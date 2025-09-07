Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas to accept hostage deal

WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday issued what he called his "last warning" to Hamas, urging the Palestinian militant group to accept a deal to release hostages from Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visits Washington DC epa12223555 US President Donald Trump (L, top) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C, bottom) attend a dinner in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 July 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Donald Trump he nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, using a visit to the White House to further cement the pairs relationship as the US presses for a ceasefire in Gaza. EPA/AL DRAGO / POOL
Reuters
By Reuters
7 Sep 2025
Facebook
0

"The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

Israel's N12 News reported on Saturday that Trump has put forth a new ceasefire proposal to Hamas.

Under the deal, Hamas would free all the remaining 48 hostages on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel and negotiate an end to the war during a ceasefire in the enclave, according to N12.

An Israeli official said Israel was "seriously considering" Trump's proposal but did not elaborate on its details.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem, Editing by Ross Colvin and Matthew Lewis)

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...