Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: Health by Discovery, breakfast by Woolies and the upper-middle-class escape from reality

As Woolies and Discovery tap into South Africa’s upper-middle-class market in a big way, I get why people are happy to pay more. But I’m not sure we can go on like this forever.
After the Bell: Health by Discovery, breakfast by Woolies and the upper-middle-class escape from reality The Discovery Group head office in Sandton on 26 February 2025. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | The Woolworths website.
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
4 Sep 2025
Facebook
10

There are times when I go to places in our society where I look around very carefully before I take out my lunch. I’m not ashamed of my lunch. It should probably have fewer carbs, but generally I’m pretty excited about it.

It’s because it’s usually in a bag that proudly bears the Woolies logo. And a Woolies bag is almost as bougie as you can get (besides having an Apple laptop and an i-cult-Phone).

But despite everything happening around us, the strength of the upper-middle-class market that Woolies and others are tapping into is just extraordinary.

Yesterday, Woolies announced that their food business delivered “above-market turnover” with 7.7% growth on a comparable store basis. More people went to Woolies and more people spent more money there. 

Now, you can understand how food sales could grow by 9.2% – we are a growing population. But their price movement (in-store inflation) was up 5.3%. Shoprite’s in-store inflation, published on Tuesday, was below 2%. 

That means that many, many people are very happy to go to a place where they know they’ll pay more.

And, dear reader, the fact that you are part of the After the Bell Community might just make me think you happen to be one of them.

I get why you do it. Their cold chain is unbeatable, their products are virtually always fresh, their service efficient and, more importantly, when you leave their stores you are happy with what you bought.

You keep going back to Woolies (I pray it’s not for the cappuccinos) for the same reason you keep using the Checkers Sixty60 app. It just works.

Interestingly, the same can be said for another big name among our upper middle class.

Discovery released a trading update yesterday in which it said its headline earnings will be up by about 30%. And it looks like they’ve had a strong year across the group, whether it’s Discovery Life, Discovery Health or their insurance arm. Interestingly, even Discovery Bank is breaking even earlier than expected.

I have many questions about Discovery, but obviously the most burning is about our airports.

Who at Discovery spoke to who at the Airports Company South Africa about that special checkpoint that allows Discovery Bank customers to avoid security queues at some of our terminals?

Now look, it’s probably a great perk to have. But if one day you hear that the revolution in South Africa started in the domestic departures terminal at Cape Town International, don’t be surprised.

You read it here first.

I think the secret to the success of these companies is that they give their customers what they want. And over time we’ve come to feel that we need them, and can’t live without them.

It’s easy in the case of Discovery – you want to avoid government healthcare so you use their medical scheme. Then they have you in their system and things go on from there.

In the case of Woolies it’s reliable quality.

In a land where middle-class braais are littered with the lament of being “rand-rich and dollar-poor”, Discovery and Woolies make you feel rich, if only for a moment.

It’s also important to remember that this also sends another signal about South Africa, that despite all of our problems you can still make a lot of money. You have to provide a good and reliable service, and make sure you manage it properly, but there are literally packets of cash to be made.

These are world-class companies that can also employ people and use all of their abilities and skills. I haven’t been in either of their head offices, but I imagine they’re pretty slick. You could probably go into either and think you are in Beijing or New York, or the better parts of London.

That can give a lot of people with ability the scope to have long, productive and interesting careers.

All in all, these companies are a positive good, probably for almost everyone.

But I am a little disturbed. They are able to increase their earnings dramatically while our economy is not growing, and millions of people are desperate for work.

I fully understand our desire to insulate ourselves from our reality. I do it too. But I’m not sure we can go on like this forever.

In the meantime, you and I in the middle classes will do what we always do. We’ll live and work and braai and have the family around on Saturday morning. And as we all stand for the national anthem, breakfast will come out of those Woolies bags. DM

Comments

Dr Kym Morton Sep 5, 2025, 09:17 AM

I dont think that is fair. Everyone I know is pushing to help create employment and build South Africa - from charitable donations, to cleaning up an area or starting a community service ( safety patrols or repairs). We now have a huge black middle class that wants fresh food ( don't forget Food lovers market) and good service. All societies have a choice of where they shop. It is good that SA has a choice too. The more people who contribute to the economy the more we uplift the poor.

Malcolm Gray Sep 7, 2025, 09:46 PM

I agree Kym, it is good that we do have a “growing” middle class - although I do wonder what % of our income we agree to give / exchange for the perks. Nevertheless, it is demonstrative of the fact that where we can deliver and deliver well there s growth. I think the velocity of money in the “middle class” is actually offsetting the the decline in other parts of society, and in a small way creating paths into the middle class to. Complex but happening. Government pay attention!

Gretha Erasmus Sep 5, 2025, 10:26 PM

I loved this piece Stephen. It captures us, the middle class readers with out Disocery medical aid and Discovery Life insurance and who shop mostly via Checkers 60/60 because it works sooo well, and if there is an in person shop, well then woolies. And tomorrow morning at 9am we will sing the anthem in tune with DSTV and support the Springboks and see our families and lament about the state of Joburg (those of us who persist up here in the north and refuse to succumb to the cape migration)

Gretha Erasmus Sep 5, 2025, 10:31 PM

To add, most of the middle class in Joburg create employment, while shopping at Woolies and Checkers and having Discovery as a back stop. The middle class in Joburg propably created more jobs than the government. Because the government doesn't create jobs, it froze thousands of Healthcare jobs to "create" the Panyaza brigades, no net gain of jobs. The government is too stuck in its ideological archives to realise that the middle class is their stability, their help, not their enemy.

Kel Varnsen Sep 6, 2025, 01:55 PM

I have Discovery medical aid and life cover as a necessity, I basically have no other options. I am not happy that they take advantage of me as much as possible which is where their earnings come from. I shop at Woolies by choice, there are other options.

Robinson Crusoe Sep 7, 2025, 08:25 PM

I sadly agree re medical aid. I signed up now in my late 60s after having none for two decades. The big one I joined charged me a late-joining penalty of three times the standard rate, AND suspended any benefits for existing conditions for twelve months. It seems punitive. But I too need it. I am disabled and can't cope with the queues and rough-house at public health hospitals.

Johan Buys Sep 6, 2025, 04:49 PM

Woolies is perceived as good quality. Discovery is perceived as a health company, yet it is an administrator. 30 l years ago, the biggest medical aid administrator (imagine the people that are paid to process the paperwork of actual medical aids) was AMA. Nobody knew about them but Discovery turned back office into sexy and for some bizarre reason Discovery attached the mantle of ‘health industry’. I would not consult ANY person in Discovery for ANY medical condition!!!

Robinson Crusoe Sep 6, 2025, 05:51 PM

Stephen Grootes, this rings a sour note and I don't see the reason. Every country on earth seeks a better future. South Africa does so, unless we are totally self-destructive. Many of us have worked professional lives for years in education, academia, law, you name it, and we expect no less than quality. Pressure the failing ANC to do its job and improve education and health and the economy for the masses. For which we pay our taxes.

megapode Sep 7, 2025, 09:36 AM

There's a good question here. If the economy is in trouble, the job market is shrinking then how are these companies increasing their profits? Either their target demographic is growing, or they are getting richer relative to the rest of SA. Or they are spending happily now and not putting away enough for retirement.

Campbell Tyler Sep 7, 2025, 05:06 PM

The revolution starting at domestic departures? - let me know and I will be there. So unashamedly in your face, very embarrassing and surely unethical if not illegal use of public space? A most unpleasant development, where money talks at the expense of public comfort.