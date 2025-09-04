Russia says potential military troops deployment in Ukraine unacceptable

She was commenting on remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on plans to send European troops to Ukraine, a move, which was also rejected by Germany.

In an interview to the Financial Times on Sunday, von der Leyen said Europe was drawing up "pretty precise plans" for a multinational troop deployment to Ukraine as part of post-conflict security guarantees that will have the backing of U.S. capabilities.

"Russia is not going to discuss a foreign intervention in Ukraine in any form or format that is fundamentally unacceptable and undermines any security," Zakharova told a weekly briefing with reporters.

Germany's defence minister on Monday also harshly dismissed as premature remarks by von der Leyen.

