Improved security measures at the Markman Fresh Produce Market may be a step in the right direction, but officials involved in the area’s security and business development believe there is still a long road ahead before vendors, visitors and surrounding businesses can truly feel safe.

In recent weeks, the market, a crucial hub for buyers and sellers of fresh fruit and vegetables in and around Nelson Mandela Bay, came under the spotlight following the kidnapping and ransom of Gqeberha resident, 65-year-old Lindsay Knowlden.

Knowlden was released a few days later.

The incident highlighted a lack of effective security measures which, according to the municipality, is receiving attention as part of ongoing upgrades to the facilities. But the market premises are just one example of broader safety and security concerns in the industrial hub.

However, following media reports and DA councillor John Best’s spirited appeal to the metro’s leadership at a city council meeting last week, the city has arranged for additional security measures to be implemented at the Fresh Produce Market this week.

Following the council meeting in question, Best said he was approached by city officials who promised armed security operatives and guard dogs would be deployed to man the gates and patrol the premises.

By Tuesday, these promises were kept, and members of the Markman Business Forum reported a visible presence of additional security personnel.

Markman Business Forum spokesperson Graham Taylor confirmed that there were at least five operatives from Gap Management Security Services stationed at the market.

During a previous visit to the market, the non-existent front gate was manned by two municipal security officials who made no effort to stop incoming traffic or search vehicles as they drove in and out.

Perimeter fence

While security at the gate may be tighter, this does little to control access to the property due to the lack of a perimeter fence. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

But while security at the gate may be tighter, this does little to control access to the property due to the lack of a perimeter fence. As Best said during the council meeting: “You can drive a herd of elephants through it.”

Previous visits proved him right, as cattle herders and their stock had free rein of the property for grazing. “We are grateful for the steps taken to improve security, but this is not enough. Market agents have reported a decline in traffic and business, and this will only improve once security improves,” Best said.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said they remained firmly committed to enhancing and securing key facilities such as the Markman Fresh Produce Market.

He said recent incidents prompted the city’s Safety and Security Directorate to conduct a full risk assessment to identify the area’s specific security needs. And while a report had been submitted to the city manager’s office, budget confirmation was pending.

Soyaya previously said the economic development, tourism and agriculture committee decided to review its decision to privatise and outsource certain operations, but ongoing legal matters had delayed the tender process.

However, it is unclear if the appointment of Gap Management at the market means that these issues have been resolved. Soyaya also referred to previous statements wherein he mentioned a R10-million investment into the market over the past two financial years.

This investment was aimed at improved lighting, as well as the refurbishment of cold storage and other facilities. It also included the construction of a boundary wall, which is now under way, but still far from complete.

Taylor echoed Best’s views that additional security guards were welcome, but did little to improve security as long as there was no perimeter fence – and it did nothing for broader security concerns outside of the market.

Hijackings, robberies and a host of other crimes are still a concern and a deterrent for any potential investors.

“We need to further develop a close working relationship between the city and businesses in Markman to better communicate our safety and security concerns.

“It is important for the improvements we see now to continue if we want to build Markman into the functional industrial park it is meant to be,” Taylor said. DM