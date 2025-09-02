Shine on, Matshidiso

Is it fat-bashing or is it simply being utterly committed to being non-PC and speaking the truth even when it's hurtful? Or do we pretend it's not our business and look the other way, or choose to live the lie? SA is one of the ten most unhealthy countries in the world. We lose so many precious lives to the double chin. Cake flour, super mealiemeal, white rice and sugar lie at the heart of it. None of them should have a place in the basket of "basic foods."