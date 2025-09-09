Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, drawing condemnation, as Gazans told to evacuate

Qatar condemned Tuesday’s attack as ‘cowardly’ and called it a flagrant violation of international law. The assault is likely to deal a serious, if not fatal, blow to the ceasefire efforts, especially since negotiations have often taken place in Qatar.
Oped-Frykberg-Mideast regime change Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)
Reuters
By Reuters
9 Sep 2025
Facebook
17

Israel launched an airstrike against leaders of its arch foe Hamas in Qatar on Tuesday, expanding military actions that have ranged across the Middle East to include the Gulf Arab state where the Palestinian Islamist group has long had its political base.

Qatar, a key security partner of the United States and host to Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military facility in the Middle East, has acted as a mediator alongside Egypt in talks on a ceasefire in the almost two-year-old war in Gaza.

Qatar condemned Tuesday’s attack as “cowardly” and called it a flagrant violation of international law. The assault is likely to deal a serious, if not fatal, blow to the ceasefire efforts, especially since negotiations have often taken place in Qatar.

Two Hamas sources told Reuters that Hamas officials in the ceasefire negotiating team survived the attack, which followed an evacuation order in Gaza City, where Israel is waging an offensive to try to destroy the group and its military capabilities in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli officials said the strike was aimed at top Hamas leaders, including Khalil al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator. His son was killed in the attack, said two Hamas sources.

On Tuesday night Israel was still gathering information on the strike and had yet to determine whether any Hamas officials or leaders were killed, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

In Washington, a White House official said Israel had notified the US about the strike beforehand. US President Donald Trump made a high-profile visit to Qatar in May and stayed at a hotel about 2km from Tuesday’s attack site.

The airstrike took place shortly after Hamas’ armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for a shooting on Monday that killed six people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

The Israeli operation drew strong reactions.

The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords in 2020, called the Israeli attack on Doha “blatant and cowardly”.

Abu Dhabi was already angry over an Israeli minister’s plan for annexation of land in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, saying that was a red line that cannot be crossed.

Regional power Saudi Arabia denounced what it called a “brutal Israeli aggression” against Qatar’s sovereignty. Egypt said the attack set a dangerous precedent.

Pope Leo, who typically refrains from speaking off the cuff, expressed unusually forceful concern on Tuesday about the consequences of Israel’s strike in Qatar.

“The entire situation is very serious,” he told journalists outside his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo.

António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also condemned the attack and said Qatar had been playing a very positive role in seeking a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack was “entirely justified” and was ordered after Monday’s Jerusalem attack and the loss of four Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

Speaking later in a televised address, he said: “The days are over when terror leaders can enjoy immunity of any kind. I won’t allow that kind of immunity to exist.”

Oil prices rose more than a dollar a barrel after the strike in Qatar.

This frame grab taken from AFPTV footage shows a man looking at smoke billowing after explosions in Qatar's capital, Doha, on 9 September. (Photo: Jacqueline Penney / AFPTV / AFP)
This framegrab taken from AFPTV footage shows a man looking at smoke billowing after explosions in Qatar's capital, Doha, on 9 September. (Photo: Jacqueline Penney / AFPTV / AFP)

Gaza City braces for new onslaught

The Israeli military, meanwhile, issued evacuation orders for residents of Gaza City.

Residents of Gaza’s biggest urban area, home to a million Palestinians before the war, have been expecting an onslaught for weeks, since the Israeli government devised a plan to deal Hamas a fatal blow in what it says are the group’s last strongholds.

Anxiety was spreading through a tent area in Gaza City housing displaced cancer patients.

“There’s no place left, not in the south, nor the north, nothing. We’ve become completely trapped,” said Bajess al-Khaldi, a displaced cancer patient, as people looked on at the rubble of several buildings destroyed in an Israeli attack.

Internally displaced Palestinians walk between destroyed buildings in Gaza City on 2 May. (Photo: Mohammed Saber / EPA-EFE)
Internally displaced Palestinians walk between destroyed buildings in Gaza City on 2 May. (Photo: Mohammed Saber / EPA-EFE)

International critics say Israel’s Gaza plan, which includes demilitarising the whole Strip as Israel takes security control, could worsen the humanitarian plight of the 2.2 million Palestinians who live there.

The Gaza City assault plan has provoked concern inside Israel, where public support for the war has wavered. Israel’s military leadership has warned Netanyahu against expanding the war, according to Israeli officials.

Families of Israeli hostages fear the attack could endanger the captives. Netanyahu says he is acting out of Israel’s interest by moving to finish off Hamas to safeguard his country against further attacks.

Israel has killed several top Hamas leaders since the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel has also launched airstrikes and other military action in Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Yemen in the course of the Gaza conflict. DM

Comments

mpadams Sep 9, 2025, 11:37 PM

What is really cowardly is the Hamas leadership hiding out in luxury in a foreign country far from the war they started and continue to wage.

John P Sep 10, 2025, 09:22 AM

Margaret you need to read the facts, the Hamas leadership were in Qatar on the invitation of the US and Qatar to take place in negotiations for a cease fire and to release the hostages.

mpadams Sep 10, 2025, 07:03 PM

The Hamas top leadership have lived in Qatar since 2012. While their people languish in poverty and are treated as human shields, the leaders of Hamas live billionaire lifestyles. The terror group’s three top leaders alone are worth a staggering total of $11 billion and enjoy a life of luxury in the sanctuary of the emirate of Qatar.

Hulme Scholes Sep 10, 2025, 11:17 AM

Exactly.

graemebirddurban Sep 10, 2025, 11:28 AM

So I'm guessing you also agree that the apartheid government in South Africa had the right to bomb ANC 'terrorists' in exile in the UK who were fighting against its brutal oppression?

Rod MacLeod Sep 11, 2025, 08:24 AM

Drawing this parallel is infantile, to say the least. Israel is the only democratic state in the region. Defending the survival of a democratic state amidst rabid calls for its annihilation and extermination of its population is warranted. The Palestinian drive to exterminate jews is rooted in their leaders' historic collaborations with Hitler's Nazis and their Final Solution.

John P Sep 12, 2025, 10:06 AM

The parallel drawn is 100% applicable, SA was also described as a "democratic state" in the apartheid era. Israel is not defending a democratic state, rather it is expanding illegally and crushing the people around it.

John P Sep 16, 2025, 08:11 AM

Repost after 4 days in limbo The parallel drawn is 100% applicable, SA was also described as a “democratic state” in the apartheid era. Israel is not defending a democratic state, rather it is expanding illegally and crushing the people around it.

John P Sep 10, 2025, 08:18 AM

The plan from Netanyahu seems to be kill the Hamas negotiators and leadership, blame Hamas for not moving forward on negotiations, continue the war and stay in power.

kanu sukha Sep 10, 2025, 01:11 PM

Only problem being : 'they' have no idea what or who Hamas is ! It is an 'idea' ..(already growing in the minds of many Palestinian children recently made destitute or parentless or maimed by the fanciful 'total destruction/eradication mantra' of the current regime - let alone adults) of 'freedom from occupation' (the nub) .. which started with the Nakba. A few Israeli leaders/thinkers acknowledge this, but trapped by the fear of the 'other', the majority prefer to put on the blinkers!

Rod MacLeod Sep 11, 2025, 08:36 AM

That's a bit silly. Israel's ambition is to wipe out their sworn and mortal enemy Hamas, which persistently calls for the ethnic cleansing of Jews - river to sea. Hamas negotiators are Hamas leaders - same thing, not separate. Continuing the war has no material benefit to Israel, and is definitely not an objective.

John P Sep 12, 2025, 10:10 AM

Continuing the war is of great benefit to Netanyahu and his right wing government coalition which consistently calls for the eradication of the Palestinian people.

John P Sep 16, 2025, 08:12 AM

Repost after 4 days in limbo Continuing the war is of great benefit to Netanyahu and his right wing government coalition which consistently calls for the eradication of the Palestinian people.

Bennie Morani Sep 10, 2025, 10:35 AM

Israel is now truly a rogue state, run by politicians who by any careful definition of the term, could be described as international terrorists.

Rod MacLeod Sep 11, 2025, 08:37 AM

"When you repeat something often enough, a cognitive phenomenon called the illusory truth effect can cause people to believe it is true, even if it's false. This happens because repetition makes information more familiar and easier to process, leading to an increased sense of familiarity that is often mistaken for truth. This effect is a well-documented principle in psychology and propaganda, famously associated with Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels." Google AI.

graemebirddurban Sep 10, 2025, 11:23 AM

Enough is enough! Sanctions against Israel are beyond valid or necessary to stop their brutality in Gaza and complete disregard for international law. The rest of the world cannot continue to do business and allow cultural and sporting engagement with this murderous country.

Rod MacLeod Sep 11, 2025, 08:32 AM

If you want to understand international law, why don't you read up on the principle of territorial integrity, the British Palestinian mandate and the creation of the state of Israel. Then have a look at the Arab war of the late '40s, the 1967 war, and try and deal with the notion of territorial integrity from an international law perspective.