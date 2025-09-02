UK sets out support for Afghanistan earthquake victims

Sunday's disaster - one of Afghanistan's worst earthquakes - has killed more than 800 people and injured at least 2,800, authorities said on Monday, as rescue operations continued. The country's response to the crisis has been hampered by the shrinking of funding for Afghanistan, led by U.S. aid cuts.

Britain's 1-million-pound ($1.35-million) assistance will be split between the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Red Cross (IFRC) to deliver critical healthcare and emergency supplies to Afghans in the most affected regions, the government statement said.

"The UK remains committed to the people of Afghanistan, and this emergency funding will help our partners to deliver critical healthcare and emergency supplies to the most hard-hit," British foreign minister David Lammy said in the statement.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Sandra Maler)