Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Russia says potential military troops deployment in Ukraine unacceptable

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russia has no plans to discuss any potential foreign military deployment in Ukraine in any format, calling it "unacceptable", foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.
Russia says potential military troops deployment in Ukraine unacceptable A still image taken from a handout video provided by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defence shows a Russian serviceman waving a Russian flag (C) among ruined buildings in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 31 July 2025. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on 31 July that Russian troops have taken control over the frontline city of Chasiv Yar. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Reuters
By Reuters
4 Sep 2025
Facebook
0

She was commenting on remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on plans to send European troops to Ukraine, a move, which was also rejected by Germany.

In an interview to the Financial Times on Sunday, von der Leyen said Europe was drawing up "pretty precise plans" for a multinational troop deployment to Ukraine as part of post-conflict security guarantees that will have the backing of U.S. capabilities.

"Russia is not going to discuss a foreign intervention in Ukraine in any form or format that is fundamentally unacceptable and undermines any security," Zakharova told a weekly briefing with reporters.

Germany's defence minister on Monday also harshly dismissed as premature remarks by von der Leyen.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...