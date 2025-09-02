As a Bulls fan, it pains me to admit that the new Adidas Stormers jersey for 2025/26 is an eye-catchingly triumphant return to the old partnership. But beyond my aesthetic jealousy, the latest logos on the Cape outfit’s shoulders signal a societal shift.

I remember the glory days, when wealth managers Oasis were the only brand visible as Bryan Habana’s teammates swamped him after his try that sealed the first trophy for the three-time Super Rugby champions. Today, Luno backs the Bulls, and “Africa’s largest crypto exchange”, VALR, has signed a multiyear partnership with the Stormers.

In the 2019 RWC advertising campaign, SuperSport viewers saw Rassie tell us how Luno could help us tackle bitcoin. That game has moved from whispers around the braai to crypto portfolio discussions openly alongside Manie memes in the Manne group chat.

This isn’t just a local trend. Globally, what’s on a jersey reflects shifting power, capital and culture. For years, Premier League shirts were a sea of betting brands. Now, facing criticism over gambling addiction, clubs are set to phase out front-of-shirt betting sponsors by the 2026 season.

Guess who’s filling the void? Crypto firms have rushed onto football shirts, desperately chasing legitimacy and visibility.

This is the context for VALR’s Stormers deal, which aims to place the club at the “forefront of financial innovation”.

The crypto market’s wild swings could be a reputational risk for partnered clubs, but perhaps that uncertainty is the point. It perfectly mirrors our times. Our rugby shirts, as always, are simply telling the story of who we are right now. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.