An incident like this highlights the importance of complying with clear visitor guidelines that enable visitors to coexist responsibly with nature in our facilities. As a campsite in a dangerous Big Five game reserve, it should be noted that, in the past 15 years, there have only been three incidents of hyena attacks at Cape Vidal. Human-wildlife conflict is observed to increase when camp safety guidelines are not adhered to.

“While we take extensive measures to manage our reserves and wild camps, visitor safety is a shared responsibility. We therefore wish to use this opportunity to remind all visitors of the critical safety guidelines that need to be followed within all the reserves and wild camps.

Be aware and alert: Always stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings. The camp is only fenced to deter elephants, and other wild animals can move freely in and out of the area.

Always stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings. The camp is only fenced to deter elephants, and other wild animals can move freely in and out of the area. Contain your food waste: Never leave food or dirty dishes out. Ensure all food containers are well secured and dirty dishes are cleaned and put away before you go to bed.

Never leave food or dirty dishes out. Ensure all food containers are well secured and dirty dishes are cleaned and put away before you go to bed. Do not feed the wildlife: Unfortunately, irresponsible feeding of wild animals by visitors has led to animals becoming habituated, elevating the risk of human-wildlife conflict. Under no circumstances should you feed any animals within the reserves.

Unfortunately, irresponsible feeding of wild animals by visitors has led to animals becoming habituated, elevating the risk of human-wildlife conflict. Under no circumstances should you feed any animals within the reserves. Keep your distance: Do not approach any wild animal, regardless of how tame it may seem. This includes bushbuck, duiker, bushpigs, honey badgers and monkeys, as all animals are wild and can be dangerous.

Do not approach any wild animal, regardless of how tame it may seem. This includes bushbuck, duiker, bushpigs, honey badgers and monkeys, as all animals are wild and can be dangerous. Secure your tent: At night, secure your tent by zipping it up completely. Do not leave any gaps. The scent of food may remain on your clothes, which can encourage an animal to investigate.

At night, secure your tent by zipping it up completely. Do not leave any gaps. The scent of food may remain on your clothes, which can encourage an animal to investigate. Monitor your children: Children should not be left unattended. Parents should be particularly cautious and ensure children do not walk around after dark.

Children should not be left unattended. Parents should be particularly cautious and ensure children do not walk around after dark. Avoid irresponsible behaviour: Avoid excessive alcohol consumption, as it can lead to negligence and risky behaviour.

Avoid excessive alcohol consumption, as it can lead to negligence and risky behaviour. Report concerns: If you observe other visitors acting irresponsibly or if you see animals displaying unusual behaviour, report it to camp management immediately so they can take appropriate action. At campsite reception, reserve management and emergency contacts are available. Save these on your phone.

Remember the risks: Even with management taking steps to address specific animals, there is always a risk of wildlife moving through the camp. Always be mindful of this reality and respect both nature and your fellow campers.” DM