After what many described as a “plot twist” Cabinet appointment under the 2024 Government of National Unity, Politically Aweh’s KG Mokgadi sat down with the minister to check in: how’s it going, is he up to the job and, more importantly, does he know a large-spotted genet from a government bond?

According to George, the first year in office has been “amazing, hard work and a massive responsibility”. Not bad for someone who started off by Googling “What is COP?” before flying into the climate lion’s den.

“I came from finance, so I don’t get overly emotional. I think, actually, this is my job, this is my mandate, these are the facts. And if the facts point in a certain way, then I will make a decision,” George said. “The key thing is about efficiency: don’t waste it, don’t steal it, don’t take stuff that’s not yours.”

Ah yes, efficiency. A bold statement in a department once so slow that Eskom load shedding could outpace an environmental permit.

On the highly controversial plans to frack in the Karoo, which have resurfaced, George says he is firmly against a “drill, baby, drill” approach and instead applies a precautionary principle:

“Ninety-one percent of our country is water-stressed. So what are we doing? We’re going to frack and end up with a polluted water table? You can live without electricity if you really must, but you can’t live without water.”

Apparently, he’s also now trained as a game ranger. No word yet on whether he can do the Baby Shark, but he swears he’s committed to protecting wildlife: “We’re looking after all these amazing creatures, vulnerable creatures, on behalf of the whole world. And here we are, holding the front line against poaching.”

He says: “The most important thing about a problem is to know that it’s there, to look straight into its face and shine a light on it. I call it the Green Lantern that we’re shining, right? Because it fits.”

His department recently seized a poaching vessel and towed it back to Cape Town. He wants to name it Green Lantern One.

“The atmosphere, the environment, air quality [are] international. Climate change is international. If I do not go and sit at the table, South Africa’s voice is not there.”

Despite the newfound globetrotting gig, some folks back home are a little less starry-eyed.

Liz McDaid, strategic lead at Green Connection, gave a polite side-eye: “While Minister George understands the breadth of his mandate and the need to act for climate change and protect biodiversity, he was silent on the onslaught by the oil and gas industry on our oceans... It is not apparent that the minister is prepared to listen.”

Translation: Stop ignoring the oceans, minister. The dolphins are not sending you WhatsApps for nothing.

Patrick Bond, never one to mince words, came in like a political economist with a flamethrower: “If South Africa’s G20 slogans are solidarity, equality and sustainability, then Dion George’s elitism and self-interest – in relation to DA corporate funders’ ongoing fossil fuel abuse – confirm that the next three months of G20 rhetoric... is a purely talk-left, walk-right hosting exercise.”

Ouch. George may be skipping the state housing perks, but according to Bond, he’s still very much inside with the boys club, sipping sparkling water while Africa’s emissions crisis burns.

But don’t count him out yet. While he may not be a seasoned tree hugger, the man does love a budget line, and he’s determined to bring fiscal discipline to climate chaos.

“My job in government is to make sure I regulate properly, that the environment is looked after effectively and that we create that platform on which people can prosper and then get on with it. That’s the way government needs to go.”

Whether that platform is a stable, sustainable, low-carbon one, or just a slightly greener off-ramp to corporate handouts, remains to be seen. One thing’s for sure though: the rhinos are being counted. DM

