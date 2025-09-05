US actor Shailene Woodley poses during a photocall for 'Motor City' at the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, 30 August 2025. The 82nd Venice Film Festival runs from 28 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI Paris Jackson arrives for the screening of 'Frankenstein' during the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 30 August 2025. The film festival runs from 27 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI British actor Emily Blunt arrives for the premiere of 'The Smashing Machine' during the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2025. The film festival runs from 27 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI Colombian-US director and photographer STILLZ arrives for the screening of 'Barrio Triste' during the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 02 September 2025. The film festival runs from 27 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI US actor Greta Lee arrives for the screening of 'A House of Dynamite' during the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 02 September 2025. The film festival runs from 27 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI British musician and actor Benjamin Clementine poses during a photocall for 'In the Hand of Dante' at the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2025. The 82nd Venice Film Festival runs from 28 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI (L-R) A guest, Palestinian actor Amer Hlehel, Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, Jordanian-Canadian actor Saja Kilani, Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees, Palestinian-Israeli actor Clara Khoury, other guests, and US actors and producers Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix display a picture of Hind Rajab as they arrive for the premiere of The Voice of Hind Rajab at the 82nd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2025. The 82nd Venice Film Festival runs from 28 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI British musician and actor Benjamin Clementine arrives for the premiere of 'In the Hand of Dante' at the 82nd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2025. The festival runs from 28 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI US actor Jason Momoa arrives for the premiere of 'In the Hand of Dante' at the 82nd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2025. The festival runs from 28 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI Taiwanese actor Bai Xiao-Ying arrives for the screening of 'Nuhai' (Girl) during the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 04 September 2025. The film festival runs from 27 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI Italian actor Anna Foglietta arrives for the screening of 'Hateshinaki Scarlet' (Scarlet) during the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 04 September 2025. The film festival runs from 27 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI Heidi Klum and Leni Klum attend the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Cate Blanchett attends the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Tilda Swinton attends the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup attend the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Chloe Sevigny attends the "After The Hunt" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Suki Waterhouse attends the "Broken English" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Mia Goth attends the "Frankenstein" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Amanda Seyfried attends "The Testament Of Ann Lee" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Halsey attends "The Smashing Machine" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images) Dwayne Johnson attends "The Smashing Machine" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Idris Elba departs from Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) A guest attends the "Elisa" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) A guest attends the "Elisa" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Piero Pelù attends the "Piero Pelù. Rumore Dentro" (Noise Inside. Don't Call Me a Rock Star) photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images) A general view of the pier at the Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) DM