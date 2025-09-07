The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has been home to some of the most lethal strikers from the African continent. Wilfred Mugeyi, Pollen Ndlanya, Collins Mbesuma, Katlego Mphela and Knowledge Musona – to name a few.

Statistically, Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile sits at the top of the pile as the greatest yet.

The Namibian sharpshooter recently reached the summit of the PSL all-time top scorers’ list with his 130th career goal (scored in more than 250 appearances) in South African soccer. Shalulile’s first-half penalty strike helped Sundowns down Stellenbosch 1-0 during a Premiership encounter last month.

As well as earning his team an invaluable three points early in the league campaign, Shalulile’s goal saw him overtake former Bafana Bafana goal-getter Siyabonga Nomvethe as the greatest PSL scorer across all competitions.

Nomvethe, who also played in Italy, scored 129 goals during three stints in South Africa. The KwaMashu-born striker turned out for PSL teams such as African Wanderers, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows before retiring in 2020.

Target man

Shalulile is likely to add a few more goals to his haul before he is done. If he remains at Sundowns or joins another Premiership club in future, that is.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompo Kekana said Shalulile was the most deserving recipient of such a special accolade.

“When I think of someone like Peter, I get so emotional. Because I know how important it is for a player to give everything to the game. I believe that football rewards people like Peter, people who are dedicated and want to put in the work in every match, every training session. These are the kinds of players one wishes success,” Kekana told Daily Maverick.

Current Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams said: “This is a wonderful milestone. I want to take this opportunity to wish you (Shalulile) well and wish you many more goals. This achievement is testament to the wonderful human being that you are, always positive. But there’s more to come.”

A decade in the making

By surpassing Nomvethe’s haul, the dangerous marksman has added to his impressive list of achievements since arriving in South Africa in 2015 from Namibia’s Tura Magic.

The 31-year-old first starred for Highlands Park before the team sold its top-flight status to TS Galaxy in 2020.

Since landing at Sundowns five years ago, Shalulile has taken his game to the next level. This includes winning the Golden Boot award twice; he claimed the same award while he was with Highlands.

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns is one of the best players in the PSL, having scored the most goals and won the Golden Boot award several times. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

He has also twice been crowned PSL Footballer of the Season. Premiership titles? He boasts five of those, plus much more silverware. The only accolade missing from his impressive collection is the African Champions League.

“He deserves everything he has achieved over the last few years he has been playing in South Africa. What a professional and a great human being, somebody you can talk to about anything. He believes so much that football is something in his blood,” Kekana said of his former teammate.

Humility personified

Strong competition among the Brazilians’ strike force means that Sundowns no longer rely too heavily on Shalulile. Iqraam Rayners has overtaken him as first-choice No 9, and Lebo Mothiba provides additional competition.

Despite Shalulile’s game time decreasing over the past year or so, the Namibian is always cheering for his teammates. When he is called up from the bench by coach Miguel Cardoso, he applies himself with the same efficiency and eloquence that he would if he had started.

“In every match he is positive. Whether he is playing or not, he always gives himself to the team. That’s the kind of player that every team would want to have, a player that all coaches would want to have in the change­room. He is truly a good role model of the game,” Kekana said.

Shalulile has established himself not only as a key player for Masan­dawana, but also as a firm fan favourite. His humility, his perennially tucked-in shirt and his runaway springbuck goal celebration have even endeared him to opposition supporters.

Peter Shalulile rejoices during a Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC in August 2025. (Photo: Shaun Roy / Gallo Images)

Dedicated to his craft

Shalulile has told Daily Maverick that one of the secrets to his success is that he does not rely solely on his talent. He puts in extra work in his own time, in addition to the rigorous training sessions at Sundowns.

Kekana echoed his words: “Over the years I’ve played with so many players that are dedicated. But one dedicated like Peter? I’ve never seen one.

“He’ll continue to score goals with that attitude.”

The former midfielder – who was the epitome of discipline himself during his playing career – believes Shalulile is one of the greatest players to set foot in the PSL.

“He’s one of the players that I believe could have played in any generation of South African football.

“Since I’ve been in football, I’ve watched so many strikers and he’s one of the best to have ever played in South Africa,” the ­former Mamelodi Sundowns captain said.

Evolving Brazilians

So far this season, Sundowns have shown more vulnerability than at any time over the past eight years. From their first five league matches, they have won thrice and drawn two games.

It’s not a horrible return by any stretch of the imagination, especially this early in the season. However, by the standards that ­Sundowns have set over the past decade, it’s lukewarm.

The way the team has played so far has also exasperated the club’s demanding followers. The flair and flamboyance of seasons past have been largely missing, with coach Cardoso cutting an increasingly frustrated and irritable figure.

Nevertheless, the expectations remain clear: win the league, again, and triumph in the Champions League, too. Based on current displays, these will be tough tasks for the Brazilians to accomplish. Tougher than previous campaigns.

As Cardoso looks for solutions to rejuvenate his charges, he does not have to worry about Shalulile. Whether from the field or on the bench and even in the stands, the Namibian striker will play his part – for the betterment of the team. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.