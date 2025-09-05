Daily Maverick
Swedish ex-national security adviser cleared in negligence case

Sweden's former national security adviser, a childhood friend of the prime minister, was cleared on charges of severe negligence on Friday after he left sensitive documents in an unlocked safe at a hotel, a court said.
Sweden's former national security adviser charged over classified documents carelessness Sweden's National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm attends a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, 08 July 2024 (re-issued 11 March 2025). Swedish prosecutors on 11 March 2025 charged the former national security advisor Henrik Landerholm, who resigned in January, for forgetting classified documents at a hotel. Landerholm, whose appointment two years ago sparked debate due to his longstanding friendship with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, was charged with 'carelessness with secret information,' the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement. EPA/MIKAELA LANDESTROM SWEDEN OUT
Reuters
By Reuters
5 Sep 2025
Henrik Landerholm was acquitted because, while he had been negligent, he had not been found to be severely negligent, the lead judge said in a statement.

Landerholm was charged in March with allowing the disclosure of information that could have harmed national security. Prosecutors said he had left the documents in the safe in a conference hotel in 2023.

"This is not a question of deliberate risk-taking nor were there aggravating circumstances such that the negligence would be considered severe, which was a prerequisite for a conviction," the head of the panel of judges, Lennart Christianson, said in a statement.

The case, which embarrassed the prime minister, developed against the backdrop of a deepening security crisis in the Baltic region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

After decades of non-alliance, Sweden joined NATO in 2024 and has been among the most active European nations in supporting Ukraine's defence through weapons transfers and financial support.

Landerholm, who pleaded not guilty in the trial, stepped down as the government's national security adviser in January following the launch of investigations.

If he had been found guilty, he could have been sentenced to up to one year in prison.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Andrew Heavens)

