Over 1,000 killed in landslide in western Sudan village, Sudan Liberation Movement/Army says

Sept 2 (Reuters) - At least 1,000 were killed in a landslide that destroyed a village in the Marra Mountains area of western Sudan, leaving only one survivor, The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army said on Monday.
Over 1,000 killed in landslide in western Sudan village, Sudan Liberation Movement/Army says UM RAKUBA, SUDAN - AUGUST 17: A picture shows lighting in the sky during rainy season in the Sudanese village of Um Rakuba, home to over 20,000 refugees, on August 18, 2021, in Um Rakuba, Sudan. Sudan hosts one of the largest refugee populations in Africa, mainly from South Sudan, Eritrea, the Central African Republic, Ethiopia and Chad. The latest influx of refugees saw more than 50,000 people flee into Sudan in search of safety after military confrontations broke out between Ethiopia and the Tigray Peoples' Liberation Front (TPLF) in late 2020. (Photo by Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images)
Reuters
By Reuters
2 Sep 2025
The landslide struck on August 31 after days of heavy rainfall, the group led by Abdelwahid Mohamed Nour said in a statement.

The movement, which controls the area located in Darfur region, appealed to the United Nations and international aid agencies to help recover the bodies of victims, including men, women and children.

The village "has now been completely levelled to the ground," the movement added.

Fleeing the raging war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur state, residents sought shelter in the Marra Mountains area where food and medication are insufficient.

The two-year civil war has left more than half the population facing crisis levels of hunger and driven millions from their homes with the capital of North Darfur state, Al-Fashir, being under fire.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Stephen Coates)

