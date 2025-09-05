South Korea, Japan and US to hold defence drills on heels of North Korea attending China parade

The "Freedom Edge" exercise is an annual drill designed to implement regional peace and stability, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding that the drill will be conducted in compliance with international law.

The military did not provide more details on the exercise, including the number of troops or types of equipment involved.

The exercise follows large-scale 10-day troop mobilisation drills by the South Korean and U.S. militaries last month to assess their defence readiness against North Korean threats, which Pyongyang criticised as proof of the allies' hostile intent against it.

The announcement comes after a dramatic appearance by the leaders of North Korea, Russia and China in Beijing this week at a major military paradethat showcased China's military might in a show of solidarity against the West.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concluded his visit by holding a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, reaffirming his support for China's interests as he seeks to restore close ties with his country's main economic benefactor.

Kim also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Separately, South Korea's defence ministry said on Friday that Japan's defence minister and the chair of the NATO Military Committee will attend the Seoul Defense Dialogue of senior military officials from around the world starting on Monday.

