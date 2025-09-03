We hosted four webinars in August, all of which can be found on our dedicated webinar platform or YouTube channel. Here’s a round-up of our latest live journalism webinars, the topics covered and key takeaways, just for you.

Is buying a house the best investment? Scrutinising the age-old question

We began August tackling one of the most enduring personal finance questions: Is buying a home really the best investment you can make, or is renting a smarter choice in today’s economy? Business Maverick and Money Cents editor Neesa Moodley was joined by expert financial planner Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) and property finance expert Rhys Dyer (ooba) for a discussion that cut through myths and emotions to focus on the real numbers.

The panel examined high interest rates and rising living costs, and challenged the old wisdom that “rent money is dead money”. They highlighted the importance of diversification and liquidity while unpacking the challenges of financing property in South Africa’s tough economic climate.

Attendees left with a clearer sense of the trade-offs – and the reassurance that the “right choice” depends less on dogma and more on individual goals, stage of life and financial resilience.

Marketing masterclass: Building brand power

David Blyth and Khaya Dlanga returned with the fourth episode in Season 2 of the Marketing Masterclass series, focusing on Building Brand Power. They were joined by Stina van Rooyen (head of brand, Kantar South Africa) and Vilosha Soni (chief marketing officer, PepsiCo) for an in-depth exploration of how brands can thrive in an era of consumer distrust, price sensitivity and overwhelming noise.

The panel examined how strong brands create long-term value and business resilience, the critical role of consumer insight and data and the practical steps marketers can take to differentiate authentically in crowded markets. With case studies and fresh strategies, the discussion gave attendees inspiration and tangible tools to take back to their organisations.

Behind Prison Walls: Unlocking a safer South Africa

In a sobering webinar focusing on a grim reality, Marianne Thamm hosted a conversation with former Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron, Rebecca Gore and Sohela Sorajpal, co-authors of Behind Prison Walls: Unlocking a Safer South Africa. They confronted the grim realities of South Africa’s prison system, exposing how overcrowding, injustice and underfunding perpetuate cycles of violence rather than reducing crime.

The panel highlighted how thousands remain detained simply because they cannot afford bail, why “tough on crime” measures such as longer sentences and supermax prisons have failed and what true reform could look like – from rehabilitation and crime intelligence, to political will and community-based solutions.

It was a moving, unflinching session that challenged conventional thinking about punishment and safety.

The role of state institutions in supporting constitutional democracy

Daily Maverick partnered with the Inclusive Society Institute for the second conversation based on the Constitutional Insights by Albie Sachs series. Building on July’s discussion about identity and hosted by Ferial Haffajee, professors William Gumede and Pierre de Vos explored the vital role of state institutions in protecting South Africa’s democracy and ensuring constitutional values remain alive in practice.

The conversation unpacked how state institutions can safeguard rights, foster inclusivity and resist political capture. They also discussed how civic engagement, accountability and innovative policymaking are necessary to bridge the gap between South Africa’s democratic ideals and lived realities.

It was a thoughtful, timely discussion that reminded attendees that democracy is never self-sustaining – it relies on active support from institutions and citizens alike.