From Auto&General’s private firefighting units to Discovery Insure’s Pothole Patrol and OUTsurance’s trained traffic pointsmen, these corporate interventions are not just stopgap measures — they are vital, coordinated efforts to protect lives, property and livelihoods amid escalating climate hazards and infrastructure failures.

Broken systems, broken trust

Meanwhile, mounting evidence reveals profound and persistent government failures in essential service delivery and infrastructure maintenance that deepen the need for such private sector interventions.

According to a 2025 analysis by GeoScope South Africa, the devastating failure in service delivery comes from a complex interplay of issues, “including poor governance, rampant corruption, the deployment of politically connected individuals, underqualified professionals, a pervasive lack of accountability and budget mismanagement. These systemic problems cripple the capacity to deliver services effectively, leading to inadequate infrastructure maintenance and bureaucratic hurdles that delay necessary interventions,” GeoScope stated in its report.

GeoScope further revealed that since 2011, dissatisfaction with government performance has consistently outpaced satisfaction, with more than 60% of people believing service delivery has worsened and more than two-thirds being unhappy with the economy.

This chronic breakdown leaves critical gaps in vital services, amplifying the importance of corporate initiatives.

Broken traffic lights

The OUTsurance Pointsmen Project, active for more than 20 years, employs more than 230 staff in Gauteng and the Western Cape to manage traffic at busy intersections struggling with inadequate municipal infrastructure.

Read more: The long wait — Can Johannesburg’s broken traffic lights be fixed before the G20?

“Over the last 20 years of the Pointsmen Project’s existence, OUTsurance has made a significant investment in keeping South Africa’s roads safe,” said OUTsurance spokesperson Natasha Kawulesar. OUTsurance’s Pointsmen Project invests approximately R38-million annually, employing trained and accredited officers, many designated as peace officers, with operational support managed by Traffic Freeflow.

What you can do To request OUTsurance Pointsmen at dangerous intersections, you can call 010 880 6048 or use the OUTsurance app to suggest a location with the Pointsmen feature.

Bridging the gap

Potholes in Johannesburg add another layer to urban challenges.

“As an insurer, we want to make our roads safer — for insured and uninsured road users alike — and one pothole repair at a time. Enabling safer and pothole-free roads is one way of doing that,” Discovery said.

[video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Mynewsdesk.mp4"][/video]

Launched in 2021, Pothole Patrol identifies and repairs potholes on major roads throughout Johannesburg. Partnering with Avis Southern Africa, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), and the City of Johannesburg, the Pothole Patrol has repaired more than 289,000 potholes — outpacing its initial goal of 1,000 repairs per week by more than 50%.

“Discovery Insure’s analysis of over 20 billion km of driving data also found that environmental factors – such as road conditions – are one of the leading causes of fatalities on the road, and these dynamics were behind our launch of Pothole Patrol in 2021. This Shared-value initiative focuses on making Joburg’s roads safer simply by fixing potholes, which reduces accident risk and pothole-related claims costs. Since inception, Discovery Insure has seen savings of over R44 million due to fewer pothole-related claims, all the while creating safer road surfaces and conditions for every Joburg motorist,” adds Precious Nduli, chief commercial officer at Discovery Insure.

What you can do To report a pothole in Johannesburg, simply download the free Discovery Pothole Patrol mobile app (available for iOS and Android), register, and then upload a picture or capture your location.

How it works

Residents use the geolocation-enabled Discovery Pothole Patrol app to report potholes in Johannesburg. After a report is submitted, an inspector assesses the pothole’s size and depth, allocating a repair team accordingly. Users receive feedback through the app once repairs are completed, closing the loop on community engagement.

Fighting fires

The pressing need for coordinated prevention and rapid response resonates with other corporate leaders.

“We’re only halfway through winter and already fire-related incidents at homes and businesses have increased by 20%,” said Alex Terblanché, CEO of Auto&General Insurance.

Read more: Taking stock — staggering scale of Western Cape wildfires as fire season continues to rage

For years, the insurer has observed the same grim pattern: as temperatures fall, fires caused by heating appliances multiply, devastating lives and properties.

“It’s no longer enough to acknowledge the problem — we have to act. Doing nothing should never be acceptable when lives and livelihoods are at stake,” Terblanché said.

In response, Auto&General has embedded a unique three-tier firefighting system within its insurance policies, powered by Fidelity SecureFire, a subscription service launched nationally in 2023. The system integrates incipient fire containment, rapid intervention and specialised units for large-scale emergencies.

“This isn’t just a seasonal response – it’s a year-round commitment to changing the fire safety landscape for good,” Terblanché explained.

The service operates under full compliance with international firefighting standards and is coordinated via the Fidelity Fire National Command Centre, which uses AI-driven risk analysis and live data monitoring to “predict, prevent and optimise” firefighting responses.

Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services, clarified that Fidelity SecureFire complements, rather than replaces, municipal fire departments — which is analogous to private security firms bolstering policing capacity. DM