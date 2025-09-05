Daily Maverick
In focus: Venice’s 82nd International Film Festival

From 27 August to 6 September, the world’s oldest film festival returns to the Lido. The photographs chart the evolving dialogue between cinema and the culture surrounding it.
Bugonia Premiere - 82nd Venice Film Festival US actor Emma Stone (C) arrives for the premiere of 'Bugonia' during the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 28 August 2025. The film festival runs from 27 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
5 Sep 2025
epaselect epa12335787 US actor Shailene Woodley poses during a photocall for 'Motor City' at the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, 30 August 2025. The 82nd Venice Film Festival runs from 28 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
epaselect epa12337242 Paris Jackson arrives for the screening of 'Frankenstein' during the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 30 August 2025. The film festival runs from 27 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
British actor Emily Blunt arrives for the premiere of 'The Smashing Machine' during the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2025. The film festival runs from 27 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
epa12346281 Colombian-US director and photographer STILLZ arrives for the screening of 'Barrio Triste' during the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 02 September 2025. The film festival runs from 27 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
epa12346663 US actor Greta Lee arrives for the screening of 'A House of Dynamite' during the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 02 September 2025. The film festival runs from 27 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
epa12348642 British musician and actor Benjamin Clementine poses during a photocall for 'In the Hand of Dante' at the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2025. The 82nd Venice Film Festival runs from 28 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
epa12349063 (L-R) A guest, Palestinian actor Amer Hlehel, Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, Jordanian-Canadian actor Saja Kilani, Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees, Palestinian-Israeli actor Clara Khoury, other guests, and US actors and producers Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix display a picture of Hind Rajab as they arrive for the premiere of The Voice of Hind Rajab at the 82nd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2025. The 82nd Venice Film Festival runs from 28 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
epa12350252 British musician and actor Benjamin Clementine arrives for the premiere of 'In the Hand of Dante' at the 82nd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2025. The festival runs from 28 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
epa12350348 US actor Jason Momoa arrives for the premiere of 'In the Hand of Dante' at the 82nd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2025. The festival runs from 28 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
epa12351916 Taiwanese actor Bai Xiao-Ying arrives for the screening of 'Nuhai' (Girl) during the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 04 September 2025. The film festival runs from 27 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
epa12352690 Italian actor Anna Foglietta arrives for the screening of 'Hateshinaki Scarlet' (Scarlet) during the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 04 September 2025. The film festival runs from 27 August to 06 September 2025. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 27: Heidi Klum and Leni Klum attend the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 27: Cate Blanchett attends the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 27: Tilda Swinton attends the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 28: George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 28: George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 28: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup attend the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Chloe Sevigny attends the "After The Hunt" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Suki Waterhouse attends the "Broken English" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Mia Goth attends the "Frankenstein" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Amanda Seyfried attends "The Testament Of Ann Lee" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Halsey attends "The Smashing Machine" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Dwayne Johnson attends "The Smashing Machine" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white. Color version is available.) Idris Elba departs from Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: A guest attends the "Elisa" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: A guest attends the "Elisa" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Piero Pelù attends the "Piero Pelù. Rumore Dentro" (Noise Inside. Don't Call Me a Rock Star) photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: A general view of the pier at the Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
