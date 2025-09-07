Daily Maverick
WONDERFONTEIN DEVELOPMENT

Alarm raised over infrastructure and environmental risks at huge Sasolburg housing project

The construction of a project near Sasolburg, aimed at providing thousands of homes, is to be challenged in court amid local concern about infrastructure and environmental safeguards.
Julia - WonderfonteinHousingDev An open, unlined trench dug on the Wonderfontein development site to channel groundwater. Without lining, such trenches risk erosion or silting up, eventually becoming ineffective without regular maintenance. (Photo: Julia Evans)
Julia Evans
By Julia Evans
7 Sep 2025
The Metsimaholo Local Municipality’s ambitious Wonderfontein development near Sasolburg in the Free State promises thousands of much-needed homes in a region where there is a housing backlog of more than 19,000.

However, questions are mounting over whether essential infrastructure and environmental safeguards are in place to support this vast expansion, and a legal challenge led by AfriForum and landowners is headed for the Free State Division of the High Court in Bloemfontein in October.

Officials insist the development is being rolled out in phases, with strict conditions that must be met before anyone moves in.

Construction and earthworks at the Wonderfontein housing development near Sasolburg on 20 August (Photo: Julia Evans)
Construction and earthworks at the Wonderfontein housing development near Sasolburg on 20 August. (Photo: Julia Evans)

A plan that ballooned

Wonderfontein has been on Metsimaholo’s books for more than a decade. In 2010, the municipality proposed that the project consist of about 3,000 stands. By 2018, the plan had swelled to 8,000 stands, enough for 30,000 to 35,000 people.

The expansion alarmed residents and triggered opposition during the public participation process, leading to its referral to the Municipal Planning Tribunal (MPT). In October 2019, the tribunal approved the project, but imposed strict pre-proclamation conditions. These included:

  • Updating traffic impact studies, as the development is along a busy road on which many accidents occur, some fatal.
  • Providing proper engineering services: roads, stormwater drainage, sewerage, water supply and electricity.
  • Adequate stormwater management to protect provincial roads.
  • Compliance with national and provincial authorities (Department of Water Affairs, Environmental Affairs and Rand Water).
  • Constructing a new wastewater treatment works.

The community’s acceptance of the project was contingent on these conditions being implemented.

A resident and former Sasol employee, who served on the tribunal alongside municipal officials, Sasol representatives and other residents, said one of the conditions was the construction of a new wastewater treatment works.

When the development was first proposed in 2010, the plan was to use Sasol’s existing wastewater treatment plant, which at the time could handle the extra demand. But as the project expanded, it became clear that the plant’s capacity was insufficient. Sasol told the then Free State premier, Ace Magashule, that a new facility would be needed at a cost of R1.2-billion. The government later said it would take responsibility for building the plant

The Sasolburg wastewater treatment works. (Photo: Julia Evans)
For several years, not much happened. Then, in 2023, activity on the site resumed. That’s when AfriForum began demanding proof that the 2019 conditions were being observed.

“We’ve seen no official plan addressing where the sewage will go,” said Jaco Grobbelaar, AfriForum’s central district head, who lives in Sasolburg. “We have been met with silence, no solid answers, and no transparency on fundamental questions concerning infrastructure and environment.”

Who is this housing project for? 

The municipality said the Sasolburg Extensions (Wonderfontein) project is a flagship, integrated, mixed-use development designed to create about 8,000 housing opportunities. These will range from single residential stands to community residential units and bonded housing.

The municipality will act as an infill between Sasolburg and Vanderbijlpark, supporting spatial transformation, and it will promote socioeconomic integration.

It said the project forms part of efforts to address a housing backlog of 19,652 applications in the area recorded on the National Housing Needs Register in January 2025: 14,691 in Sasolburg, 3,656 in Deneysville, and 1,305 in Oranjeville.

The municipality said the township was designed as a mixed-income, mixed-use development, incorporating facilities such as crèches, schools, businesses and churches, which it said would foster social inclusion, economic diversity and sustainable communities.

However, moving residents into new housing before essential infrastructure is in place — including wastewater treatment works and safe, well-maintained roads and infrastructure —  could put communities at risk.

Workers and heavy machinery prepare the land at Wonderfontein on 20 August. (Photo: Julia Evans)
Container offices belonging to Gap Infrastructure Corporation, the developers of the Wonderfontein housing project in Metsimaholo Municipality, Free State. (Photo: Julia Evans)
AfriForum’s objections

AfriForum is seeking to halt the project until the tribunal’s conditions are met. Its objections focus on two issues: lack of proof that bulk infrastructure is in place and the exemption from compliance deadlines granted under South Africa’s Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act (Spluma).

In late 2024, the Free State Department of Human Settlements requested an exemption from Spluma deadlines, citing Wonderfontein’s designation as a Provincial Catalytic Project. In March 2025, Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mzwanele Nyhontso granted the department a five-year extension.

AfriForum argues that the exemption undermines legal certainty and community rights. “We’re asking the court to overturn that exemption because it was granted without sufficient basis and isn’t in the community’s interest,” said Grobbelaar.

Nyhontso’s office declined to comment, citing the pending court case.

Where’s the wastewater treatment works?

According to the tribunal’s 2019 conditions, a wastewater treatment works must be designed and constructed before the township’s proclamation, yet there are concerns from AfriForum and residents that this has not been done.

Municipal spokesperson Dr Gino Alberts said, “To avoid delaying the much-needed housing opportunities, the developer has been formally instructed to construct an interim on-site wastewater treatment package plant.”

This, he said, would treat effluent to the required standards until a permanent facility was built.

Judy Johnston, a town planner and environmental impact assessment specialist at Seaton Environmental, said that this sounded like a council cop-out.

“Who will run it, maintain it, clean it, fix it, when it leaks, overflows, etc?” she asked.

She noted that once the developer sells the last stand, responsibility for maintaining a package plant often falls to no one.

“Long term, there are indeed looming environmental disasters.”

Roads and traffic safety

Another flashpoint is the R59 intersection, a heavily congested access point near the development.

“If 30,000 more people move in without upgrading the roads, the accidents and fatalities will escalate dramatically,” warned Grobbelaar.

Dr Chris van Niekerk, who has lived adjacent to the site for 56 years, highlighted road hazards in his objection letter: inadequate signage, poor maintenance and minimal law enforcement. He said the tribunal’s directive that no development may proceed until bulk infrastructure is in place had not been met.

“The tribunal said no development might take place until all the gross infrastructure is in place — stormwater, sewerage, electricity, water, roads… None of those provisions has been complied with,” said Van Niekerk.

The municipality said a comprehensive Traffic Impact Assessment was reviewed by the tribunal, and road upgrades would be implemented in phases. Municipal engineers will inspect each phase before sign-off.

“Each phase undergoes a practical handover site inspection, where municipal engineers inspect, test, and verify compliance,” said Alberts.

“Final acceptance will only occur once the director of engineering services is satisfied that all installations meet municipal and statutory standards. This process ensures residents will receive reliable, safe and sustainable services once the development is occupied.”

Water channelled off-site 

As excavation and earthworks progress at the Wonderfontein site, a significant amount of groundwater has surfaced, forming visible pools. Such groundwater emergence is common when digging below the natural water table, but the volume seen, especially during winter (not the rainy season), is notably high.

Photos taken at the site and drone footage show channels directing groundwater off the development into a stormwater drain that runs under the public road and into Van Niekerk’s property across the road — a water management practice that clashes with one of the tribunal’s conditions.

“Instead of having their problem, they’re making it my problem,” said Van Niekerk. “They’re digging a channel to the lowest point where I am and diverting water under the tar road towards my side.

“I had to spend labour time digging a trench to get rid of that water. It hasn’t started raining yet, and I’m already facing a big water problem.”

“Upon becoming aware of these allegations, our Technical Services Department initiated a site inspection to verify the claims,” said Alberts.

“If it is confirmed that stormwater is being directed on to adjacent land contrary to approved stormwater management plans, the developer will be instructed to rectify this immediately at their cost.

“The municipality enforces compliance through regular inspections and will ensure that all stormwater infrastructure ultimately meets the standards set out in the MPT conditions before final sign-off.”

Water diverted from the Wonderfontein development flows through a stormwater drain beneath the road toward a neighbouring property on 20 August 2025. (Photo: Julia Evans)
A dug-out channel on the Wonderfontein housing development site near Sasolburg, Free State, directs groundwater away from the construction area on 20 August. (Photo: Julia Evans)
A large pool of groundwater collects on the Wonderfontein development site on 20 August. (Photo: Julia Evans)
Johnston said the tribunal’s condition regarding stormwater runoff was a standard council requirement.

“A responsible developer would ensure that surface and groundwater flows do not impact downstream properties. In my EIAs [environmental impact assessments], I advise applicants to install stormwater attenuation ponds before any other activity begins,” she said.

Johnston said developers should work with the council to place drains within the road reserve — effectively council land — and direct water safely to the nearest river.

“The same principle applies to sewerage pipelines: you cannot just drain sewage onto adjacent land. If no municipal sewer exists, the developer must connect to one at their own cost, even if that means laying two to three kilometres of pipe. If it’s too expensive, the development cannot proceed. Stormwater is the same,” she said.

Environmental impact assessment

Many of the gripes AfriForum has with the municipality should be nailed down in the EIA, which AfriForum says it has never received from the municipality.

Metsimaholo Municipality confirmed that an EIA exists, noting that “township establishment cannot be approved by the Municipal Planning Tribunal without Environmental Impact Assessment approval, which is issued in the form of a Record of Decision. The EIA process ensures that environmental sustainability is addressed before any development rights are granted.”

Daily Maverick asked to see the EIA, and the municipality responded: “These reports are official municipal records and, as such, are released in accordance with the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA). Should you wish to obtain the report, you may submit a formal PAIA request, which will be considered in accordance with the law.”

The Wonderfontein development is proceeding under environmental authorisations first issued in 2009 and amended in 2018. Johnston said this raises questions.

“Most environmental authorisations granted in 2009 only had a five-year validity, in which the applicant had to commence on site, or the authorisation lapsed, which would have been in 2014,” she explained.

“An amendment to the environmental authorisation does not automatically give extra time — or the time does not start from scratch because an amendment is issued — unless the amendment was specifically for an extension of time

“The Gauteng Department of Environment will allow amendments of environmental authorisations up to a maximum of 10 years, and if still not activated, they insist on the EIA process beginning from the start, as indeed, there can be changes to the environment, to communities, etc.”

Why sewerage is such a concern 

“Maybe 10 years ago, our problem was that wastewater treatment plants in South Africa didn’t have enough capacity. But the problem the last few years is that the sewage isn’t even getting to them,” said community advocate Rosemary Anderson.

Pump stations, which play a vital role in moving sewage to treatment plants, are frequently neglected.

Anderson explained: A pump station is like a coffee machine’s filter — you must clean it daily or it clogs up. Unfortunately, proper maintenance has been lacking.”

In Metsimaholo Municipality, a lack of upkeep means pump stations and infrastructure have deteriorated, leading to raw sewage spilling into the Integrated Vaal River system. This threatens not only local ecosystems but the millions of downstream users in Gauteng who rely on the Vaal River for drinking water. Rand Water, Gauteng’s main water supplier, processes the river’s water, which becomes harder and costlier to treat when contaminated.

The latest Department of Water and Sanitation Green Drop report (2023) revealed that two of Metsimaholo’s three wastewater treatment plants — Deneysville-Refengkgotso and Oranjeville — are in critical condition.

The only wastewater treatment plant that has been continuously functioning properly in the municipality is the Sasolburg plant, operated by Sasol, which doesn’t instil confidence in the local community that the municipality can manage a new plant.

The municipality said the Deneysville wastewater treatment plant was fully operational and meeting compliance requirements, while the Oranjeville plant was undergoing construction and upgrades aimed at improving its capacity and performance to meet national standards.

Kathy Manten, a business owner in Deneysville and a member of the organisation Save the Vaal Environment, said that while the Denneysville plant was finished, “They still spill sewage down to the dam and farmers and landowners are complaining as the water runs through their properties, one of which is the new Karan Beef feedlot on the banks of the Vaaldam.”

Alberts explained that many pump stations were built decades ago for smaller populations. Breakdowns result from ageing infrastructure, vandalism, theft, mechanical failures and blockages from foreign objects. The municipality has launched a reactive maintenance programme, repairing failures as they occur while upgrading key stations as resources allow. Critical pump stations near sensitive watercourses have been prioritised for repairs and preventative maintenance.

Does the municipality have the money to finish the project?

The municipality said the timing for infrastructure and environmental compliance “is dependent on the availability of funding, which is being sourced”.

The Free State Department of Human Settlements noted that the “government has many of its projects implemented in phases to accommodate the shrinking fiscus, and this is part of forward planning to ensure that when all elements of development have been taken care of and beneficiaries are moved into the developed area, all aspects of development have been addressed.”

The department said the municipality, in collaboration with the Housing Development Agency, was exploring “long-term solutions through an application for conditional grants, including an application to Infrastructure South Africa, to construct a new wastewater treatment works to service the Wonderfontein development.”

Why continue to develop while infrastructure crumbles?

“Roads are falling apart. It takes months to fix potholes, and they last only a week because the fix is temporary,” said Van Niekerk. “People are leaving the area at an alarming rate.”

Beyond housing delivery, the Wonderfontein development highlights serious governance, sustainability and community concerns.

“It’s not just about pollution; it’s about a delinquent municipality that has polluted for years and faces criminal cases from the Department of Water and Sanitation,” said Anderson. “Yet they’re bulldozing ahead with a major housing development — without satisfying sanitation or water requirements.”

In response, the municipality said it prioritised infrastructure maintenance and new development.

“Annual budgets include provision for critical infrastructure upgrades, while development projects like Wonderfontein are essential to address housing shortages and unlock economic growth,” said Alberts. DM

Comments

Vincent Bester Sep 8, 2025, 09:43 AM

Time to vote the incompetent council out.

Ivan van Heerden Sep 8, 2025, 10:31 AM

Ah the Comrades of the ANC, a gift that just keeps on giving!! Viva Decolonisation Viva!!

Robinson Crusoe Sep 8, 2025, 09:26 PM

Notice how the municipality's responses are all generalised and couched in management jargon.