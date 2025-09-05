Before Hugo Broos was a no-nonsense, straight-talking coach, he was an adept defender. One of the Bafana Bafana coach’s career highlights is playing at the 1986 Fifa World Cup in Mexico.

Broos was part of the Belgium team that reached the semifinals of that tournament, appearing three times as the Belgians marched to the last four. There they were downed by Diego Maradona’s Argentina, the eventual winners of the world title.

Full circle moment

The experience was special for Broos, but the Belgian said it would be even more special if he and Bafana Bafana qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Especially because the global soccer tournament was heading to Mexico again. The Mexicans will co-host it alongside the US and Canada.

“It will be 40 years next year that I went to the World Cup in Mexico as a player. It would be fantastic to go as a trainer 40 years later,” Broos told journalists.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. (Photo: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images)

“I’ve said it before, but this is my last job as a coach. I’m 73 years old and I won’t be going on until I’m 80. So, [going to the World Cup] would be a nice way to stop,” the Belgian said.

“I’m really motivated to achieve that. As is my team. Not many coaches have an opportunity to do that (play and coach in a World Cup). So, it would be the right moment to stop,” said Broos.

Pole position

South Africa have not been to the World Cup since hosting the tournament in 2010. When he was appointed in 2021, Broos was charged with breaking this drought for Bafana Bafana.

As things stand, the South Africans are in a great position to qualify for the 2026 edition. With six matches of 10 played, Bafana Bafana top Group C, enjoying a healthy five-point lead over second-placed Rwanda. Positive results in this latest World Cup qualifying window would be a major step towards the World Cup. Broos’s men tackle Lesotho on Friday, 5 September 2025, and Nigeria four days later.

Animal Farm?

Of course, they are playing both these matches under a dark cloud. Global soccer governing body Fifa has been silent over Bafana Bafana’s punishment after an administrative oversight by the South African Football Association (Safa) during the last round of qualifying matches.

South Africa illegally fielded Teboho Mokoena in their match against Lesotho in March 2025, which they won 2-0.

Mokoena was supposed to be serving a one-match suspension after accumulating two yellow cards in previous qualifiers, against Benin in 2023 and Zimbabwe in mid-2024. But Safa missed this.

Motlomelo Mkhwanazi of Lesotho and Teboho Mokoena of South Africa during their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on 21 March 2025 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images)

Before the clash with the South Africans, the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) has come out to put pressure on Fifa, saying their silence on the matter is Animal Farm-esque, because Fifa’s own laws are clear in such situations.

“Fifa has rules and we all have to abide by them, even if it means being reminded. He never sat out any matches. He was supposed to sit out our match,” said LeFA secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi.

Mohapi also confirmed that they would play the Bafana Bafana clash under protest, especially if Mokoena was fielded.

Broos did not want to be drawn into the theatrics and simply dismissed a question around Lesotho’s stance, saying: “I am not used to reacting or commenting on nonsense. I will not start now.”

Shuffle the deck

The uncertainty around whether South Africa will indeed be docked points for Mokoena-gate makes these two World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria that much more significant. It is imperative that Bafana Bafana walk away with at least four points, if not the maximum six.

Broos will have to accomplish this mission without a few first-team regulars, with those players being excluded from this latest battle for various reasons. One such player is Khuliso Mudau.

The highly rated right-back has yet to feature for Mamelodi Sundowns this season after boycotting training with the hopes of conjuring a move away from the club amid international interest. As such, Broos was forced to exclude him from this camp.

Other trusted players, such as Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley and Orlando Pirates playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi, are ruled out with injury.

Unprecedented depth

These absences have created opportunities for fringe players to step up. Pirates pair Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Kamogelo Sebelebele are among the players who have an opportunity to showcase their skills. Broos could not be more pleased with his options, even with the missing players in mind.

“What has changed with Bafana Bafana compared to two years ago is that we have options. In the past, when such things happened, with players not being there for many reasons, we would be in big trouble. This is not the case any more,” the Belgian coach said.

“We have players. You can discuss whether this one is better than this one, that’s fine. But I’m not afraid of players not being available. These young guys are so motivated, they give 100%. I’m very confident [in their abilities],” Broos stated. DM

Bafana Bafana World Cup qualifying fixtures

Lesotho vs South Africa — Friday, 5 September (6pm)

South Africa vs Nigeria — Tuesday, 9 September (6pm)