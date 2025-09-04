It may be an overused phrase, but it is also an accurate description of the roller coaster we find ourselves on. Life is unpredictable. Certainly, this is true for Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross.
Cross was moulded by the academies of Mpumalanga Black Aces and Bidvest Wits. Both of those teams are now defunct, but Cross still carries the passion for soccer they instilled in him – even after suffering a setback after making a dream international move.
After passing through the youth structures of those two clubs, the Kempton Park-born player attracted international interest. German side Schalke came swooping down in 2018, two years before Wits went defunct.
The big switch
It was a dream move for Cross, an opportunity to develop at an even faster pace on foreign soil and out of his comfort zone. The defender was just 17 when he made the switch but adjusted effortlessly, playing for Schalke’s U/19 side.
So impressive was he that attracted a number of English Premier League clubs when his time in Germany ended. He chose Newcastle United in 2020.
“He’s a well-rounded character who made a good impression with everyone in terms of how he has behaved and how he conducts himself,” Chris Hogg, who was the reserve team coach, said of Cross at the time.
“We want people who want to work hard and do things right. So, from our point of view, we’re delighted to have him and look forward to developing his game and seeing how far we can take him.”
Injury blow and lessons
At that point everything seemed rosy for Cross. He had hastily established himself in Newcastle and even captained the junior Magpies on a few occasions.
Until he suffered a serious knee injury which resulted in Newcastle not renewing his contract when it expired in 2022. Cross had to pick up the pieces, overcome the disappointing end of that promising chapter and start on a clean page.
Speaking exclusively to Daily Maverick, Cross said his European experience was bittersweet, but taught him a number of things that have helped him become a better player.
“I played about four seasons in Europe and it was a good experience, good learning for me. Just to see how they play that side, especially because I went when I was young. It’s very competitive, very tactical and technical. But it was good,” he said.
The defender decided there was no place better than home to recover and reset. In January 2023, after months on the sidelines, Cross joined Maritzburg United (now Durban City) – his first professional team. But he jumped ship when the club was relegated from the Premiership a few months later.
Cross stayed in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the 2023/24 season, moving across to Durban from Pietermaritzburg as he joined Lamontville Golden Arrows. After solid displays for Abafana Bes’thende throughout that campaign, Chiefs came knocking for the former Newcastle defender in 2024.
Evolution of Cross
Having spent most of his younger years playing as a left centre-back, Cross has found himself employed more and more as a left-back. It’s a role that he is still trying to adapt to, which is likely why he failed to register any goals or assists in his debut season with Amakhosi. Outside of Chiefs being generally underwhelming as a team, that is.
“It was a big adjustment for me to come from a so-called smaller team to Kaizer Chiefs, one of the biggest teams in the country. It was a difficult season; I had some ups and downs. But it was a good learning curve for me and I enjoyed it,” Cross told Daily Maverick.
Despite his ebbs and flows on the attacking front during the previous Premiership campaign, Cross’s defensive prowess and tenacity helped Chiefs end a 10-year trophy drought. Amakhosi beat bitter rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in last season’s Nedbank Cup final.
Resurrecting a giant
The Soweto side hopes to build on the foundations of that triumph after another forgettable showing in the Premiership last time out. In 2024/25, Chiefs failed to make the top eight for the second successive season.
“It’s given us confidence for the new season. Everyone will have a boost in themselves to perform. Because we are capable of winning trophies, like we showed [with the Nedbank Cup win],” Cross said about Chiefs’ first trophy success since 2015.
While Cross continues to cultivate his crossing abilities on the left flank, his overall qualities as a player have consistently attracted the Bafana Bafana technical team. Nevertheless, despite being called up a few times for the national side, the 24-year-old is yet to make his senior debut. Competition at left-back and in the centre of defence is stiff.
Bafana Bafana ambitions
Cross has represented South Africa at junior level and he would be elated to make his senior bow as well. Especially with the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco later this year – as well as the 2026 Fifa World Cup – which is just under a year away.
“I’ve been called up, but I haven’t been able to make my debut yet. But it would mean so much to me, because it’s been one of my goals for a long time. I just need to keep working hard, keep my head down and stay in my lane. It would be a great achievement to be called up [for those tournaments],” he said.
World Cup uncertainty
While Bafana Bafana have already qualified for the 2025 Afcon and are some people’s favourites for the title in Morocco, the team’s World Cup qualification is still shrouded in uncertainty.
Global soccer governing body Fifa is yet to make public Bafana Bafana’s punishment after an administrative oversight by the South African Football Association during the last round of qualifying matches.
South Africa illegally fielded Teboho Mokoena in their match against Lesotho in March 2025, which they won 2-0. Mokoena was supposed to be serving a one-match suspension after accumulating two yellow cards in previous qualifiers, against Benin in 2023 and Zimbabwe in mid-2024.
The South Africans currently lead Group C by five points as they bid to qualify for their first World Cup since appearing at the 2010 edition as hosts. However, that lead could be trimmed significantly if they are forced to forfeit the Lesotho game as a result of the admin error from earlier this year.
The Hugo Broos-coached team continues its World Cup qualification bid with a reverse fixture against Lesotho on 5 September, before reigniting their long-standing rivalry with Nigeria four days later. DM