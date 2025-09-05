On 20 August 2025, the council of Walter Sisulu University (WSU) announced that it would not renew the contract of the current vice-chancellor, Professor Rushiella Songca, which was due to end on 31 March 2026. This came as a surprise in some quarters, as Songca served one term after being appointed as the first female vice-chancellor in 2021 as the head of the university.

Daily Maverick spoke to Songca about what led to the decision not to renew her contract. Songca also reflected on her tenure as vice-chancellor, the current assessment of the higher education sphere, and on the deaths that occurred under her watch at WSU.

Asked about the council’s decision not to renew her contract, Songca said: “I don’t have any insights… It’s the prerogative of the council, and I respect that, but I can say without any doubt that my primary responsibility was to make sure that we’re an academic institution and we created an environment for that to thrive. I achieved everything that I said I would,” she said.

University council chairperson, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, also failed to shed any light on the decision and told Daily Maverick that the reasons for not renewing the contract were confidential, as covered by the employer-employee contract.

Before Songca’s vice-chancellor tenure, Rob Midgley held the position, with Songca as deputy vice-chancellor. WSU experienced protests, violence and residence issues, including the 2017 Sibongile Mani National Student Financial Aid Scheme payment error (R14-million instead of R1,400). In 2022, WSU also faced concerns about the accreditation of some qualifications, potentially invalidating thousands of degrees.

Tenure

Songca sought to fix a number of issues at the university.

“I realised that WSU had potential. It just needed someone bold enough to unlock that potential. Thus, I had two primary concerns or things that I thought needed to be done. First, the academic project, and second, to revitalise the infrastructure in support of the academic project and the wellbeing of students and staff.

“When I got here, 19% of our staff members had PhDs, which has increased to 30%. There were only three National Research Foundation-rated researchers, and now we are around 42 NRF-rated researchers, and people just want to be rated. Then this year, we joined the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings,” said Songca.

Under Songca, Walter Sisulu University (WSU) and Samsung South Africa launched the WSU-Samsung Innovation Campus to boost youth employment in the technology sector and equip students with in-demand technology skills and core future technology capabilities, as well as soft skills and job preparation.

A major project that occurred at WSU included the university’s renovations at the Zamukulungisa site in 2024, which included an IT hub. It also completed renovations of residences and built new classrooms and offices at the Grey Street site in Komani. These were each valued at more than R14-million and R52-million for residences, respectively.

WSU has also been ranked fifth in South Africa in the prestigious THE Impact Rankings 2025.

“Our infrastructure was bad. The grants we get from the government were never used, and they were on the verge of being taken away because the money just stays in the bank. So I said to then Minister Blade Nzimande, ‘Give me a chance to use these grants,’ and he agreed,” said Songca.

However, she acknowledged that when “those ugly residences” were shown in the media, it was the last batch of outstanding residences to be renovated. It was these ugly residences that led to students erupting in anger after they protested against the state of accommodation, when Sisonke Mbolekwa was shot and killed by WSU’s residence manager, Manelisi Mampane, in April 2025.

Soon thereafter, WSU’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Institutional Support and Development, Sinethemba Mpambane, was shot dead in his vehicle at the Mthatha campus entrance in June 2025.

Explaining the issues of violence that led to Mbolekwa and Mpambane’s deaths, Songca expressed sympathy for both families that lost a son and a father.

‘Suspended immediately’

“Before the incident with the student, I had agreed with the students, and most of the things we needed (appliances) were resolved. However, we had to buy those in bulk, and it was difficult for them to come tomorrow. So it took us by surprise when the protest happened. I went with the council members to meet with the family. Even after my colleagues left, I stayed behind, and I spoke to the mother in terms of how we could help her,” said Songca. She says Mampane “was suspended immediately. Then the law had to take its course.”

Meanwhile, after Mpambane’s death, security had to be boosted at WSU campuses.

“It was just a shocker. We had to go through that process again. We increased the presence of security, and we also explained to my students that it’s just about making sure that everybody feels safe, including me.”

Creating a culture of learning and entrepreneurship

As Songca reflected on her contributions to the university, she said she wanted to ensure that projects were created through her office and run for the students’ benefit, just as they have been running the Men’s Conference initiative, in which they talk about gender-related issues and how men should treat women.

As part of the vice-chancellor’s plans to upgrade the school, she says an entrepreneurship culture was created after initiating projects like the hotel school and restaurants within the campuses.

“It’s intended not only to generate income but also to create a certain culture of self-sufficiency. It is where our hospitality students have an opportunity to do practical things,” said Songca.

She stressed the importance of national and global unity and awareness in higher education, and Sector Education and Training Authorities’ (Setas) contributions to maintaining the relevance of the country’s and university’s programmes.

“We’re moving in the right direction. We need to strengthen our collaborations with Setas beyond them providing us, at times, with resources in the form of money. But I think if we pause and reflect on how we can work strategically with them, I think much can be achieved,” said Songca.

Currently, three Setas are under administration after the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Buti Manamela cited governance failures and instability.

What’s next?

Daily Maverick sought to understand Songca’s plans for the future. She responded: “The sky is the limit.”

While Songca exits after receiving financially unqualified audit opinions for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 financial years, Ngcukaitobi already has a vision for the leader they want next at WSU.

“We are looking for a solid leader with hands-on operational and financial management experience. We also want a person who is experienced in human resources, stakeholder engagement and the management of a politicised and sometimes volatile student environment,” said Ngcukaitobi. DM