Earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 1,400, and more images from around the world

A girl stands beside a damaged house in earthquake-hit Kunar, Afghanistan, 02 September 2025. At least 1,400 people have been killed and some 2,000 injured after a shallow magnitude-6.0 earthquake and several aftershocks shook Nangarhar and Kunar in eastern Afghanistan overnight, officials reported. EPA/HAMID SABAWOON Houses are damaged after an earthquake in Kunar, Afghanistan, 02 September 2025 (issued 03 September 2025). At least 1400 people have been killed and some 2,000 injured after a shallow magnitude-6.0 earthquake and several aftershocks shook Nangarhar and Kunar in eastern Afghanistan overnight, officials reported 02 September. EPA/AIMAL ZAHIR Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 03 September 2025. China holds celebrations on 03 September to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second Sino-Japanese War, known in China as the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, and the end of World War II. EPA/JESSICA LEE Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and heads of foreign delegations arrive to attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the end of World War Two, in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, 03 September 2025. EPA/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL Chinese troops march during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Sino-Japanese War in Beijing, China, 03 September 2025. EPA/WU HAO Doves are released into the sky during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Sino-Japanese War in Beijing, China, 03 September 2025. EPA/WU HAO Vietnamese minority troops march during a parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of independence in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 September 2025. EPA/Vincent Thian / POOL People take part in the West Indian Day Parade Carnival in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, USA, 01 September 2025. The annual event celebrates West Indian culture. EPA/SARAH YENESEL An activist from Indonesia Women’s Alliance hold an anti-violence placard as she make up in front of Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 03 September 2025. Hundreds women activists staged an anti-violence rally due protests across the country following the death of a motorbike hailing driver during an earlier protest against the housing allowance for members of parliament on the night of 28 August in Jakarta. EPA/ADI WEDA A couple dances during the World Tango Championship Final at the Gran Rex Theater in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 September 2025. The World Tango Championship ended to a full house with the coronation of the dancing couple Bojko and Garcia after two weeks of pure two-by-fours at different venues throughout Buenos Aires. EPA/STR Spain's Josep Puerto (L) in action against Italy's Simone Fontecchio (R) during the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 group C basketball match between Italy and Spain in Limassol, Cyprus, 02 September 2025. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Jiri Lehecka of Czechia during the quarterfinals of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2025. The US Open tournament runs from 24 August through 07 September. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA ULASHKEVICH Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Taylor Fritz of the United States during the quarterfinals of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2025. The US Open tournament runs from 24 August through 07 September. EPA/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD US. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a press conference on August 28, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is speaking to the press following meetings with government officials in Lebanon and Israel. Earlier this week, Graham talked about a future possible defence agreement between America and Lebanon, with the provision that the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah be disarmed. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) A protester holds a sign while wearing an American flag cape outside of Union Station, on September 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of the National Guard and Federal Law Enforcement continue to patrol the Nation's Capital, weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard and law enforcement to patrol the nation's capital to assist in crime prevention with more than 2,200 National Guard troops have been deployed in Washington, D.C., a mission that experts estimate is costing over $1 million a day when factoring in pay, housing, travel, food, fuel and other logistics, according to comparisons with the 2020 mobilisation of 5,000 Guard members that cost more than $2 million daily. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) Members of the National Guard are seen standing near the Washington Monument, on September 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. Workers rallied to demand higher wages and lower taxes, marking a second major street protest this week that signals growing discontent with President Prabowo Subianto's administration less than a year into his term. (Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Workers during a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg via Getty Images) DM